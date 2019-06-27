    Jake Gyllenhaal argues Sean Paul 'makes every song better,' delighting the internet

    Never say these words to Jake Gyllenhaal, at least if you want him to like you: “I think Sean Paul is massively overrated.”

    Gyllenhaal shut down a caller who uttered those exact words Thursday on a BBC Radio 1 segment called “Unpopular Opinion.” The Zodiac star disagreed swiftly and fiercely.

    Jake Gyllenhaal is a Sean Paul fan. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

    “Nope, absolutely… just, just hang up on him,” insisted Gyllenhaal, who appeared alongside Tom Holland to promote the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Far From Home. “Sean Paul makes every song better he’s in. Absolutely… he’s a genius. There’s not a song he’s on, a remix that he’s on that isn’t good. I totally disagree.”

    To illustrate his point, Gyllenhaal clapped along to the beat of Paul’s signature song, “Get Busy,” as it played in the background. When Sia’s “Cheap Thrills,” on which Paul is featured, came on, the actor gave an exaggerated, “Come on!”

    “He makes driving fun!” Gyllenhaal argued. “I don’t care what you’re doing. You could be stuck in traffic and he comes on and then you wanna dance. Doesn’t matter.”

    The Jamaican rapper and singer was delighted by Gyllenhaal’s words.

    He also shared the BBC’s post about the interview, with some kind words for his famous fan.

    The internet predictably enjoyed this factoid about Gyllenhaal’s musical preferences and his passion for it. It made people’s days.

    What seemed to go overlooked is the fact that Holland also called Paul a genius.

