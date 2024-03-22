The 25 best high school graduation gifts that anyone will love — and actually use
Congrats are in order! Surprise your 2024 grad with one of these thoughtful graduation gift ideas.
High school graduation is a momentous occasion in any young person's life. Now that they're finally done with all the stress of the SAT and finals, take a moment to recognize all of their hard work over the last four years and celebrate all that's to come with one of these unique gift ideas.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera + Fuji Film Value Pack
Fancii LED Lighted Large Vanity Makeup Mirror
Uncommon Goods Collegiate Pouches
LapGear Home Office Lap Desk
Papier Undated Daily Planner
Aritzia Cozy Fleece Perfect Hoodie
Mejuri Charlotte Bold Hoops
Wall Outlet Extender with Night Light and Outlet Shelf
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Calpak Padded Laptop Sleeve
Joseph Joseph M-Cuisine Microwave Stackable Cooking Set
Apple AirTag
Facaxedre Soft House Slippers
Brightech Elizabeth Table Lamp with Wireless Charging Pad and USB Port
Coach Mini Skinny ID Case
Béis The Front Pocket Carry-on Roller
Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
Monopoly Deal Card Game
Gola Hawk Sneakers
Casely Navy Power Pod
Mark & Graham Block Print Travel Pouch
Round Floral Rose Gold Picture Frame
Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Luckily, finding the perfect high school graduation gift doesn't have to be difficult. Whether you want to get them something to use in their college dorm (like a handy lap desk), something to help them cherish precious memories made this summer (perhaps a film camera?) or something long-lasting to mark the occasion (such as gold earrings), you're bound to find a winner on this list of graduation gift ideas.
We've rounded up the best gifts that your 2024 grad will actually use in their next chapter, no matter if they're going to college in the fall, taking a gap year or heading straight into the workforce. And while a gift card is always appreciated, you can rest easy knowing these presents won't be forgotten by the fall. Keep scrolling to shop our top high school graduation gifts for him and her, starting at just $8.
The best high school graduation gifts
An instant camera is a fun way for your graduate to document all of the special moments during this whirlwind time. This bundle comes with an instant camera, four packs of film, a camera case, a photo album and batteries. You can also snag the camera on its own for $80.
Ideal for a dorm room or starter apartment, this rotating makeup mirror has a dimmable light so she can see what she's doing without bothering any potential roommates. There's also a storage compartment to hold her everyday essentials like mascara and makeup brushes.
These carry-all pouches are the most thoughtful gift for someone heading to a big state school. Available in more than 30 collegiate designs that feature everything from mascots to school chants, these cotton zippered bags will surely find a spot in their backpack.
Working or studying in bed can be productive as long as you have the right tools. Take this lap desk, for example: It has a built-in mouse pad and a slot to hold a smartphone.
After high school, your graduate will have a lot more free time. This undated daily planner will help them keep track of their class schedule, work shifts and other activities.
Loungewear is essential for relaxing on the weekend or pulling an all-nighter. This simple fleece hoodie from Aritzia comes in a ton of neutral colors and is perfectly slouchy. Want to go the extra mile? Spring for the matching sweatpants and you'll definitely earn some bonus points.
You can never go wrong with gifting jewelry, and these beautiful earrings won't break the bank. These elevated hoops from Mejuri are covered in 18k gold vermeil and feel much more special than standard huggies.
Dorm rooms and studio apartments aren't known for their excess outlets. Luckily, this outlet extender provides five extra outlets as well as USB and USB-C ports. But that's not all: It also has a nightlight at the bottom and a shelf on the top.
Your grad probably won't have the counter space for a big coffee pot, so gift them this single-serve Keurig instead. It can brew three different cup sizes and has a large 42-ounce reservoir that doesn't need to be filled up constantly.
Loud neighbors and noisy roommates are inevitable. These wireless noise-cancelling headphones will help tune them out. This pair features over 20 hours of battery life and comes in six additional colors.
If your grad was gifted a laptop recently, then you want to make sure it stays in tip-top shape. Available in both 13-14-inch and 15-17-inch sizes, this padded laptop sleeve is water-resistant, zips closed and has a front compartment for chargers and other tech accessories.
New cooks and anyone without a full kitchen will appreciate this gadget. This four-piece set comes with a dishwasher-safe cooking pot, steamer, griddle and lid that all stack together.
Help your grad keep track of their keys, backpack, luggage and more. Just attach it to a keychain or slip it in a pocket, then track down the missing item on the Find My app.
Everyone needs a pair of cozy slippers to wear around the dorm. This plush pair has a textured, nonslip sole and a fun retro smiley face design. Snag it in six colors.
This table lamp is so much more than just a pretty light source. It has a wireless charging pad and USB port built right into its base so they can easily juice up their favorite electronics without using up any outlets (which are probably few and far between).
They can attach their new room keys to this checkered card case, which has an ID window, two credit slots and a zippered compartment. It's a total steal, especially since it's on sale for an extra 15% off right now.
Everyone could use a dependable suitcase for weekend getaways (even if they're just traveling home). This hard-sided carry-on has four wheels that spin 360°, secure TSA locks and a front pocket with a slot for your laptop.
Perfect for wearing around campus, while running errands or at a concert, this Lululemon belt bag is a bestseller for a reason. It can hold a phone, card case, hand sanitizer and more, all while keeping her hands free.
Monopoly Deal is one of the hottest card games out now. The gist: It's similar to the beloved board game where each player collects properties and avoids debt collectors, but a whole game can be played in just 15 minutes. They can play it with their new roommates or make friends by hosting game night.
Gola sneakers are so comfortable, they barely need to be broken in. And while your graduate probably has a pair of sneakers they prefer to wear to the gym, they'll reach for these more casual shoes whenever they're running to class or the cafeteria.
Who said portable chargers have to be clunky? This charger doesn't even need a wire — it uses MagSafe technology to attach to newer iPhone models (the iPhone 8 or later).
This zippered pouch is the perfect size to hold skin care, makeup, hair and shaving products — the list goes on! Available in four eye-catching prints, you can personalize this travel bag with her initial or monogram for an extra $15.
This floral frame will look right at home on any desk or bedside table. But be sure to fill the frame with a picture of the two of you together before gifting it!
Because hydration is important. This insulated water bottle from Owala has a secure lid that closes with a snap to prevent leaks. That means your graduate can toss it in their backpack and go about their day worry-free.
