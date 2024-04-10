The Best Shoes for Wide Feet That Don’t Compromise On Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

At a Glance: The Best Shoes for Wide Feet

The fashion industry rarely makes clothing for specific body types, let alone those with wide feet. It’s hard to shop in a market that isn’t catered to you, and if you have wide feet, you know finding those styles with some extra wiggle room can be challenging.

In addition to the lack of stylish options, wearing shoes unsuitable for your wide feet can hurt your health. On the one end, tight footwear can cause blisters, making it uncomfortable to walk or stand throughout the day. However, worst-case scenario is shoes that don’t correctly fit can cause permanent issues like shifted joints in your foot, which can lead to immense pain. There’s also hyperkeratosis, which is a thickening of the skin that is not only hard to look at but difficult to treat (trust us, you don’t want to experience this one).

To help aid in your struggles, we’ve gathered a few stylish wide-shoe options that put foot comfort at the forefront of your shopping decisions. From sneakers and boots to heels and slides — not only will your feet thank you for these, but you’ll look stylish in your new kicks.

The Best Shoes for Wide Feet

BEST SLIP-ON

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Slide Sandal

$130

Buy Now on birkenstock

Like all Birkenstock products, these Birkenstock Arizona Soft Slide Sandals epitomize comfort, featuring adjustable buckled straps with a footbed that mimics the foot’s shape. Best of all, the ultra-comfy sandals come in wide sizes (even though the regular sizes are already on the wide side).



Promising Customer Feedback: “Worth the money. I have wide, flat, pronated feet and these make my feet happy!” — Anonymous

BEST ALL-WEATHER BOOT

Merrell Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots

$150

Buy Now On Amazon

Durable leather, the Vibram rubber outer sole, and supportive construction have kept these Merrell Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots a fan favorite for over a decade.



Promising Customer Feedback: “I ordered the wide to accommodate my foot but also if I want to use thick socks. These boots are comfortable, they seem warm, and I’ll be using them on a trip tomorrow. Looking forward to it.” — Chris



Braided Open-Toe Block Sandals

$39.88

Buy Now On Amazon

Square open-toe design, stylish woven cross straps, and a steady block heel, these Braided Open-Toe Block Sandals are not only stylish but comfortable.



Promising Customer Feedback: “I’m a 7W but I ordered a 8W [which] is just a little wider and more comfortable for me. The square toe also helps.” — Brianda Correa



BEST BOOT

Dr. Martens 1460

$170

Buy Now on dr. martens

Dr. Martens 1460 is one of the most classic boots out there — and they happen to be great for wide feet too. We’ve owned a pair for years (they last) and are constantly surprised by how well often they come out, even as our personal style and trends evolve.



Promising Customer Feedback: “Classic Docs – These are just like the Docs I wore 15-20 years ago. They seem wide in the heel (some slipping), but they are just the right width for my wide feet at the toes.” — Anonymous

Rockport Men's Classic Penny Loafer

$79.99

Buy Now On Amazon

With polished genuine leather and a refined look, the Rockport Men’s Classic Penny Loafer was designed with comfort and style in mind for any occasion.



Promising Customer Feedback: “I bought a similar type of shoe from another brand… TWICE, and both times the darn thing fell apart after just a few days of use. Then I found THIS ONE. Some have said it was a bit narrow. For me, a perfect 9.5 WIDE, they fit PERFECT. And from what I can see so far, I think these are going to last a while. Comfortable right out of the box.” — JP

Ariat Goldie Western Distressed Boots

$169.95

Buy Now On Amazon

Western style is back, and of the boot selections, there is nothing quite like Ariat. These Goldie Western Distressed Boots are the perfect southern addition to your wardrobe, designed with an all-day cushion insole, genuine leather foot, and upper that will mold to your foot over time, resistance, and flexibility.



Promising Customer Feedback: “I purchased these to wear for my daughter’s wedding. Very comfortable but they do run large.” — Michelle Lindemann

BEST SNEAKER

New Balance 608 Training Shoe

$69.06 $74.99 8% off

Buy Now On Amazon

With a leather upper with logo detail for added appeal, these New Balance 608 Training Shoes make this a classic dad shoe staple for the closet. It features a lace-up closure for a secure fit, a dual-density foam cushioned collar for added support, and breathable fabric lining with a removable foam cushioned footbed.



Promising Customer Feedback: “I purchased these shoes for my dad. He suffers from circulation issues in his feet, so he can’t wear just any shoes. I ordered him a wide size and he put them on straight from the box. They fit him perfectly and were just right on his feet. Even got his, ‘they’ll do’ stamp of approval.” — MamaTata86





Chinese Laundry Platform Dress Sandals

$43.97 $49.99 12% off

Buy Now On Amazon

With a single-band upper, thin platform, and block heel, these Chinese Laundry Platform Dress Sandals are perfect for upscale evenings, events, or even the office on occasion.



Promising Customer Feedback: “The size I usually wear is 7 1/2 wide. I saw reviews saying the shoe was too small so I sized up to a 8 wide. It fits amazing and is so comfortable to walk on. I also have flat feet. For the price and the delivery time, you really can’t beat it!” — Maanav S.

ASICS Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoes

$48.24 $59.95 20% off

Buy Now On Amazon

GEL technology provides excellent shock absorption in these ASICS Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoes, while an engineered mesh upper improves airflow and OrthoLite sockliner offers excellent step-in comfort.



Promising Customer Feedback: “I have a terrible time finding comfortable shoes because as I get older, my bunions get worse. I absolutely love them. I can wear them all day and my feet don’t hurt in the morning like they used to. I walk about 5000-6000 steps a day, mostly on hard surfaces.” — TurbanDiva



BEST FLAT

VIVAIA Margot 2.0 Casual Ballet Flats

$99.99

Buy Now On Amazon

A low-ankle flat that combines style and functionality, the VIVAIA Margot 2.0 Casual Ballet Flats are the ultimate comfort shoe.



Promising Customer Feedback: “I have wide feet and bunions, and finding cute, comfortable shoes for work is very difficult. These are super comfortable, machine washable, and made from recycled water bottles, which I love.” — Mary McDonough



BEST HEEL

Aerosoles Micah Knee High Boots

$149

Buy Now On Amazon

Fall is the perfect time to bust out those knee-high boots. Perhaps you’re wearing them with a dress or pair of capris? Either way, these Aerosoles Micah Knee High Boots are a great option for those with wide feet, featuring an inside zip closure, memory foam, flexible outsole, and sturdy block heel.



Promising Customer Feedback: “These boots are perfect! Color looks rich, true to size, and very comfortable for all-day wear. The heel height is perfect. Faux leather looks real and quality is very good.” — Loevnme

Birkenstock Boston Soft Clog

$109.25

Buy Now On Amazon

The Birkenstock Boston Soft Clog suede-lined cork footbed ensures proper weight distribution and support in a comfy clog designed to stimulate circulation and improve balance.



Promising Customer Feedback: “I live in these! Great for anyone with plantar fasciitis or wide feet. Great quality and most comfortable shoe I own! Don’t hesitate to purchase!” — Julia



Pride yourself on shopping only the best selections when it comes to fashion? Us too. We are tastemakers dedicated to bringing you the finest in clothing, shoes, and accessories. Shop like a Rolling Stone editor and check out more of our stylish recommendations. Customer reviews have been edited for length and clarity.

