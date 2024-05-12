Some of the best photos from Wisconsinites who captured the Northern Lights Saturday night

Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·2 min read

The awe-inspiring Northern Lights showed up two consecutive nights in Wisconsin skies.

The aurora borealis phenomenon happened after a large cloud of plasma erupted into space last week. Particles from a coronal mass ejection arrived over Earth this weekend, causing a geomagnetic storm.

Here are some of the best photos from Saturday night/early Sunday morning in Wisconsin.

Northern Lights even spotted in Milwaukee where city lights are brighter

