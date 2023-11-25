Black Friday 2023 beauty deals: Ulta, Sephora and Amazon have the goods
Today's the day! The best Black Friday beauty deals are here! And, even if you've already been shopping —maybe at Ulta's Black Friday sale which has been up for weeks — Black Friday is when the discounts go the most deep. And with both Amazon Black Friday deals (have you seen the Dyson Air Wrap sale?) and the best Sephora Black Friday sales happening now, it's time to snap up best-selling products for yourself — or lucky family and friends.
If you're stumped for ideas or feeling overwhelmed, I've broken the sales into three main categories: Black Friday hair-tool deals, Black Friday skin-care deals and, of course, Black Friday makeup deals.
These are the best discounts to shop all this week, including some amazing sales happening right this second.
Black Friday hair tool deals
Amazon currently has the best deal going on this ultra-coveted styling tool — it's currently on sale for a record-low price. If you don't know about the tool's wonder yet: the innovative design protects hair by using air over high heat so there's less damage over time an the current coupon knocks $120 off the cost.
Like many of the 14,000+ five-star reviewers, I bought this truly excellent hair dryer last year and never looked back. It dries hair lightning fast while still being gentle and, from my experience, helps smooth frizz without a lot of time or any serious blowout skill.
The original 2-in-1 hair dryer and "hot air" brush at 50% off its original price!
This popular, multi-functional hair tool comes highly-rated and highly recommended too, with one reviewer proclaiming: "It is amazing because it makes your hair shinier and smoother after use! I had major volume and shine!"
All of the highly-rated, customer-favorite L'ange styling devices are currently 40% off at Ulta — including this sleek, ultra-lightweight, fast-drying, salon-quality hair dryer.
Black Friday skin-care deals
I'm on my second bottle of this dermis-transforming snail serum. I know, you're thinking this is weird, but read my CosRx snail mucin review, it's just that good, and this is the lowest it's been in months.
With hundreds of tiny needles, this roller promises to renew and rejuvenate dull-looking skin with just a few strokes.
RoC is one of the few drugstore brands that I consistently trust with my money and this set — on sale for nearly 50% off!— is particularly good. It includes the brand's famous retinol eye cream and its high-quality vitamin C serum too.
50% off! There are loads of eye patches and eye gels currently on the market, but this early entry into the category is still one of my faves. Pro-tip: For extra de-puffing/under-eye soothing, store them in the fridge — the cold, plus anti-inflammatory agents such as ginkgo biloba will help your eye bags disappear.
Starting this week, you can score an ample vat of First Aid Beauty's limited-edition face cream at half its normal cost — a wee $25. Just an excellent deal from a killer brand.
This skin-smoothing, pore-minimizing, skin-re-texturizes toner is a social media star, reviewers report "I can see why this is everyone's favorite!" and "It works so well without being harsh. You will immediately see results with this."
I'd be remiss in my duties as a beauty editor if I didn't tell you about this cult-fave face cream that reviewers call "tried and true!" and the "best I've found!"
Nothing can penetrate your skin’s healthy glow when it’s protected by Clinique’s dermatologist-developed creams. Use this wrinkle-fighting cream — rich with peptides, hyaluronic acid and soybean — twice daily for best results. Grab it now to save over $20.
This ultra-hot star face treatment from Sunday Riley has attracted thousands of fans online, including celebrities like Drew Barrymore, who recently shared her love for the product on Instagram. Many of its 5-star reviewers are over 60 (and even 70) and say it has "really changed things for my skin —it works almost immediately and makes my skin even and glowing." Get it now in this bargain duo set (worth $128) while it's 25% off — an extremely rare sale that also includes a $15 bonus gift with purchase.
There's a TON to love about this ultra-charged, skin-brightening serum. 1. It's from Paula's Choice, one of the most reliable, high-quality brands currently on the market. 2. It combines three forms of stabilized vitamin C — which is critical to maintaining the integrity of this star ingredient.
This beloved skin-care staple is a powdery exfoliator made up of nourishing Japanese rice bran and silk protein which foams up once you add water. It leaves skin smooth and dewy, an instant effect that's addictive — after purchasing, reviewers rave: " this product has improved and enhanced my skin so much that anytime I try to use anything else I come back immediately" and simply "Never leaving my shelf again!"
