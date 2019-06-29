'Big Little Lies' star Zoë Kravitz marries Karl Glusman

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman celebrate their wedding weekend on June 28 in Paris. (Photo: Pierre Suu/GC Images)

Actress Zoë Kravitz has tied the knot.

The Big Little Lies star and actor beau Karl Glusman exchanged marriage vows during a ceremony Saturday in Paris, according to Us Weekly.

Kravitz’s HBO co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley; her parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet; and her stepfather, Jason Momoa, were all in attendance. Friends Denzel Washington, Chris Pine, Marisa Tomei and Cara Delevingne made the guest list, too.

The guests toasted the couple at a fancy dinner the night before the big event.

Kravitz, 30, and Glusman, 31, who’s appeared in movies such as Nocturnal Animals, confirmed their relationship in October 2016. Although they’ve kept most details about their romance private, she has shared that they were introduced by a mutual friend.

She revealed their engagement in an October interview with Rolling Stone, where she also explained that Glusman had initially planned to propose to her in Paris, which turned out to be the location of their wedding. Because of scheduling issues, Glusman ended up popping the question in their living room when Kravitz was wearing sweatpants, which she thought was just perfect.

“I can be my weirdest self around him,” Kravitz told the magazine. “It’s so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a hundred percent how you feel.”

He’s gushed about her on social media, alternately calling her #rulerofmyheart and “my Love, my hero, best friend and greatest inspiration.”

This is the first marriage for both.

