Some of the best photos from Wisconsinites who captured the Northern Lights Saturday night

The awe-inspiring Northern Lights showed up two consecutive nights in Wisconsin skies.

The aurora borealis phenomenon happened after a large cloud of plasma erupted into space last week. Particles from a coronal mass ejection arrived over Earth this weekend, causing a geomagnetic storm.

Here are some of the best photos from Saturday night/early Sunday morning in Wisconsin.

Northern Lights even spotted in Milwaukee where city lights are brighter

I still can’t believe the Northern Lights were visible in Milwaukee last night. Prentis Quearry snapped all of these 😍 pic.twitter.com/RbwdFEP2JD — Sam Kuffel (@SamKuffelWx) May 12, 2024

Ok the Northern Lights thing was way more amazing than I imagined. Took these between 11:15 and 11:30 in Lion Den’s Gorge in Grafton about 20 miles north of Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/I1FWs0BQfJ — Paul Schmitz (@PaulSchmitz1) May 12, 2024

More magic over the sand dunes & shore of Lake Michigan 😭🌊🌲✨ #wiwx



📍 Kohler-Andrae State Park pic.twitter.com/XZemwIaiVt — Tessa Ruid (@TessaRuid) May 12, 2024

I got this on the Falls/Brookfield border about 30 minutes ago. Too bad I live downhill. pic.twitter.com/7GQ4AOjVne — Bootsie (@bootsiealert) May 12, 2024

Genuinely stunned. Get outside, look now. pic.twitter.com/LUBAJOiEsN — Evan Rytlewski (@Evanryt) May 12, 2024

I snapped this on my iPhone moments ago on the north shore. Go outside right now and check it out!! ✨#northernlights #auroraborealis #Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/GPLo7iKYTI — Rebecca Schuld (@RebeccaSchuld) May 12, 2024

IT IS HAPPENING!!!



AURORA BOREALIS



NORTHERN LIGHTS



Unedited photo

No apps



Peninsula State Park

Fish Creek, Wisconsin



Earth pic.twitter.com/qvqrsl7P7C — Paul Henning (@brewcitypaul) May 12, 2024

Sorry for the spam but oh my god? pic.twitter.com/bFsBiXZ1MR — 🦌 (@SnellSZN) May 12, 2024

Aurora is coming out in Plymouth!



📸: Chris Reichert pic.twitter.com/C8zECGyNAL — Sam Kuffel (@SamKuffelWx) May 12, 2024

Spotted! The northern lights at Kohler-Andrae State Park 🌊🤗✨ #wiwx pic.twitter.com/cfIy3weAZh — Tessa Ruid (@TessaRuid) May 12, 2024