I have met exactly zero people who have tried Tatcha products and walked away unimpressed. Their version of the classic eye cream does double-duty: soothing and softening skin while also working as a makeup primer — helping shadows and liners stay put throughout the day.
The holy grail of modern skin-care products, this award-winning serum has topped beauty editor "best of" lists since 2005.
Delicate under-eye skin needs extra nourishment, which is why experts often recommend nighttime treatments applied before you go to bed that work while you snooze. This peptide-rich, eye-skin-fortifying cream has wracked up more than 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, where it is currently over 60% off!
Ulta's currently offering 40% off select moisturizers, including this vitamin-C-infused version by top-rated brand Sunday Riley.
CosRx is my desert-island skin-care pick for sure — all the K-beauty brand's products are truly transformative (and currently 40% off) at Ulta, though I'd go for this eye cream, which I tried for the first time last week and watched as my under-eye area de-puffed in minutes.
It's Elemis's #1 bestseller and it's been recommended by tens of thousands across social media as an essential part of any nighttime skin-care routine. Still, $51 seems like a lot for a face cleanser — that is, until you consider what you're getting: an all-natural 3-in-1 formula that's part soothing balm, part cleansing face oil and part hydrating milk. Basically, this looks, smells and feels like the most luxurious face product you'll ever try.
The Elemis line is 25% off at Ulta and, though this is not their most popular product — that award falls to the fantastic Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm — for my money, there's little better bang for buck than an exfoliating, resurfacing pad and these leave skin super smooth and soft.
Are these wrinkle-softening, skin-texture-revitalizing LED light masks worth looking like a murderous hockey goalie/light-up robot ghoul for a few minutes each day? For me, yes. Literally all I want for Christmas is this "dermatologist-recommended red light therapy device with clinically proven results for anti-aging and skin rejuvenation." Thousands of reviewers say they trust the Omnilux mask to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and redness without any downtime or side effects. These don't often go on sale so even $50 off is a boon.
If you strike out with the pricier item above, LiveMoor's budget version has seven different settings, 8,100+ five-star reviews and is currently over 45% off with the added coupon.
Among this vitamin E-packed body oil's many celeb fans is Kate Middleton herself. A royalty-approved skin-care product that's down to $10? We'll take it — it's the lowest price we're seeing online.
Rare sale alert! These No. 1 bestselling zit-busters have thousands of fans for a reason: You just stick 'em on over your pimples, let them absorb all the gunk and then ta-da! Those blemishes won't even know what hit them. Plus, they practically blend in with your skin, so someone would have to look really closely to know you're even wearing them. This is the best price we're seeing!
Black Friday makeup deals
The "No. 1 SPF foundation in America," according to the brand, this full-coverage cream will be down to just $33 during Ulta's sale. It contains hyaluronic acid to plump up skin as it evens out overall tone.
Come Tuesday, you'll pay just $12 for Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara, which reviewers have called "exceptional," "dramatic" and "the finest mascara on the market today."
Receive 30% off the entire OPI Holiday Nail Lacquer collection, including "Rebel Without a Clause," the perfect red, which is ringing in at a swell $8.
Urban Decay's Vice lipstick is legendarily moisturizing/long-wearing/amazing and at this price — it along with dozens of other name-brand lipsticks drop to $12 starting Tuesday — start picking out your hues and prepare to stock up.
Listen, maybe you don't* want to know what Kylie Jenner's ultra-famous lip-plumping gloss is really like, but if you're curious, now's the time to give it a go — it's just $12 at Ulta.
*Come on, you kind of do.
Starting today, you can take 30% off the price of all MAC products, including this mega-lengthening mascara.
This creamy, versatile classic blush-stick formula is perfect for giving subtle color to dull winter skin.
I've pored over approximately 14,000 deals while covering Black Friday this month, and still, my heart skipped a beat over this stupid-good sale-to-be on Tarte's excellent tinted moisturizer plus SPF 30 sunscreen. On Tuesday, the price drops to $20, the lowest I've ever seen.
The Italian brand's known mostly for its designer clothes, but in-the-know beauty experts swear by this skin-surface-smoothing foundation, the coverage of which can't be beat.
