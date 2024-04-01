Barron Trump’s Super-Rare Outing With Dad Donald May Show Why We Never See Them Together

Barron Trump has been one of the most private of Donald Trump’s kids. Ever since his 18th birthday, he’s been more in the spotlight than ever, especially with many wondering which college he’d go to and which parent he’d take more after with his public image. Recently, Barron went to a major event with Donald and Melania Trump, and his reaction to his dad’s antics may show why we haven’t seen them out together often. (Hint: he gets embarrassed by his dad too — at least, that’s what people thought when this video came out).

At Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, March 31, many members of the Trump family attended the Easter brunch. Editor-in-Chief of MeidasTouch, Ron Filipkowski, shared a video from the Easter celebration to his X account, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He shared the video on April 1 with the caption reading, “Trump arrives at Easter dinner with Barron showing off his signature dance moves.”

Trump arrives at Easter dinner with Barron showing off his signature dance moves. pic.twitter.com/Os9CiRUAPk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 1, 2024

In the video, we see Donald walking up to some colleagues, his son Barron straying off from his dad when he breaks out the dance moves. Donald makes a small dance move with his arms, talking to his colleagues, and Barron awkwardly looks over and becomes a wallflower, as it all happens.

Hey, all parents can be embarrassing to their kids, and it seems Barron was feeling the embarrassment when his dad began busting a move.

Former US President Donald Trump and his son Barron Trump. Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images.

For those who don’t know, Melania and Donald wed in 2005, and on March 20, 2006, Melania gave birth to their son, Barron William Trump.

In a rare, previous interview, Donald talked about his youngest son, and even his future. “Barron’s very tall – about six-eight. And, he’s a good kid. He’s a good-looking kid. He’s a great student, very good student,” adding that they are “looking at” the possibility of Barron following his dad’s footsteps by going to Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for college.

