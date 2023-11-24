30+ best Black Friday home deals of 2023 — from Article sofas to Zinus mattresses
Take your pick of Bissell, Solo Stove, Shark, Keurig, Henckels, Dyson, iRobot, Casper and so much more.
If you're planning on hosting the holidays this year, there's nothing like a good deal to sweeten the deal. After all, hosting is tough, and making your home look and feel its best is no easy task. That's why we love these incredible deals on everything from a cozy Casper mattresses and pillows, to a high-powered Dyson vacuums, a set of sharp Henckel knives, some beautiful Caraway cookware, a shiny grills and fire pits (the list goes on). The best part? Shopping experts say Black Friday 2023 home deals are some of the best yet, and they're only the start of some of the best 120 + deals we've found for all of Black Friday. But don't waste time. Finish those Thanksgiving leftovers then start clicking around and "adding to cart." These deals won't last.
Our Place Always Pan 2.0$99$150Save $51
Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set, 12-Piece$356$395Save $40
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker$81$100Save $19
J.A. Henckels Premium Knife Set, 15-Piece$118$345Save $227
Yeti Rambler Stackable Pint$23$30Save $8
Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Complete Upright Vacuum$99$200Save $101
Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Vacuum$119$175Save $56
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum$159$275Save $116
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$299$359Save $60
Mibode Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$130$350Save $220
LuxClub Sheet Set, 6-Piece, Queen$28$57Save $29
Wayfair Basics Bruck Standard Cotton Flannel Sheet Set, 4-Piece, Queen$43$107Save $64
Cotton Paradise Turkish Towel Set, 6-Piece$34$75Save $41
Sutera Stone Bath Mat$41$60Save $19
Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows, 2-Pack$39$100Save $61
Casper Sleep Element Mattress, 10-Inch, Queen$417$595Save $179
Nectar Mattress, 12-Inch, Queen$659$899Save $240
Zinus Comfort Support Hybrid Mattress, 10-Inch, Queen$218$254Save $36
Article Sven Sofa$709$1,299Save $590
StyleWell Windsor Solid Wood Dining Chair, Set of 2$139$189Save $50
Costway Tempered Glass Coffee Table$180$550Save $370
Walker Edison 3-Drawer Mid-Century Modern Wood TV Stand$201$369Save $168
FlexiSpot Pro Electric Standing Desk$300$440Save $140
Weber Spirit II 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill$449$551Save $102
Gozney Roccbox$399$499Save $100
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0$225$300Save $75
Mac Sports Collapsible Folding Utility Wagon$95$190Save $95
Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa$540$600Save $60
Yankee Candle Sparkling Cinnamon Scented Large Single-Wick Candle$14$31Save $17 with coupon
And, for smaller updates and gifts, how about a bestselling Keurig coffee maker or the iconic Always Pan (each over $50 off)? Surveys suggest an estimated 80% of consumers plan to cash in on these steep, rare discounts — so whether you want to treat yourself or someone else, act fast! Scroll for 30 home deals you can shop right now, and browse more Black Friday deals here (while supplies last).
The best Black Friday kitchen deals
First up: the iconic Our Place Always Pan 2.0, which has taken over the internet (not to mention decluttered many kitchens). It folds 10 cooking capacities — from steaming and frying to boiling and roasting — into one compact, eco-friendly (100% recycled aluminum) multi-tasking pan. Now 34% off, it's perfect for a budding chef or anyone who appreciates efficiency in the kitchen (including you). To further streamline, check out the brand’s Perfect Pot and Cast Iron Pan, both on major sale and available in the same beautiful shade range.
For a more traditional (yet still unconventional) pot and pan collection, consider this sleek set from Caraway, now almost $200 off. It’s a favorite among professional chefs and bakers for its minimalist design and non-toxic, non-stick ceramic coating — so easy to work with and a breeze to clean. (I personally own the muffin and sheet pans and can attest that I’m able to lift away cookies and brownies with ease.) The brand also offers a larger set of pots and pans, as well as a new stainless steel collection — all marked down about as low as they go.
Energize your — or someone else’s — mornings with this sleek (and super easy to use) single-cup coffee maker from Keurig, which serves up a hot brew in the cup size of your choosing with the push of a button. It’s currently on sale for 50% off — as low as it goes — and available in several finishes. Prefer your coffee iced? Be sure to check out the Keurig K-Elite, now $70 off; it's just as intuitive (and comes highly recommended, too).
Kitchen knives have a tendency to scratch and tarnish (not to mention disappear) over the years. Enter this premium set of knives from J.A. Henckels —backed by over 11,000 perfect ratings and a favorite among Yahoo editors and readers — for their sharp, durable craftsmanship and comprehensive assortment, complete with a wooden block for safe keeping (and at nearly 70% off, there’s no better time to buy).
