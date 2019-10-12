Hillary Clinton wishes Bill a happy 44th wedding anniversary: 'He still cleans up pretty well'

Hillary Clinton is celebrating 44 years of marriage to Bill Clinton, with a romantic post on social media.

“Forty-four years later, and he still cleans up pretty well. Happy anniversary, Bill!” Hillary wrote on Friday night, sharing a photo of the couple dressed to the nines on a red carpet.

Bill responded just as sweetly, tweeting a retro photo of him and his wife on their wedding day. “And after forty four years I’m still looking up to you, as happy today as I was then,” he wrote.

The power couple met at Yale Law School in 1970 and began dating one year later. They wed on October 11, 1975, at their Fayetteville, Arkansas home. According to Biography, prior to the proposal, Bill bought the home in secret after Hillary noted her appreciation. The moment they became engaged, Bill told Hillary she was a homeowner.







In 2015, Bill told Time that he worked hard to convince Hillary to settle down. “I asked her to marry me three times before she said yes,” he said. “And the first time I said, ‘I want you to marry me but you shouldn’t do it.’”

Instead, Bill told his future wife to pursue a political career. Bill said Hillary replied, “Oh my God … I’ll never run for office. I’m too aggressive, and nobody will ever vote for me.”

That year, Hillary told Lena Dunham why she hesitated to marry the two-term president. "I was terrified about losing my identity and getting lost in the kind of wake of Bill's force-of-nature personality. I actually turned him down twice when he asked me to marry him. He asked, we were in England on a trip after law school graduation. He asked me to marry him. I said, 'You know, I can't say yes. No, I can't do that right now.' And then, about a year later he asked me again, and I said 'No.' He said, 'Well, I'm not asking you again until you're ready to say yes.' And that was a large part of the ambivalence and the worry that I wouldn't necessarily know who I was or what I could do if I got married to someone who was going to chart a path that he was incredibly clear about."

Recently, Hillary said staying married to Bill was her “gutsiest” move yet during an appearance on “Good Morning America” to promote her new project, The Gutsy Book of Women, co-written with daughter Chelsea Clinton. Answering a direct question on the topic, Hillary said, "I think the gutsiest thing I’ve ever done, well, personally, [is] make the decision to stay in my marriage.”

In the 1990s, while president, Bill had an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, which lead to his 1998 impeachment. Bill was acquitted and continued serving in office but the scandal rocked his presidency.

Hillary expanded on her answer by telling GMA, "Publicly, politically, run for president and keep going. Just get up every day and keep going."

