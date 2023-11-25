This KitchenAid Black Friday deal is still going — and still the best you’ll find, says this baker

As people who shop for a living, we know how to spot a worthwhile Black Friday deal when we see one. So if we do a double take when a $400-plus KitchenAid stand mixer goes on sale for $250, you'd better believe it's one to jump on. Most serious home cooks and bakers dream of owning one of these bad boys, but their high price tags often keep them out of reach. Not for long, thanks to these KitchenAid Black Friday deals that are still available!

This classic 4.5-quart, tilt-head model will have you whipping up culinary creations galore, and it's currently $141 off at Walmart. Want a bigger, more industrial model? You can also get a 5.5-quart, bowl-lift mixer for $200 off during Target's Black Friday sale.

Why is this a good Black Friday deal?

We compared prices at other retailers (yes, even Amazon), and Walmart and Target's prices are currently the lowest we're seeing online — up to 45% off for the creme de la creme of stand mixers! If you're serious about baking, these workhorses will more than pay for themselves with all the time and effort they'll save you.

Why do I need this?

Before I started writing about kitchen products for a living, I worked with kitchen products for a living — as a baker, to be exact. That said, I still bake pretty much every week, and my trusty KitchenAid stand mixer is what I reach for when I'm making cake batters, cookie doughs, breads, frostings, meringues — you name it, I've probably made it using this mighty appliance. In fact, the bakery I worked at even used this very mixer for certain tasks — it's that good. Unlike flimsier mixers on the market, this one was built to last (there's a reason KitchenAids are often passed down from one generation to the next!), so you won't need to worry about replacing it after a year.

At 4.5 quarts, it can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time and won't take up much room in your kitchen. Oh, and you'll get beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any dessert under the sun — though some people have also found savory uses, from mashing potatoes to shredding chicken.

Short on storage space? This beauty comes in four colors, and once you realize how much you can do with it (and how pretty it looks), you'll likely want to keep it right on the counter for all to admire.

Multiple KitchenAid stand mixers are on super sale for Black Friday — at these prices, grab one for yourself and one as a gift for your favorite home baker. (Amazon/Walmart)

What reviewers say

With over 900 perfect ratings from satisfied shoppers, this mixer is, understandably, a Walmart bestseller.

"Excellent" wrote one happy home cook. "I’ve wanted one of these since childhood. I’ve already baked a cake and made mashed potatoes using this. It’s easy on your back and you can multitask."

"Greatest stand mixer ever!" exclaimed another impressed baker. "Super easy to use; the mixing wand reaches the bottom so it mixes all the batter. It makes cooking effortless. I'd recommend it."

"Easy to use, but it's fairly heavy — but that goes along with how very well it's built," observed a final fan. "It's a very high-quality product! ... It will outlast me!"

And if you think you'll need a larger model, this 5.5-quart mixer is priced right at Target (45% off):

Target KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer $250 $450 Save $200 This is the lowest we're currently seeing this supersized version for, and it very well may be its best price ever. Get it in red, blue or silver. "I've had KitchenAid mixers for over 32 years," wrote a longtime fan. "For 28 years, I had a wedding cake business, and my mixers had to be the best. Now retired, I just bought the 5.5-quart bowl-lift mixer, and love it! It's easy to operate and does a fantastic job! I would not ever buy anything but a KitchenAid mixer. This one is superb!" $250 at Target

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

