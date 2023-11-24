30+ best Black Friday home deals of 2023 — from Article sofas to Zinus mattresses

Bright idea: Shop the best Black Friday home deals to save big and get ahead of hosting and gifting. ((Amazon))

If you're planning on hosting the holidays this year, there's nothing like a good deal to sweeten the deal. After all, hosting is tough, and making your home look and feel its best is no easy task. That's why we love these incredible deals on everything from a cozy Casper mattresses and pillows, to a high-powered Dyson vacuums, a set of sharp Henckel knives, some beautiful Caraway cookware, a shiny grills and fire pits (the list goes on). The best part? Shopping experts say Black Friday 2023 home deals are some of the best yet, and they're only the start of some of the best 120 + deals we've found for all of Black Friday. But don't waste time. Finish those Thanksgiving leftovers then start clicking around and "adding to cart." These deals won't last.

And, for smaller updates and gifts, how about a bestselling Keurig coffee maker or the iconic Always Pan (each over $50 off)? Surveys suggest an estimated 80% of consumers plan to cash in on these steep, rare discounts — so whether you want to treat yourself or someone else, act fast! Scroll for 30 home deals you can shop right now, and browse more Black Friday deals here (while supplies last).

Amazon Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker $81 $100 Save $19 Energize your — or someone else’s — mornings with this sleek (and super easy to use) single-cup coffee maker from Keurig, which serves up a hot brew in the cup size of your choosing with the push of a button. It’s currently on sale for 50% off — as low as it goes — and available in several finishes. Prefer your coffee iced? Be sure to check out the Keurig K-Elite, now $70 off; it's just as intuitive (and comes highly recommended, too). $81 at Amazon

Amazon J.A. Henckels Premium Knife Set, 15-Piece $118 $345 Save $227 Kitchen knives have a tendency to scratch and tarnish (not to mention disappear) over the years. Enter this premium set of knives from J.A. Henckels —backed by over 11,000 perfect ratings and a favorite among Yahoo editors and readers — for their sharp, durable craftsmanship and comprehensive assortment, complete with a wooden block for safe keeping (and at nearly 70% off, there’s no better time to buy). $118 at Amazon

Amazon Yeti Rambler Stackable Pint $23 $30 Save $8 Yeti is getting in on Black Friday with 25% off its Stackable Pints — a top choice among coffee drinkers, beachgoers and commuters for their double-wall vacuum insulation and dishwasher-safe, stainless steel. The stackable nature of these tumblers make them especially great for stashing in small spaces and toting while on the go (the magslider lid also helps safeguard against spills). See also: deals on Stackable Mugs and Straw Cups — select finishes already selling out! $23 at Amazon

QVC Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Complete Upright Vacuum $99 $200 Save $101 The Shark Navigator is among customer and Yahoo reader favorites for its lightweight frame, powerful suction and smooth swivel steering. The upper portion lifts away (hence the name) so it's essentially like a handheld and upright vacuum in one, while an anti-allergen seal and HEPA filter work to trap smaller debris and allergens for improving the air you breathe. And right now it's 50% off at QVC, bringing it down to only $99 (or $79 for new customers who use code HOLIDAY20 at checkout) making it one of the most exciting vacuum deals of the week. $99 at QVC

Amazon iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum $159 $275 Save $116 Set your cleaning on autopilot with this No. 1 bestselling robot vac from iRobot — now 42% off — endorsed by over 13,000 Amazon reviewers for its versatile (a 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush combats corners and edges), innovative (control it with the ease of the app or voice control) and safe (advanced sensors keep it from falling down the stairs) design. For more budget-friendly hits, be sure to check out Lefant and Eufy (up to 50% off). $159 at Amazon

Amazon Mibode Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $130 $350 Save $220 For a budget-friendly stick vac, consider this steal of a deal from Mibode — now a whopping 74% off. Ideal for both carpeted and hardwood floors, it features multiple attachments and up to 45 minutes of cordless runtime. It also comes with several handy attachments, and can be used as a cordless handheld for cleaning out the car to boot. $130 at Amazon

Amazon Sutera Stone Bath Mat $41 $60 Save $19 Stone bath mats have been rising in popularity for their polished look and eco-friendly materials, and this one from Sutera — now over 40% off — offers a sleek aesthetic with optimal absorption and a special mesh guard for a secure, non-slip grip. (Yimobra also has some good sale options for those who prefer a cushier step with non-slip appeal.) $41 at Amazon

Amazon Nectar Mattress, 12-Inch, Queen $659 $899 Save $240 Nectar's Black Friday deals include up to 40% off several of its bestselling mattresses, among them the Nectar Original made of four dynamic layers including two inches of therapeutic gel memory foam for supporting different types of sleepers and contouring to every curve. Rest easy with a 365-night home trial and 'forever' warranty — and be sure to check out the Nectar Premium Copper Mattress for even more plushness. $659 at Amazon

Article Article Sven Sofa $709 $1,299 Save $590 Article’s Sven sofa — now almost $600 off, available in several fabrics — has remained one of the brand’s bestsellers for its classic, yet contemporary silhouette and — thanks to its mid-century modern style legs — airier frame (especially helpful in a smaller space). I also happen to own the brand’s Seno Oak Table (now $50 off), which goes with a range of aesthetics, is super easy to assemble, and is always bringing in compliments. $709 at Article

Gozney Gozney Roccbox $399 $499 Save $100 If you’ve been considering a pizza oven for yourself or a gift, the Gozney Roccbox — now $100 off! — is one of the best in the game, a favorite among our testers and professional pizza chefs for its versatility (cook pizza with wood or gas fuel) and portability (retractable legs and a carrying strap make it easy to hit the road). The Ooni Koda 12 and Ooni Koda 16 are also among staff picks for novice and experienced pizzaiolos alike. $399 at Gozney

Solo Stove Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 $225 $300 Save $75 Fire pits have become another hot backyard commodity, much thanks to Solo Stove for making it easier, sleeker and — due to smokeless engineering — safer to create a bonfire right at home. And luckily for us, the brand is helping us get through the winter with $30 off its most portable (Ranger 2.0), $75 off its most popular (Bonfire 2.0) and $100 off its largest (Yukon 2.0) models, several of which have made our 'best of' list (I personally own the Ranger; perfect for small backyards and transporting). Add code FREESTARTERS at checkout to score a year of free starters on top of the deal. $225 at Solo Stove

Amazon Mac Sports Collapsible Folding Utility Wagon $95 $190 Save $95 It wasn’t until I borrowed a friend’s folding utility wagon for a recent move that I realized just how much I needed to purchase a folding utility wagon, and I’ve found many uses for it ever since. If you’re still on the fence, consider this Black Friday deal on Mac Sports’s Heavy Duty wagon — now 50% off in a range of colors — your sign to take a load off during beach outings, grocery trips, gardening projects and well beyond. $95 at Amazon

