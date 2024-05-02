The Best Extracurricular Activities for Your Kid, Tween, or Teen

Clubs, sports, and other extracurricular activities have benefits beyond the college application.

Most kids do one or more extracurricular activities between school and downtime. These classes, sports teams, and other programs allow children and teens to pursue a special interest outside the typical educational curriculum.

Whether it's sports, the arts, special-interest clubs, or technology, these extracurriculars can also help bolster a teen's college application while offering various other academic, social, and physical benefits.

If you already have a busy family schedule, you may wonder whether extracurricular activities are worth the time and money. Luckily, kids have more choices than ever to find a pursuit that may ignite a true passion. Read on to learn about benefits, types, and how to choose an extracurricular activity for your child.

M_a_y_a / Getty Images

Benefits of Extracurricular Activities

Depending on whether the program you're considering for your child is physical, intellectual, or creative, extracurricular activities can build skills in different developmental areas. However, research has shown that extracurricular activities in general can:

Build teamwork and problem-solving skills

Cultivate self-esteem and confidence

Develop a strong work ethic

Encourage superior academic performance

Enhance a high schooler's college application portfolio

Help children develop emotional regulation that carries over to the classroom



Offer kids the opportunity to develop closer friendships than they might make in school due to shared interests

Extracurricular activities that promote intellectual curiosity, creativity, compassion, and a strong work ethic tend to impress college admissions officers. Look into debate or chess clubs, visual or performing art workshops, community outreach or volunteering opportunities, or even after-school jobs.

Additionally, many colleges value commitment and long-developed interests. So, sticking with one or two activities over time rather than just doing several activities in junior year may be more impressive.

By participating in extracurricular activities, a child can expand their social circle, develop new skills, and become better problem solvers. Research shows that kids who do extracurricular activities tend to do better in the classroom, too.

Along with helping your child establish a growth mindset through teamwork and problem-solving challenges, pursuing interests outside the academic curriculum may help teach them how to establish a better work-life balance when they become adults.

Types of Extracurricular Activities

You might be surprised to learn how many different types of extracurricular activities exist in schools and communities. With options ranging from hobby-based clubs to year-round competitive programs, you can find a program for almost any child. Here is just a sampling of what organized activities may be offered near you.



Sports

Sports are the most common extracurricular activity for kids in the United States. Sports opportunities through clubs, community recreation departments, and school teams include:

Swimming

Ice skating

Gymnastics

Soccer

Baseball

Softball

Basketball

Lacrosse

Hockey

Tennis

Ultimate frisbee

Running

Volleyball

Martial arts

Golf

Skiing

BMX biking

Skateboarding

Dance

Rock climbing

Rest assured, if your child doesn't seem to enjoy or thrive in mainstream sports like these, there are a growing number of alternative physical activity programs to keep them active. Ask your child's gym teacher or local recreation department for ideas.







The Benefits of Sports Aren't Just Physical

Youth sports participation is linked to a greater sense of belonging in the school and community and closer social ties among students as well as their parents.







Scouting

Scouting groups are a great choice for kids who enjoy nature and are willing to try various activities. Scouts learn the following skills:

Basic outdoor survival skills

Cooking

Cleaning

Arts

Finances

Goal setting

Personal care

Historically, there have been Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, but those groups have evolved to be more inclusive. The organization formerly known as Boy Scouts is now Scouts BSA, and it welcomes girls and boys. Girl Scouts only accept girls into its ranks, including transgender girls.

Performing arts

Theater and dance are popular extracurricular activities found in almost every community. Many schools and community theaters put on plays and other performances that students can participate in by trying out or signing up. Those who enjoy stagecraft but not performing may have the following opportunities:

Building sets

Working lights

Working the soundboard

Working special effects

Make costumes

Applying makeup

Some kids who excel in performing arts may become professional actors, comedians, or other performers. But even if they don't go into professional theater in the future, they will build self-confidence, develop friendships, and may go on to participate in community theater or similar groups as they become adults.

Visual arts

Many schools are shortening or limiting their special subject classes. So, kids who like to draw, paint, or create might benefit from joining an art program to learn art techniques and see their creativity flourish.

