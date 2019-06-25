    YouTube star Etika confirmed dead at 29, days after reported missing

    Desmond Amofah, who’s known to his YouTube fans as Etika, has been found dead, according to the New York City Police Department.

    The 29-year-old, Brooklyn-based gamer and social media star was reported missing June 19, after he posted a video in which he talked about suicide.

    Desmond "Etika" Amofah has died at 29. (Photo: Etika via Instagram)

    Many of his more than 321,000 Twitter followers were concerned about him, particularly because he was hospitalized in April after sending a string of suicidal tweets. The alarm over his disappearance grew when the New York Post reported that investigators had found his personal belongings, including his driver’s license, cell phone, a packed laptop bag and a Nintendo Switch on the Manhattan Bridge. Amofah regularly posted about Nintendo products.

    In response to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for details about Amofah’s death, an NYPD spokesperson said officers responding to a Monday night 911 call about a person floating in the waters near the South Street Seaport found an unidentified male unresponsive. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

    The final video that Amofah shared with followers was removed from the video site for “violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines,” although it has been uploaded by others. The just-under eight-minute video shows Amofah talking about his problems. “I guess I am mentally ill,” he said at one point.

    “I’m sorry for leaving such a stained legacy,” Amofah said. “I hope that my story maybe helps to make YouTube a better place somehow in the future to where people know boundaries and limits and how far things should go. In an attempt to be edgy, I f***ed up my entire life.”

    As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 3,200 people had signed a Change.org petition asking YouTube to fully restore Amofah’s YouTube channel.

    YouTube offered a statement about the devastating news.

    Many of Etika’s peers lamented his loss, too.

    If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, don’t hesitate to reach out for help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is open 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.

