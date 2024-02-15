USA TODAY named its Restaurants of the Year. These Phoenix favorites made the list

Cocina Chiwas and Glai Baan restaurants in Phoenix made USA TODAY’s list of best restaurants in the country.

The USA TODAY Restaurants of the Year 2024 list features 47 restaurants from fine-dining establishments to counter-service seafood shacks. USA TODAY Network food journalists from across the country pooled their expertise to select the list, which includes the places they know, love and recommend.

Cocina Chiwas was selected for its light interior and attention to details, from the handmade plates and bowls and tables to the Northern Mexican cuisine.

“It’s an amazing feeling. We appreciate all the love. You know, we are trying to really put Arizona on the map as much as we can with our food and showcase the regionality of the Northern part of Mexico," Hernandez told The Republic. "Mexico is close to here, but may as well be a different world, and to just be successful in creating something that is very near and dear to our heart, we feel very blessed. ... It’s amazing to receive validation."

Glai Baan was chosen because of its cozy vibe with string lights inside and out, a charming patio along with flavorful Thai street food and inventive cocktails.

Chef and owner Pornsupak “Cat” Bunnag was pleasantly surprised when she heard the news. "Oh really? Thank you!" she said.

What to know about Glai Baan and Cocina Chiwas

Here’s the full list and what to try when you visit Glai Baan and Cocina Chiwas.

Details: Cocina Chiwas, 2001 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe, Ariz.; 480-916-3690, cocinachiwasaz.com.

Details: Glai Baan, 2333 E. Osborn Road, Phoenix, Ariz.; 602-595-5881, glaibaanaz.com.