Check with your child's art teacher or a local art supplies store for classes and camps. Some cater to very specific artistic interests, like pottery or graphic design. Many art museums host workshops for children, too.

Music

Band and choir are popular elective courses in many schools. Children can also get private lessons or join a community youth orchestra or other music groups.

Educational research suggests that kids who play musical instruments do better in academic school subjects. However, learning to play and appreciate music alone is a fantastic reward.

Community service

Service organizations are great for teaching children about social and humanitarian issues. Older kids and teens often gain leadership skills and make meaningful personal connections through volunteer opportunities.

Middle school and high school honor societies often require students to perform a certain number of community service hours, demonstrating the important role that schools feel this pursuit plays in individual character development.

Churches, synagogues, temples, and junior versions of groups like Kiwanis and Lions offer community service opportunities for kids. Individual schools often have community service clubs that provide local outreach, whether it's making no-sew blankets or collecting food pantry items.







The Benefits of Volunteering

Studies show that students who volunteer have better health, lower anxiety, and lower behavioral problems.







Academic clubs

Clubs or competitive teams often form around academic subjects. Intellectually curious kids might enjoy more deeply exploring topics they first learn about in the classroom. Some academic clubs that schools tend to offer include:



Chess : Clubs might play just for fun, like during lunchtime, or guide kids toward the local competition circuit.

Constitution team : These clubs explore constitutional issues and may compete against other teams.

Debate : Debate clubs commonly compete against nearby schools.

Geography: In groups like Passport Club, kids learn geography and participate in challenges to test their knowledge.

Math clubs : These include Math Counts or Mathletes.

Model UN: These programs allow children to explore global issues with classmates and peers from other schools.

Student government

Student government is usually available from upper elementary grades through college. Kids elected to the student council are empowered to decide important events for the student body and occasionally weigh in on school policy decisions. If your child is interested in leadership or politics, they should consider exploring student government groups at their school.



Student media

Many schools have media opportunities, including:

Student newspapers

Literary magazines

Yearbooks

Video or audio school newscasts

Film clubs

Student-created websites

Digging into these subjects will help familiarize kids with new technology and can create a portfolio for future jobs and college applications.

Affinity groups

Affinity groups allow kids to gather and connect with other kids with a similar—often marginalized—identity. High schools and even some elementary and middle schools offer clubs or groups for LGBTQIA+ kids, Black kids, Latinx kids, and more.

These groups can create a safe space for your child, a collective voice for their concerns, and service-related opportunities that might help them connect with the broader community.

STEM programs

Programs based in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) are a natural fit for children who like to tinker or play on computers or tablets. Some schools offer clubs based on the following:

Science

Computer

Engineering

LEGO-based robotics

Coding

Video game development

STEM programs are a smart choice to keep kids busy when transportation is tricky since an increasing number are available online. Companies like Outschool allow parents to sign up for fun virtual kids' classes focusing on science and technology.

How To Choose an Extracurricular Activity

How much you guide your child toward a certain activity will depend on your child's age. If you have a younger child, you may need to provide a lot of direction to find the right activity. For a high schooler, you may just want to suggest a few different possibilities and then let them choose the option they find most interesting or fun.

If your school-age student's school doesn't offer a particular extracurricular activity, find out from their school's administration what is needed to start a club. With enough student interest and at least one adult who can volunteer their time to help supervise, your child could be a trailblazer for other kids who share their passion.







Tip

Keep an open mind, and don't be afraid to let your kids try new things. A child or teen lacking or losing interest in one activity might find their true calling in another.







You can also look for activities sponsored by organizations in the local community. Local newspapers, bulletin boards, and social or online media often include advertisements for programs for school-age children and teens. Look to your town's recreation department or public library for low-cost or free extracurricular activity options.

Be careful not to overschedule your child's extracurricular activities. Since every child's personality and family dynamic differ, there is no hard and fast rule for how many activities are too many. Instead, devise a system that allows your child at least some downtime every day and week. Put it on the calendar just like you do extracurricular activities.

It's a good rule of thumb to cut back on extracurriculars if your child is having trouble getting homework done, can't get at least eight hours of sleep per night, or is struggling to maintain connections with family and friends.

