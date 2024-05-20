From Barbie, to a saloon, to Love Shack: A look at some unique homes in Myrtle Beach area

There are hundreds of rentals along the Grand Strand for those wanting to spend time in the Myrtle Beach area. But some stand out just a little more than others.

We found some of the more unique home rentals in the Myrtle Beach area. There’s everything from a Barbie-themed home, to a saloon, to the “Love Shack.”

Think pink

Cristy Weber had wanted to design a home with the color pink for a few years.

She finally got her chance last year when she, along with Collins Weber, opened the Inn in the Pink in North Myrtle Beach. The fact that the home was purchased a month before the film “Barbie” opened in 2023 was a plus.

Weber said the home is mostly geared toward females, with pink colors throughout the home, including the outside of the home, kitchen appliances, the walls and even floor inlays in the kitchen floor. Fun and funky wallpaper is placed in several rooms, such as the flamingo room where even the lamp on the nightstand is covered in pink feathers.

The plan was to have the home used for a girls trip or a bachelorette party. “North Myrtle Beach/Myrtle Beach area needed something like that,” Weber said.

She’s also found that a number of families and kids enjoy staying at the home. But really the home is for all ages, Weber said.

The home has a game room, karaoke machine and a pool.

The four-bedroom, three-bath home sleeps 22, Collins Weber said. In addition to the main home, there is also a smaller house out back that is decorated just as pink and vibrant.

Barbie’s dream house

Speaking of Barbie, you can stay in her dream house, or at least a replica of it, at a home in the Ocean Lakes Family Campground in the Myrtle Beach area.

Everything is pink in the two-bedroom, two-bath home, including appliances, utensils, furniture and the complimentary pink golf cart which is part of the rental. There is also Barbie items throughout the home.

The home has a Barbie doll photo box inside that is perfect for vacation pictures. You can even pretend to be Malibu Barbie and swim in the ocean which is accessible in the campground.

Welcome, pardner!

This rustic home in Aynor certainly gives vibes of the Old West with wood throughout, including the ceiling, cowboy decor and mounted deer on the walls.

Dubbed “The Saloon,” it’s described as a cabin in a quiet country setting, but only 30 minutes from Myrtle Beach.

The home sleeps four guests with one bedroom and one bath, but there is an outdoor shower if you want to rough it. In addition, it has outdoor swings surrounding a fire pit that will make for a nice summer’s evening.

Camper’s retreat

This tiny home cabin sets next to a pond in Conway. The one-bedroom, one-bath home is perfect for those who love to camp or “glamp,” as it includes a television and WiFi.

The home also has an outdoor space with a back porch that leads to a seating area and a burn pit. The home invites its guests to settle in with a sign on the front entrance that says “Inhale” and a sign on the back that says “Exhale.”

A private resort

Ready to kick your vacation into high gear? This Myrtle Beach townhouse that is just a block from the beach has many amenities of a resort but with the privacy. While the indoor space is great, it’s the outdoor space that has the “wow” factor.

Guests can enjoy a custom-built outdoor bar and kitchen with TV, foosball table, two fire pits, patio day bed loungers, projector for movie nights and a hot tub that sits in front a theater screen.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. There are also old-style arcade games inside. And the third bedroom has a Jacuzzi.

Not just for horses

A horse trailer in Conway may be small with one bedroom and one bath, but what it lacks in size inside, it makes up for it on the outside.

The area offers a fire pit, horseshoes, shower area, gas grill and two hammocks. Renters can also walk along the trails that back up to the National Wildlife Refuge or fish in the two ponds on the property.

The bar in the trailer has two windows that overlook the hay field and offers a great view as the sun goes down.

The Love Shack

It may not be the one mentioned in the well-known B-52s song, but this Love Shack is a North Myrtle Beach studio bungalow that is four blocks from the beach.

It’s also just a few minutes from such tourist spots as Barefoot Landing, Tanger Outlets and Alabama Theatre.

The house is located in the backyard of another home, but comes with its own private gazebo in the yard.

The owners also offer a “Sweetheart Package” that includes a bottle of champagne or wine and chocolate for an additional charge.