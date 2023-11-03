Kate Middleton's affordable secret for glowing skin is down to $10

What is it?

For a long time, Bio-Oil was the affordable beauty secret those in-the-know would use to diminish the look of scars and stretch marks or give skin an extra dose of hydration. It's a fave among celebs — reality royalty like the Kardashians (especially Kim) and actual royalty like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle credit this product with keeping their skin free of stretch marks. Then came TikTok, and a whole new generation of fans launched it into beauty stardom for a second run. Yahoo Life's own beauty writer swears by it, too.

The celeb-loved oil now has over 74,000 verified five-star ratings at Amazon, with shoppers raving about its many uses. That's why when a sale happens, we feel morally obligated to shout it from the rooftops. So here we go: Bio-Oil is just $10! We might not always be able to afford products used by royalty, but 10 bucks suits our budget just fine.

So, what's all the hype about? Bio-Oil's popularity stems largely from the fact that it actually works. It's formulated with a variety of oils, including vitamin A, vitamin E, chamomile, sunflower and lavender to create an incredibly powerful skin-care product that stimulates collagen production, which creates greater skin elasticity (read: diminished wrinkles!). More collagen can also help reduce the look of scars, stretch marks and dark patches.

All of those oils also provide some serious hydration — another great way to further reduce dark marks, scars and stretch marks. The formula won't clog your pores, so people with oily, dry or combination skin can use Bio-Oil without worry. For those with fresh scars, say from a C-section (or stretch marks from the pregnancy itself), Bio-Oil can help with itchiness as it smooths out the skin.

Kristen Chenoweth told Prevention she uses it around her eyes and on her laugh lines. "I want people to know about it. I love Bio-Oil,” she said. "If you’re consistent, it’s huge."

Kardashian agrees with Chenoweth. "It just makes my skin glow, and it has so many benefits," Kim said. "If you have a scar or stretch marks, you just massage the oil onto the area two times a day." She said the formula was a "lifesaver" and she would "apply it like crazy" during her pregnancies.

Don't want to take the word of celebrities? We'll let some of its other biggest fans tell you just how amazing this stuff is. One 71-year-old reviewer wrote: "Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it twice a day, in the morning and before I go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends, who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts."

Another fan called Bio-Oil "freaking amazing." "I use this stuff ALL OVER my body," they wrote. "It's great — it's lightweight so I don't feel like I just took a bath in a deep fryer. I can use it on my face without worrying about breaking out (like I often do when using coconut oil), and it leaves my skin soft and glowing. ... It sinks in fast, so I don't leave greasy fingerprints everywhere. I can't stress enough how great this stuff is."

A third shared: "I got bit by a dog last summer, and nothing was working to get rid of the scar. I also had a scar from a scratch on my knee, as well as chicken pox scars and scars from wrist surgery. This oil seems to be fading them all!"

"Love this product!" exclaimed a final shopper. Their one complaint? "The scent. I’m not a huge fan of the smell." That said, they added: "I’ve been using it on my C-section scar and I have seen amazing results."

Another affordable celeb fave? Weleda Skin Food, which Julia Roberts and Hailey Bieber are fans of:

One Yahoo Life writer loves this stuff: "You know how some people have skin that literally glows? That looks impossibly fresh and hydrated? That's how my eczema-prone skin appeared (and felt!) as soon as it was graced with this cream," she wrote. "It had just the right amount of shimmer without looking greasy, and I couldn't believe how quickly my skin went from dragon-like to dewy. Best of all? This miracle formula managed to keep my skin's flakiness in check all day!"

