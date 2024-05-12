Some of the best photos from Wisconsinites who captured the Northern Lights Saturday night
The awe-inspiring Northern Lights showed up two consecutive nights in Wisconsin skies.
The aurora borealis phenomenon happened after a large cloud of plasma erupted into space last week. Particles from a coronal mass ejection arrived over Earth this weekend, causing a geomagnetic storm.
Here are some of the best photos from Saturday night/early Sunday morning in Wisconsin.
Northern Lights even spotted in Milwaukee where city lights are brighter
I still can’t believe the Northern Lights were visible in Milwaukee last night. Prentis Quearry snapped all of these 😍 pic.twitter.com/RbwdFEP2JD
— Sam Kuffel (@SamKuffelWx) May 12, 2024
Ok the Northern Lights thing was way more amazing than I imagined. Took these between 11:15 and 11:30 in Lion Den’s Gorge in Grafton about 20 miles north of Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/I1FWs0BQfJ
— Paul Schmitz (@PaulSchmitz1) May 12, 2024
More magic over the sand dunes & shore of Lake Michigan 😭🌊🌲✨ #wiwx
📍 Kohler-Andrae State Park pic.twitter.com/XZemwIaiVt
— Tessa Ruid (@TessaRuid) May 12, 2024
I got this on the Falls/Brookfield border about 30 minutes ago. Too bad I live downhill. pic.twitter.com/7GQ4AOjVne
— Bootsie (@bootsiealert) May 12, 2024
— Lake Michigan (@LakeMichigan13) May 12, 2024
Genuinely stunned. Get outside, look now. pic.twitter.com/LUBAJOiEsN
— Evan Rytlewski (@Evanryt) May 12, 2024
I snapped this on my iPhone moments ago on the north shore. Go outside right now and check it out!! ✨#northernlights #auroraborealis #Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/GPLo7iKYTI
— Rebecca Schuld (@RebeccaSchuld) May 12, 2024
IT IS HAPPENING!!!
AURORA BOREALIS
NORTHERN LIGHTS
Unedited photo
No apps
Peninsula State Park
Fish Creek, Wisconsin
Earth pic.twitter.com/qvqrsl7P7C
— Paul Henning (@brewcitypaul) May 12, 2024
Sorry for the spam but oh my god? pic.twitter.com/bFsBiXZ1MR
— 🦌 (@SnellSZN) May 12, 2024
Aurora is coming out in Plymouth!
📸: Chris Reichert pic.twitter.com/C8zECGyNAL
— Sam Kuffel (@SamKuffelWx) May 12, 2024
Spotted! The northern lights at Kohler-Andrae State Park 🌊🤗✨ #wiwx pic.twitter.com/cfIy3weAZh
— Tessa Ruid (@TessaRuid) May 12, 2024
The Aurora is back out again tonight in New Berlin! @Mark_Baden @Tom_Wachs @s_barichello @SamKuffelWx @RebeccaSchuld @BrianNizTMJ4 @KristenWeather pic.twitter.com/Nre3yskcn4
— Wisconsin Weather with Jam (@JamNado) May 12, 2024
Omg!! Black creek wisco last night!! People spend thousands to take vacations abroad to see this 🥹😍 #NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis #Wisconsin #UnReal pic.twitter.com/bzCPz9zAh2
— David Cox ✊️ (@DavidCox1616) May 12, 2024
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsinites capture Northern Lights