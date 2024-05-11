Didn't see the Northern Lights last night? There's a chance they'll be back tonight.

The northern lights can be seen outside the National Weather Service Milwaukee Office in Sullivan.

Sky watchers will get another chance to see the Northern Lights in Wisconsin later tonight after a large cloud plasma erupted into space, according to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center.

Particles from a coronal mass ejection arrived at Earth this weekend, causing this geomagnetic storm. As of Saturday afternoon, the sunspot still remains quite active and produced two or more flares in the past 12 hours, according to NOAA.

Here's what you need to know if you're trying to see the lights this weekend:

Can I see the Northern Lights in Wisconsin on Saturday night?

Northern lights may become visible over much of the northern half of the country again on Saturday night, according to NOAA.

For those in the Milwaukee area, afternoon clouds will thin out as the sun goes down and the evening skies will be mostly clear with some scattered clouds in the overnight hours, said Tim Halbach, local meteoroglist with the National Weather Service.

To monitor the aurora forecast, you can use the NOAA aurora forecast tool, which has a 30-minute forecast window. There's also a tool on the Milwaukee Astronomical Society website at www.milwaukeeastro.org.

On the tool, you'll see the Northern Lights prediction for 35 minutes ahead. You'll have good odds of seeing the Northern Lights if the color over Wisconsin is yellow, orange or even red.

When is the best time to see the Northern Lights in Wisconsin?

When northern lights are active, the best time to see them is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Where else will the Northern Lights be visible?

This aurora may become visible over most of the northern half of the country, like it did on Friday night, according to NOAA.

Here are some tips on how to see the Northern Lights:

Here are some viewing tips from Gene Hanson, observatory director for the Milwaukee Astronomical Society:

Head North: The Northern Lights get their name for a reason. Hanson says that the aurora is bigger and more vibrant the farther north you go. “Even 60 miles north can make a tremendous difference,” Hanson says.

Look for the horizon: The northern horizon, that is. Hanson says that you want the most unobstructed view to the north that you can find. Again, they’re called the northern lights for a reason. The more north you can see, the more of the lights you could see.

Move away from the light: Light pollution is often the reason you can’t see stars when you’re in the city. So, get out and away from the city. Rural areas are best, and Hanson says that anywhere you can see the stars well will work, but the darker the better.

Where to view the night sky in Wisconsin:

Here's a list of places in Wisconsin that could offer some of the best views of the night sky:

