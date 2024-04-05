The Best Emergency Kits And Survival Supplies For Earthquakes And Other Disasters, Now On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re inspired by the range of catastrophic events happening in the world or influenced by Hollywood’s continued rollout of doomsday dramas, it’s never a bad idea to be prepared. Between power outages, natural disasters and unexpected circumstances, having the right emergency kits and supplies can make all the difference. Using the American Red Cross’ excellent survival supply list as a guide we picked out the best emergency supplies on the Internet.

What do you need? Personally, I always try and have my five essentials covered: power, water, shoes (next to the bed and an extra set in the trunk of my car with socks), lights and food. Of course, the real list (above) is much longer, especially if you have to stay in one area without power. With that in mind, we combed through the latest and greatest survival gear in hopes of staying informed, staying ready and staying safe with the best emergency kits and supplies.

DIY EMERGENCY SUPPLIES

Depending on your budget, space and needs, you may not need to purchase a fully stocked emergency kit. However, it is important to keep your battery supplies current, emergency lights in every room and check the expiration dates on food, medical and water supplies. Plus, the prepper world is always advancing; battery packs from 10 years ago pale in comparison to the gadgets folks are making today. Below are some of our favorite tried and true supplies for any medical kit.

POWER/LIGHT

Anker Power Bank Power Station

A big battery with a little strap (for easy carrying). This new power bank has a lot going for it in one little cube. For example, the Anker device has glow-in-the-dark slashes on either side (making it easier to find in a blackout), a retractable light source (which can glow for 42 hours and 18 minutes), a solar power port, SOS button that will activate flashing from the light source, a 1.9 ft USB-C to USB-C cable and a 3-year warranty. This is fantastic for keeping phones, tablets, laptops and smaller devices charged for days and days. It’s also great for camping.

FIRST AID KIT

Redi Medical Kit – The Roadie

The Redi kits are so much more than medical kits. They are encased in bright orange (so you won’t miss them while possibly in panic mode) and loaded with several mounting straps so you can attach them to your car, bike, backpack or wherever you need them. This kit includes everything beyond medical supplies (which it has plenty of), including a disposable urinal, glucose pouch, emergency blanket, marker, zip ties, poncho, tweezers, paracord and more. It has 130 objects neatly organized and labeled into the pouch. It’s also an excellent car kit for emergencies and hikers.

LIGHT

60-DAY Duro LED Lantern

The big daddy of lights. This highly-rated and beloved, 60-hour lantern does not mess around. The light has three different settings and will run for 60 DAYS on low should you need it. It takes 6 D batteries (not included) but comes with an LED bulb with a lifetime guarantee.

LIGHT

LED Camping Lantern

Small but very powerful lights complement the longer-lasting light (above) so you don’t have to carry one lantern (or worse, your phone) across your house due to a blackout. They’re waterproof and can be hung upside down or right-side up. With four different light settings, these lanterns will last up to 12 hours (they take 2 D batteries each).

POWER

Battery Organizer Storage Holder Box

Not essential-essential, but extremely helpful (also great if you have kids). The hardest thing about staying prepped is having batteries for all your supplies. If you put batteries in an emergency flashlight or headlamp, they could corrode over time, so it’s best to store your goods in a ziplock with the proper batteries you need next to them. That being said, you’re gonna need batteries, lots of them sometimes and your old shoebox just isn’t going to do that trick. Get organized. Get ready, use the battery organizer, it will make even your regular life easier.

LIGHT

12-Hour Natural Beeswax Candles

If you’re not ready to fill your house with lantern gadgets and whatnot, I implore you to at least get a few long-lasting candles. And no these aren’t like the dinner candlestick remnants you pull out for the holidays, these beautiful babies will burn for 12 hours. And if you feel like you can’t be trusted around candlesticks or want something even more waterproof and able to travel, check out this 30-hour candle in a can.

PRY BAR/CROW BAR

Craftsman Pry Bar

My gateway drug to the prepper life was the above pry bar. After a rather extraneous earthquake conversation, I was informed that a major pain point for earthquake survivors is being able to get in and out of their rooms. If your home is jostled enough, the door can get wedged in the frame, and who knows if you’ll be able to shoulder it open. Enter, the pry bar. I got a giant orange one for under the bed and that way (no matter how messy my floor is) I will hopefully be able to find this guy in the middle of the night.

POWER / INFORMATION

American Red Cross FRX3+ Emergency NOAA Weather Radio / Hand Turbine

This multi-use hand crank phone charger also acts as a flashlight and (more importantly) an emergency weather action. The AM/FM/NOAA weather band digital radio has an alarm clock, flashing beacon and a USB charger. It can be charged through solar exposure or through the hand crank.

INTEL

Fireproof and Waterproof Document Bag

No one wants to deal with their records in an emergency; in fact, it should be the very last thing on your mind. But if you’re already prepared with copies of important documents and papers you need in this handy little fireproof and waterproof pouch, you won’t have to worry about anything. It even fits a tablet if you’ve gone digital. Also, a tablet fits in here no problem.

WATER

LifeStraw Max – High Flow, High-Capacity Water Filter and Purifier

True, owning a legit purifier for water is a bit extra, an easier option might be purchasing a flat of Boxed Water or canned water (no plastic) and storing it in your garage (if you’re going that route, check the expiration dates even the packs of emergency water have a time limit). However, if you’re serious about staying put for the long haul (if it’s safe) and you don’t have access to clean water, this is a must. The portable filtration system removes bacteria, parasites and microplastics from water sources. It also has a carbon filter which will reduce the amount of lead and chlorine from water. LifeStraw is a reliable brand (we highly recommend their actual straws for personal hydration and camping). Important note: this contraption does not require a power source to filter water but you must have pressurized water or a pump to operate.

GUIDANCE

Rand McNally Map

If you don’t have the internet, you won’t have Google or Apple maps. And for many people, myself included, that could be a big, big problem if you need to leave. Our family has a small collection of maps based on where we would need to go should we need to leave without access to our phones. It’s lightweight, waterproof, and a smart move. Warning: do actually READ the map in your spare time; this way, you’ll know if you need to pack stronger glasses or a magnifying glass in your pack should it be too small. Speaking from experience on this one.

EMERGENCY KITS

1-PERSON EMERGENCY KIT

The Prepster Emergency Backpack

Don’t have a ton of closet space? What if your supply kit wasn’t something you wanted to tuck away, enter the esthetically pleasing Preppi product line. A member of Oprah’s favorite things, this bag contains enough supplies for one person and includes a three-day water supply (with a five-year shelf life), a whistle, duct tape, a poncho, an LED headlamp, playing cards, a tube tent, waterproof matches, a hand crank radio, flask and luxury products, including Malin+Goetz, Kusmi Tea, Marvis toothpaste and a lot more.

4-PERSON KIT

Judy Mover Max Emergency Evacuation Kit

The Judy Mover Max is the brand’s best-selling emergency kit, and for good reason. It’s stuffed full of basic necessities that will sustain a family of four for up to 72 hours. The waterproof bag includes food, water, blankets, masks, a hand crank radio, a first aid kit, hand warmers, a multi-tool, emergency gloves (reinforced and strong), wet wipes, glow sticks, tissues, biohazard bags, ponchos, and more. The other thing that is great about the Judy brand is that they have downloadable explainers for all different kinds of emergency scenarios.