Yeti is getting in on Black Friday with 25% off its Stackable Pints — a top choice among coffee drinkers, beachgoers and commuters for their double-wall vacuum insulation and dishwasher-safe, stainless steel. The stackable nature of these tumblers make them especially great for stashing in small spaces and toting while on the go (the magslider lid also helps safeguard against spills). See also: deals on Stackable Mugs and Straw Cups — select finishes already selling out!
The best Black Friday vacuum deals
The Shark Navigator is among customer and Yahoo reader favorites for its lightweight frame, powerful suction and smooth swivel steering. The upper portion lifts away (hence the name) so it's essentially like a handheld and upright vacuum in one, while an anti-allergen seal and HEPA filter work to trap smaller debris and allergens for improving the air you breathe. And right now it's 50% off at QVC, bringing it down to only $99 (or $79 for new customers who use code HOLIDAY20 at checkout) making it one of the most exciting vacuum deals of the week.
More Black Friday vacuum deals
For pet owners, it doesn’t get much better than this standout swivel from Bissell. Now over $60 off, Highlights include a triple-action brush roll for trapping stubborn fur, scatter-free technology for zapping displaced pet food and other small pieces and automatic cord rewind for easier cleanup. A quick-release extension wand and swivel base help navigate narrow surfaces and corners. (We also love the Bissell CrossWave and Little Green for a deeper clean.)
Set your cleaning on autopilot with this No. 1 bestselling robot vac from iRobot — now 42% off — endorsed by over 13,000 Amazon reviewers for its versatile (a 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush combats corners and edges), innovative (control it with the ease of the app or voice control) and safe (advanced sensors keep it from falling down the stairs) design. For more budget-friendly hits, be sure to check out Lefant and Eufy (up to 50% off).
It would be difficult to discuss vacuums without mention of Dyson, and the brand’s V8 model — engineered for use on carpets and hardwood floors — is one of the most popular of all time. Scoop it up for $60 off as part of Dyson’s big Black Friday sale (it doubles as a handheld), and be sure to check out the Dyson V11 (60% more power; 60 minutes of runtime) and Dyson Gen5detect (over 115% more power; 70 minutes of run time), both discounted, for an additional energy boost.
For a budget-friendly stick vac, consider this steal of a deal from Mibode — now a whopping 74% off. Ideal for both carpeted and hardwood floors, it features multiple attachments and up to 45 minutes of cordless runtime. It also comes with several handy attachments, and can be used as a cordless handheld for cleaning out the car to boot.
The best Black Friday bedding and bath deals
Give yourself (and your guests) the five-star treatment with these hotel-quality sheets from LuxClub, relied on by more than 120,000 Amazon reviewers (yes, you read that correctly) for their soft, sustainable fabric, deep pockets and cooling benefits. They’re also completely wrinkle-free, meaning they’ll be low maintenance and look pristine (now 51% off in a rainbow of shades). See also: Belador’s sheet sets for another upgrade at an accessible price point.
If you prefer the warmth of a flannel sheet (especially during colder seasons), you can’t go wrong with these sheets from Wayfair Basics — which are as durable as they are cozy and now on sale for upwards of 60% off. I also own and love this set from Eider & Ivory in Graphite, as well as Brooklinen’s Brushed Flannel Core Sheet Set, now 20% off, for a more luxurious gift or splurge. And don’t sleep on these adorable winter patterns!
Turn your bathroom into a high-end spa with these No. 1 bestselling towels from Cotton Paradise, made of 100% Turkish cotton and backed by over 36,000 reviewers for their impressive absorbency and a heavier, premium feel (now 58% off — about as low as they go — in a range of shades). Boll & Branch’s Spa Bath Towels, now 25% off, are another one of my go-tos for a lighter weight and luxurious texture.
Stone bath mats have been rising in popularity for their polished look and eco-friendly materials, and this one from Sutera — now over 40% off — offers a sleek aesthetic with optimal absorption and a special mesh guard for a secure, non-slip grip. (Yimobra also has some good sale options for those who prefer a cushier step with non-slip appeal.)
The best Black Friday pillow and mattress deals
The National Sleep Foundation recommends swapping your pillows at least every 1-2 years, and these pillows from Pharmedoc — over 60% off — are among Amazon’s top sellers (not to mention Yahoo reader favorites) for a soft, ventilated foam that stays cool and moves with you. Like a more traditional hotel style? These down-alternative pillows from Cozsinoor are also among Amazon’s sleeper hits.
More Black Friday pillow and mattress deals
If you’ve had your eye on a Casper mattress, this could be your chance, as the mattress giant is currently hosting one of its most generous sales of the season. The ‘Element’ shown — on sale for 30% off — boasts 10 inches of padding, including a breathable layer and cozy knit cover, for absorbing pressure and wicking away moisture throughout the night and comes backed by over 5,000 positive reviews. For bigger savings (albeit a bigger splurge), consider the brand’s Original Foam Mattress (now over $300 off) or Hybrid options (I own the Hybrid Snow and it is like sleeping on a giant cloud). The Original Casper Pillow is also great for smaller gifts and updates!
