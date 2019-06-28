It's official: Katharine McPhee and David Foster marry in London

David Foster and Katharine McPhee are now husband and wife. (Photo: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Singer and actress Katharine McPhee and music executive David Foster married before 150 loved ones Friday at the church of St. Yeghiche in London’s South Kensington district.

The bride wore a gown designed by Zac Posen, while Stefano Ricci furnished the groom’s tuxedo, according to People.

McPhee, 35, confirmed hours before Friday’s ceremony that she would wed 69-year-old Foster shortly. She and Foster’s adult daughters, Erin and Sara Foster, had shared snapshots of their time in England’s capital city for the event.

McPhee posted photos of what she did before the nuptials, too.

View photos Katharine McPhee beautifies before her wedding to David Foster. (Photo: Katharine McPhee via Instagram) More

View photos Katharine McPhee mingles with her family during her wedding celebration. (Photo: Katharine McPhee via Instagram) More

McPhee and Foster met when she competed on American Idol in 2006, and he was a mentor to the contestants. They worked together on multiple music projects afterward. By 2017, they were denying rumors that they were dating. However, they confirmed their relationship when they attended the Met Gala together in May 2018.

Then, McPhee addressed speculation about their romance in September, when she she told People, “It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it does to us.”

Foster, for his part, has said that it helps that both are in the music industry, because they better understand one another.

McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas in 2008, but they split in 2014. This is the fifth trip down the aisle for Foster, whose former wives include Linda Thompson, the mother of The Hills: New Beginnings star Brody Jenner, and Yolanda Hadid, who’s known for her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and for being mom to models Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.