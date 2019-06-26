Beth Chapman's daughter Bonnie pays tribute to her late mom: 'So thankful I got your beautiful smile'

Beth Chapman, who died Tuesday, poses with husband Duane Chapman on Nov. 10, 2017, in Waikiki, Hawaii. (Photo: Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

On the same day of Beth Chapman’s death, her daughter Bonnie Chapman defended and paid tribute to her famous mom.

The wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman, who starred alongside him on the long-running A&E show Dog the Bounty Hunter, died Wednesday from cancer in a Honolulu hospital.

Beth was 51 and raised 12 children with the husband she married in 2006. One of them, 20-year-old daughter Bonnie, called her mother “such a strong woman,” who taught her to be strong, too.

“I’ll never forget you, mama,” Bonnie wrote.

I’ll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go. — Bonnie Chapman (@Bonniejoc) June 26, 2019

But the younger Chapman also took a moment to scold commenters who had badmouthed her mom.

“For those talking s*** about my mother after her death, shame on you,” Bonnie wrote. “My mother was a person and doesn’t deserve to be degraded because of ANY of her or my father’s past. My mother fought for women’s rights and was the kindest woman.”

For those talking shit about my mother after her death, shame on you. My mother was a person and doesn’t deserve to be degraded because of ANY of her or my father’s past. My mother fought for women’s rights and was the kindest woman. — Bonnie Chapman (@Bonniejoc) June 26, 2019

Bonnie thanked her mom for sharing her “beautiful smile,” and she acknowledged that she’d seen in her mom’s eyes that she didn’t have much life left in her.

So thankful I got your beautiful smile. pic.twitter.com/4yRhAwh9xd — Bonnie Chapman (@Bonniejoc) June 26, 2019

I’d never thought I’d lose my mom at 20. I told her I thought she had a couple years left, but in her eyes she disagreed. — Bonnie Chapman (@Bonniejoc) June 26, 2019

Bonnie broke the news her mom had died by passing along the message from her dad.

She added the words, “Love you forever mom. You’ve got a halo now.”

Love you forever mom. You’ve got a halo now. https://t.co/YV8TdIDqBe — Bonnie Chapman (@Bonniejoc) June 26, 2019

Bonnie spent Beth’s final days with her mom, often sharing updates on her health.

Beth initially shared her throat cancer diagnosis in 2017, and she documented her experience in an A&E special, Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, the same year. She was cancer-free for a while following treatment, but she was diagnosed with both throat and lung cancer a year later.