Nectar's Black Friday deals include up to 40% off several of its bestselling mattresses, among them the Nectar Original made of four dynamic layers including two inches of therapeutic gel memory foam for supporting different types of sleepers and contouring to every curve. Rest easy with a 365-night home trial and 'forever' warranty — and be sure to check out the Nectar Premium Copper Mattress for even more plushness.
For a top-rated mattress on a budget, consider this hybrid option from Zinus, which offers the support of a foam combined with the flexibility of a spring — along with additional cooling benefits. Last time I checked, it was on sale for as low as $218 for a Queen, complete with free shipping. The brand's Ultra Cooling Gel and Winter Cloud mattresses are also on sale for additional padding (while supplies last).
The best Black Friday furniture deals
Article’s Sven sofa — now almost $600 off, available in several fabrics — has remained one of the brand’s bestsellers for its classic, yet contemporary silhouette and — thanks to its mid-century modern style legs — airier frame (especially helpful in a smaller space). I also happen to own the brand’s Seno Oak Table (now $50 off), which goes with a range of aesthetics, is super easy to assemble, and is always bringing in compliments.
More Black Friday furniture deals
In the market for some new dining chairs? Consider the solid wood ‘Windsor’ from StyleWell, featuring a versatile spindle silhouette and $50 off in every finish (for a bold statement, the Black version comes down to $139, so less than $70 a pop). I’ve also had my eyes on the Poly & Bark Enzo Dining Chair and, for a cushier seat, Upholstered Modern Cutout Back Dining Chair, also on sale.
The coffee table is the central focus of the living room, setting the tone for the rest of the space and (if you like your morning news and coffee) often your day. For an easy upgrade, consider this tempered glass option from Costway — now a whopping 66% off — which will elevate and open up the area. The brand also offers a round glass version along with chic side tables, both on sale, for different preferences and needs.
Like coffee tables, good (as in durable, stylish) consoles aren’t always easy to find, and this striking mid-century modern TV stand from Walker Edison adds even more value as stylish storage. Scoop it up for 45% off — its lowest price in at least 30 days — before it sells out. The brand's No. 1 bestselling Scandinavian Fluted Door Console, on sale for 40% off, is another great option for those in the market to splurge.
Form meets function in this standing desk from FlexiSpot — now 32% off — which can be adjusted for optimal comfort to encourage a healthy posture and help minimize aches and pains. (And consider maximizing the space with this , now over $100 off, which can be used to log extra steps during breaks or long calls.)
The best Black Friday outdoor deals
If your grill took a beating last season, Weber is offering everyone the opportunity to get ahead of the next with $100 off its bestselling Weber Spirit II, recommended by loyal customers and grilling experts for packing a lot of heat into one compact frame. Side tables create space for prepping and unloading food, while two big wheels make it easier to move.
The best Black Friday outdoor deals
If you’ve been considering a pizza oven for yourself or a gift, the Gozney Roccbox — now $100 off! — is one of the best in the game, a favorite among our testers and professional pizza chefs for its versatility (cook pizza with wood or gas fuel) and portability (retractable legs and a carrying strap make it easy to hit the road). The Ooni Koda 12 and Ooni Koda 16 are also among staff picks for novice and experienced pizzaiolos alike.
Fire pits have become another hot backyard commodity, much thanks to Solo Stove for making it easier, sleeker and — due to smokeless engineering — safer to create a bonfire right at home. And luckily for us, the brand is helping us get through the winter with $30 off its most portable (Ranger 2.0), $75 off its most popular (Bonfire 2.0) and $100 off its largest (Yukon 2.0) models, several of which have made our 'best of' list (I personally own the Ranger; perfect for small backyards and transporting). Add code FREESTARTERS at checkout to score a year of free starters on top of the deal.
It wasn’t until I borrowed a friend’s folding utility wagon for a recent move that I realized just how much I needed to purchase a folding utility wagon, and I’ve found many uses for it ever since. If you’re still on the fence, consider this Black Friday deal on Mac Sports’s Heavy Duty wagon — now 50% off in a range of colors — your sign to take a load off during beach outings, grocery trips, gardening projects and well beyond.
Last, but certainly not least, is none other than the inflatable SaluSpa from Coleman, which is among Amazon customer and Yahoo reader indulgences for letting off steam and escaping the cold. Scoop it up for over $100 during the brand’s limited sale (with even greater savings on the SaluSpa Sicily). And if a jacuzzi is a bit out of reach, perhaps I can interest you in $10 off Coleman’s bestselling folding seat?
Complete your refresh with Black Friday deals on home essentials and holiday favorites:
Yankee Candle Sparkling Cinnamon Scented Large Single-Wick Candle$14$31Save $17 with coupon
Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.
How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.