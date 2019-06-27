Jake Gyllenhaal argues Sean Paul 'makes every song better,' delighting the internet

Never say these words to Jake Gyllenhaal, at least if you want him to like you: “I think Sean Paul is massively overrated.”

Gyllenhaal shut down a caller who uttered those exact words Thursday on a BBC Radio 1 segment called “Unpopular Opinion.” The Zodiac star disagreed swiftly and fiercely.

View photos Jake Gyllenhaal is a Sean Paul fan. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) More

“Nope, absolutely… just, just hang up on him,” insisted Gyllenhaal, who appeared alongside Tom Holland to promote the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Far From Home. “Sean Paul makes every song better he’s in. Absolutely… he’s a genius. There’s not a song he’s on, a remix that he’s on that isn’t good. I totally disagree.”

To illustrate his point, Gyllenhaal clapped along to the beat of Paul’s signature song, “Get Busy,” as it played in the background. When Sia’s “Cheap Thrills,” on which Paul is featured, came on, the actor gave an exaggerated, “Come on!”

“He makes driving fun!” Gyllenhaal argued. “I don’t care what you’re doing. You could be stuck in traffic and he comes on and then you wanna dance. Doesn’t matter.”

The Jamaican rapper and singer was delighted by Gyllenhaal’s words.

GIVE TANX AN BLESS UP YUHSELF JAKE!!! #MADPEOPLETINGDEYSHOULDKNO https://t.co/FBqEuyecFn — Sean Paul (@duttypaul) June 27, 2019

He also shared the BBC’s post about the interview, with some kind words for his famous fan.

BIG UP @BBCR1 N RESPEC #JAKEGYLLENHAAL 4 DI LUV N SUPPORT!!! PREE DIS: https://t.co/tCto9E3oJd — Sean Paul (@duttypaul) June 27, 2019

The internet predictably enjoyed this factoid about Gyllenhaal’s musical preferences and his passion for it. It made people’s days.

As a Jamaican woman, seeing Jake Gyllenhaal defending Sean Paul has honestly made my day pic.twitter.com/f4DUXbZRqA — Khande♥♥ (@its_khande) June 27, 2019

I Can't Get Over Jake Gyllenhaal Raving About Sean Paul For Two Minutes Straight https://t.co/Z8kPjaxyU4 #buzzfeednews pic.twitter.com/XutoH2PRAw — Virtual Paparazzi (@Paparazzi4U) June 27, 2019

Now I need a Carpool Karaoke with Jake Gyllenhaal singing Sean Paul songs only https://t.co/JFGaTE1vFU — ☆ LUNA ☆ (@IamGru8) June 27, 2019

this is now a jake gyllenhaal feat. sean paul stan account pic.twitter.com/vt3skfRlOI — hannah chambers (@hanchambers) June 27, 2019

Jake Gyllenhaal doing Sean Paul ad libs is guaranteed to brighten up your day. pic.twitter.com/WTUFif05EO — Amon Warmann (@awarmann) June 27, 2019

Jake Gyllenhaal's Enthusiastic Love For Sean Paul is So Pure https://t.co/1UUUsfAfru pic.twitter.com/mLIqghp674 — Sara Johnson (@sarajohnson983) June 27, 2019

I had no idea Jake Gyllenhaal was so passionate about Sean Paul but HE'S RIGHT. https://t.co/oygxhD1Xrz — Sage Young (@sageyoungest) June 27, 2019

What seemed to go overlooked is the fact that Holland also called Paul a genius.

