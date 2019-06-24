Jada Pinkett Smith says she's been in a non-sexual throuple with Will Smith's ex-wife for years

When she walked down the aisle more than 20 years ago, Jada Pinkett Smith signed on for a life with more than just Will Smith. That’s because the Independence Day star husband already shared a young son with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino.

Jada spoke about their relationship on the latest episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, which is titled “Unconventional Relationships” and prominently features the term “throuple,” which is defined on the episode as “three people having a consensual romance.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith attend the premiere of Aladdin on May 21 at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) More

“You know what’s so interesting, though? Why it’s so not foreign to me too is that I’ve had a non-sexual throuple for years with Sheree,” Jada said. “When you have your husband that is taking care of another woman and spending time with another woman, it’s the same thing.”

The Girls Trip star spoke candidly about her relationship with Sheree — and the fact that it was so bad when she and Will were first married — on the very first episode of Red Table Talk. Sheree was her first guest. The women recalled clashing early on in their relationship before coming to a place of mutual respect.

“Here’s the one thing I will say in hindsight,” Jada told Sheree. “Because I didn’t understand marriage, I didn’t understand divorce. I will say that I probably should’ve fell back…”

The women ended up exchanging compliments, with Sheree saying, “My son could not have a better bonus mom.”

The episode on unconventional relationships was, as usual, co-hosted by Jada’s daughter, Willow Smith, and her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, who’s affectionately referred to as “Gammy.” Jada explained from the start that they addressed the topic because Willow has been interested in learning more about polyamory, which is defined on the show as loving multiple people but “not swinging,” which is more about casual sex. They noted it was not the same as polygamy, which is when a man has multiple wives.

At the part of the episode when viewers asked questions, Jada was asked if she’d ever be interested in being part of a throuple.

“Hell, yeah,” Jada said. “You know what? I could do a throuple. I could. I could probably be romantically engaged with somebody else, but I can only have sex with one person. I’m sexually monogamous, but I definitely could be romantically poly. Maybe if I was back in the day, but today, I could have only one.”

Jada acknowledged that she’d had one threesome in the past, but said she hadn’t liked it.

“I had a threesome once,” Jada said, as Willow covered her face. “I was very, very young, like early 20s. I didn’t like it. It just didn’t have the level of intimacy.”

Adrienne, who married for the fourth time in 2016, admittedly had trouble understanding polyamory.

“Maybe if I were younger, but certainly not at this time in my life,” she said. “I find it so challenging to be in the committed relationship that I’m in. I have so much work to do on myself, and we talk endlessly, you know, to try to make sure that we are on the same page. I can’t imagine that… Now you bringing somebody else in? Girl, bye.”

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.