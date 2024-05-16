Bellingrath Gardens & Home hosting NatureNauts event

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — NatureNauts attendees will soon be able to “embrace the beauty of nature and the excitement of learning” at Bellingrath Gardens & Home.

According to a release from Bellingrath Gardens & Home, families are invited to participate in a day full of educational fun on Wednesday, June 12, learning about the Gulf Coast’s wildlife and ecology.

The Environmental Studies Center will present the highlight of the event: the Raptor Road Show. The show will be at the Great Lawn and will bring the audience up close with several birds of prey such as red-tailed hawks, American kestrels and screech owls.

“These rehabilitated birds serve as ambassadors to educate and inspire visitors about the fascinating world of raptors,” the release said.

(Photo courtesy of Bellingrath Gardens & Home)

(Photo courtesy of Bellingrath Gardens & Home)

(Photo courtesy of Bellingrath Gardens & Home)

(Photo courtesy of Bellingrath Gardens & Home)

(Photo courtesy of Bellingrath Gardens & Home)

(Photo courtesy of Bellingrath Gardens & Home)

(Photo courtesy of Bellingrath Gardens & Home)

(Photo courtesy of Bellingrath Gardens & Home)

(Photo courtesy of Bellingrath Gardens & Home)

(Photo courtesy of Bellingrath Gardens & Home)

The Dauphin Island Sea Lab will be in attendance and engage young minds with their Discovery Hall touch tables.

“This hands-on experience allows children to meet the creatures of Mobile Bay, fostering a

deeper appreciation for marine biology and the delicate ecosystems of the Gulf Coast,” the release said.

Other organizations that will attend include: Alabama Audobon, Alabama Coastal Foundation, DISL Marine Mammal Research Program and Leave No Trace Center.

Additional attractions include interactive education where kids can “fish” for species found around the gulf, story time with Mrs. Becky and conservation activities concerning sea turtle conversation and saltwater fishing regulations.

Ticketing information can be found on the Bellingrath Gardens & Home website.

