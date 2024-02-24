Best things to do in Phoenix during spring training: Hikes, road trips and top restaurants

It's feeling like spring throughout metro Phoenix, and while some associate the season with the start of the outdoor hobby season, for others it's all about baseball.

That's right: MLB Cactus League spring training is upon us, and visitors coming to Arizona to watch their favorite teams get ready are probably wondering about all the ways to fill the time between ballgames.

From Glendale to Phoenix to Scottsdale to Mesa, there are activities galore, whether you're looking for dining and nightlife or you want to fill your days exploring the beautiful Sonoran Desert landscape.

From hiking trails to museums to the best bars and restaurants, here are some of the best things to do in Phoenix during spring training 2024.

Best Phoenix restaurants and bars to try this spring

The Arizona Republic's list of the 100 essential restaurants of 2024 in the Valley of the Sun came out recently and it's the best place to start if you're looking for restaurant recommendations. It includes restaurants with national reputations, such as Bacanora and Glai Baan, plus a wealth of local insider favorites at every price point.

If you want to know where Phoenix-area chefs dine out in their rare off time, we've got 10 restaurants local chefs love.

And if you're into restaurants that are among the best in the country, then consider the two that USA Today recently listed. And also the five we thought should be added to that list.

Best things to do during spring training in Arizona

Museums and art galleries

The Phoenix Art Museum unveils the "Barbie: A Cultural Icon" exhibit in Phoenix on Feb. 14, 2024.

Phoenix and its surrounding cities have some pretty amazing local artists, which means there's plenty of fun in mural hunting and gallery hopping. Here are some suggestions:

Best springtime hikes, scenic drives and Arizona road trips

Route 66 sign on Oatman Road in rural Arizona.

While you're out and about in the nice-for-now weather, you should definitely check out the amazing nature views Arizona has to offer.

