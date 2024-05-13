Billy Baldwin and Chynna Phillips’s California Home Just Hit the Market for $3.8 Million

A little more than three years ago, actor Billy Baldwin and his longtime wife Chynna Phillips doled out $2.9 million for a little “slice of heaven” tucked away in Santa Barbara’s Mission Canyon neighborhood. Soon after, the lead singer of the Wilson Phillips trio showed up on a YouTube video expressing how grateful she was to be a homeowner. After experiencing a financial crisis in 2018, she and her husband—probably best known as the second-youngest of the four Baldwin brothers and his roles in the movies Flatliners and Backdraft—had to start over from the ground up and jump between leased places for over a decade.

But that was then! After a year-long stint on the rental market, once for as much as $18,000 per month, the couple has now decided to flip their Craftsman-style property back on the market with a nearly million-dollar jump in price, asking a smidge under $3.9 million. Sheela Hunt of Village Properties serves as the listing agent.

In addition to the three-bedroom main house, a detached guesthouse has two more bedrooms.

Resting at the end of a lengthy shared driveway and gates, near Rocky Nook Park and the Santa Barbara Mission, the private residence is nestled amid park-like grounds laced with mature oaks, gardens, and meandering pathways. Built in the late 1940s and extensively remodeled by the couple during their tenure, the half-acre spread includes a main home and a separate guesthouse—for a total of five bedrooms and four bathrooms in around 3,000 square feet of total living space.

As for the primary dwelling, a set of steps leads up to the entry door, which opens into neutral interiors boasting wide-plank oak floors, vaulted ceilings, skylights, and a wealth of windows throughout. Highlights include a living room accented by a wood-burning fireplace topped by a space carved out for a TV, plus French doors spilling out to a covered terrace ideal for al fresco dining. An adjacent dining room lined with built-in shelving, cabinetry, and a wine-storage nook connects to the quartz-clad kitchen, which is outfitted with a farmhouse sink, an eat-in island, high-end stainless appliances, and a walk-in pantry.

The fireside living room opens to a covered al fresco dining terrace.

One of the house’s three en-suite bedrooms has been converted into a den/office space with access to a brick patio, while the primary suite has a cozy window seat, a balcony, a walk-in closet, and a bath spotlighted by dual vanities, a freestanding soaking tub, and a rainfall shower. Outdoors, the grassy grounds host a pergola with a fire pit, a small sauna-equipped “she shed,” and the two-bedroom guesthouse, which is attached to a two-car garage flanked by a spacious motorcourt and has its own living area, kitchen, and bath.

