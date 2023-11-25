Black Friday 2023 beauty deals: Ulta, Sephora and Amazon have the goods

There are loads of popular, bestselling beauty items on sale this Black Friday, including products from Dyson, Paula's Choice, Sunday Riley, First Aid Beauty, IT Cosmetics and MAC (Paula's Choice, Sunday Riley, First Aid Beauty, IT Cosmetics, MAC)

Today's the day! The best Black Friday beauty deals are here! And, even if you've already been shopping —maybe at Ulta's Black Friday sale which has been up for weeks — Black Friday is when the discounts go the most deep. And with both Amazon Black Friday deals (have you seen the Dyson Air Wrap sale?) and the best Sephora Black Friday sales happening now, it's time to snap up best-selling products for yourself — or lucky family and friends.

If you're stumped for ideas or feeling overwhelmed, I've broken the sales into three main categories: Black Friday hair-tool deals, Black Friday skin-care deals and, of course, Black Friday makeup deals.

These are the best discounts to shop all this week, including some amazing sales happening right this second.

Black Friday hair tool deals

Conair Infinitipro Conair Hair Dryer $35 $47 Save $12 Like many of the 14,000+ five-star reviewers, I bought this truly excellent hair dryer last year and never looked back. It dries hair lightning fast while still being gentle and, from my experience, helps smooth frizz without a lot of time or any serious blowout skill. $35 at Amazon

Black Friday skin-care deals

Skyn Iceland Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, 8-Pack $17 $34 Save $17 50% off! There are loads of eye patches and eye gels currently on the market, but this early entry into the category is still one of my faves. Pro-tip: For extra de-puffing/under-eye soothing, store them in the fridge — the cold, plus anti-inflammatory agents such as ginkgo biloba will help your eye bags disappear. $17 at Ulta

Tatcha Tatcha The Rice Polish Classic Foaming Enzyme Powder $51 $68 Save $17 with code This beloved skin-care staple is a powdery exfoliator made up of nourishing Japanese rice bran and silk protein which foams up once you add water. It leaves skin smooth and dewy, an instant effect that's addictive — after purchasing, reviewers rave: " this product has improved and enhanced my skin so much that anytime I try to use anything else I come back immediately" and simply "Never leaving my shelf again!" Save $17 with code Copied! CYBER23 $51 at Tatcha

Tatcha Tatcha Silk Peony Line-Smoothing Eye Cream $51 $67 Save $16 with code I have met exactly zero people who have tried Tatcha products and walked away unimpressed. Their version of the classic eye cream does double-duty: soothing and softening skin while also working as a makeup primer — helping shadows and liners stay put throughout the day. Save $16 with code Copied! CYBER23 $51 at Tatcha

Elemis Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm $51 $68 Save $17 It's Elemis's #1 bestseller and it's been recommended by tens of thousands across social media as an essential part of any nighttime skin-care routine. Still, $51 seems like a lot for a face cleanser — that is, until you consider what you're getting: an all-natural 3-in-1 formula that's part soothing balm, part cleansing face oil and part hydrating milk. Basically, this looks, smells and feels like the most luxurious face product you'll ever try. $51 at Ulta

Omnllux Omnilux Contour Face Mask $345 $395 Save $50 Are these wrinkle-softening, skin-texture-revitalizing LED light masks worth looking like a murderous hockey goalie/light-up robot ghoul for a few minutes each day? For me, yes. Literally all I want for Christmas is this "dermatologist-recommended red light therapy device with clinically proven results for anti-aging and skin rejuvenation." Thousands of reviewers say they trust the Omnilux mask to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and redness without any downtime or side effects. These don't often go on sale so even $50 off is a boon. $345 at Omnilux

Amazon Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics, 36-pack $10 $12 Save $2 with Prime Rare sale alert! These No. 1 bestselling zit-busters have thousands of fans for a reason: You just stick 'em on over your pimples, let them absorb all the gunk and then ta-da! Those blemishes won't even know what hit them. Plus, they practically blend in with your skin, so someone would have to look really closely to know you're even wearing them. This is the best price we're seeing! Save $2 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Black Friday makeup deals

