You can still get Prime Day Apple deals on Apple Watch, iPads, AirPods and more
These Apple deals, including a record-low $750 MacBook, will end soon
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Prime Day has come and gone, but some of the sales are still available! If you missed out on any deals during the main event, don't worry: you can still score incredible discounts on all your favorite Apple devices.
2021 10.2-Inch Apple iPad$249$329Save $80
2022 10.9-Inch Apple iPad Air$551$599Save $48
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation)$1,299$1,399Save $100
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop$750$999Save $249 with coupon
Apple MacBook Air Laptop$1,049$1,299Save $250
2021 Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M1 Pro Chip)$1,950$2,499Save $549
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)$89$129Save $40
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)$200$249Save $49
Apple AirPods (3rd Gen)$150$169Save $19
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones$480$549Save $69
Apple Watch Series 8$319$399Save $80
Apiker 2 Pack Screen Protector for iPad$9$11Save $2 with coupon
Apple iPhone Charger$13$20Save $7
Yoxinta Wireless Charging Station$22$50Save $28
Apple MagSafe Charger$33$39Save $6
Apple AirTag 4 Pack$89$99Save $10
Typically you can find a few of these incredible tech discounts throughout the year, so instead we focused on the rare price drops on favorite products. There are some crazy good deals today, like this MacBook Air for $250 less, or a set of AirPods for just $90. We don't know how much longer these will go on, so delay at your own risk.
Of course, we don't expect you to navigate the millions of Prime Day Apple deals on your own. Instead, we've done the work for you and gathered the best deals all in one place so you don't miss out on your favorite Apple products all at steep discounts. We've also done the due diligence of price matching and checking price histories, after all.
So, pick your favorites, add to cart and check out!
Best ongoing October Prime Day iPad deals
What makes this tablet special? The camera will follow the subject of a video call so they always stay in frame. Pretty cool, if you ask us. And that's just one of the many features that make this such a popular tablet with Amazon shoppers, with nearly 25,000 devoted five-star fans.
With up to 256GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, and powerful front and rear cameras, this iPad is a step up from the budget version and packs a lot of power into a slick-looking frame.
The iPad Pro is a massive 12.9-inch screen that is packed with power. Seriously, this thing could (and sometimes does) take the place of laptops as long as you have a keyboard to go with it. All-day battery will keep you trucking on even the busiest days, and this $100 discount lets you keep cash in your pockets.
Best ongoing October Prime Day MacBook deals
Featuring Apple's trademark M1 Pro Chip (a tiny piece of computing hardware that gives this a huge amount of power), this 13-inch laptop is the ultimate in portability and power — its battery will last up to 18 hours on one charge. This discount makes this laptop the most affordable it has ever been, and one incredible deal that you don't want to miss.
Despite the more-than-adequate size of this laptop, it's surprisingly thin and lightweight while still managing 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. This is a record-low price.
This powerful MacBook has 21 hours of battery life. Though the base version starts with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you can choose to increase that amount all the way up to 64GB of RAM and a whopping 8TB of storage. It comes with the M1 Pro chip, which means it has a huge increase in performance in terms of processing and graphical power compared to previous generation machines. It hasn't fallen this low in price in over three months.
Best ongoing October Prime Day AirPods deals
Get a load of these waterproof wireless buds that are lightweight, boast one-step Bluetooth pairing and give you up to 24 hours of juice with the portable charging pod. There are plenty of reasons why these tiny dynamos have such a loyal following, including their extraordinary battery life (24 whole hours), automatic switching and easy-peasy setup. "When listening to music or podcasts ... you legit can’t hear anything from outside," said this audiophile. "You also don’t need to turn the volume up all the way because the quality is so good, it’s loud enough halfway!"
The AirPod Pros are some of the most comfortable earbuds you'll ever wear. Throw in the superb audio quality, and you'll never want to take them off! These buds have superior audio quality to the basic AirPods, along with a cushy ear tip that blocks out sound and heightens the noise cancellation features.
These third-gen AirPods have personalized spatial audio, a feature that creates a sort of 3D audio experience. In other words, the sound comes from all around and adjusts based on the position of your head. They're both sweat and water resistant and provide up to six hours of listening time on a single charge, or a total of 30 hours with their case. The overall audio quality is slightly higher than the second-generation AirPods, and the actual design of the buds is slightly smaller, too.
An over-ear alternative to traditional AirPods, the AirPods Max can block outside sound and adjust the audio to make you feel like you're in the middle of the action, like sitting in the front row of a concert. The downside? These are a lot less portable (and carry a much higher price tag) than its earbud cousins.
Best ongoing October Prime Day Apple Watch deals
The Apple Watch Series 8 is the second most-recent version of the Apple Watch (with the Series 9 release last month) and has some of the most advanced features of any wearable out there. For example, this can actually take your body temperature, tell you how well you slept, and even detect if you're involved in a car crash. It's durable, too, and swimproof up to 50 meters. This $100 discount is a great deal, and one that isn't likely to be beaten anytime soon.
Best ongoing October Prime Day Apple accessory deals
When you spend hundreds of dollars on an iPad, the last thing you want is a crack! This two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors can help safeguard your tablet against drops and accidental scratches. When you think about it, you're getting them for about $4.25 each.
With over 3,500 perfect ratings, this MFi-certified charger comes with two six-foot chargers for just $6 each. They even come with charging bricks, too — unlike a new iPhone.
This three-in-one charging station is a fantastic bedside accessory that lets you charge your AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone all at the same time. It's currently almost 60% off for Prime Day.
Not a fan of cables? No worries — this Apple MagSafe Charger lets you just place your phone on top of it and power up instead of plugging in a Lightning cable.
Score four AirTags for just over $22 each in this sweet little price cut for Prime Day. Never again lose your keys, purse and other accessories — Siri can tell you where they are.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.