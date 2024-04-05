Backpacking Broken Top in Central Oregon offers stunning, snowy scenery in April

Broken Top, the spectacular volcanic crag facing the Three Sisters, has become such a popular summer destination that the U.S. Forest Service now requires visitors between June 15 and Oct. 15 to buy a permit. Good luck getting one of those.

But what if you backpack into Broken Top in April, when you need no permit?

I’m actually asked this question fairly often by people from New Jersey or Florida who have seen jaw-dropping photos on social media and are raring to go. Their jaws close when I explain that the area will be under 6 feet of snow until July. They would need Nordic skis, puffy sleeping bags and a hurricane-proof tent to survive. They mistakenly think I’ve just told them not to go.

In fact, if you’re prepared, April is the absolute best time to visit Broken Top. I’ve done this on five different occasions, each time skiing in with a backpack full of survival gear for a few nights in the snow.

By April the worst blizzards of winter are usually past, with longer days and sunnier skies. The grainy “corn” snow of spring is eminently skiable, without the bare patches that make May problematic.

How to backpack at Broken Top in spring

To be safe, you cannot go alone. My wife, Janell, refuses to camp in the snow. She thinks it would be cold and dark. I’ve tried, and failed, to explain that a four-season tent is actually quite cozy if you bring a thick insulated pad and a solar light. So each year I’ve set out with two or three ski chums. All of them, it seems, have left a reluctant spouse at home.

This past April, when we set out from the Dutchman Flat Sno-Park at Mount Bachelor in 70-degree sunshine, we quickly stripped to T-shirts. For the first 3 miles toward Broken Top we followed marked trails and snowmobile tracks. The next 2 miles, into the Three Sisters Wilderness, we were alone. We set up base camp on a panoramic timberline knoll at the foot of Broken Top’s southern crater.

Broken Top snow camp with Scott Elstad and Scott Hovis.

Unlike in summer, when you’re limited to designated campsites, you can camp anywhere in winter — even on a slope. The first task is tromping out flat spots for the tents. Once they’re up, it’s time to build a kitchen. This usually involves digging a semicircular trench with snow shovels. Windbreak walls, kitchen islands, cook nooks and bucket seats are possible extras.

Then it’s dinner time. As dusk falls, the camp stoves roar to boil water for tea and freeze-dried cuisine. At sunset we set out for one last tromp to warm the blood, and then we’re in the tents for the night.

The advantage of setting up a base camp at timberline is that you can then explore the high country with light packs. On the first full day from our camp at Broken Top we trekked to the Green Lakes at the foot of South Sister. The next day we climbed to the nameless lake in Broken Top’s east crater. We didn’t meet anyone on either day.

On the fourth day we returned to our spouses with sunburn, rather than frostbite.

Not all of my snow camping trips to Broken Top have been so lucky. Once, having decided to ski all the way around the mountain, we climbed up from Three Creeks Lake and camped atop Tam McArthur Rim. For the next 36 hours a blizzard pinned us inside our tents with gale-force winds. We retreated to our cars in failure but vowed revenge. We would return the following April to ski around Broken Top, come what may.

Snow melt curves are seen at Broken Top.

Crowds unlikely at Broken Top in April

Some months later I was giving a slide show about Oregon hiking at Powell’s bookstore in Portland. After the presentation everyone left except for one man. He introduced himself as Ed Jahn, a producer for the Oregon Public Broadcasting television program "Oregon Field Guide."

“We’ve been watching you,” Jahn said. “We’ve decided we want to go with you on your next adventure, whatever it is.”

Doubtfully, I told him that I planned to attempt to ski around Broken Top.

“Oh. Cool,” he said. “We’re in.”

“Wait,” I replied. “How much gear would your camera crew have to bring?”

“About 400 pounds.”

I laughed and told him it wouldn’t happen. But I also took his card.

The very next night, when I was giving a slide show at Sunriver, the same thing happened. At the end of the show everyone left except for a man. He introduced himself as Bino Fowler and said he wanted to take me on his next adventure.

I asked, “What kind of adventures do you do?”

“I mush sled dogs.”

I thought a moment. “How much gear can your sled dogs pull?”

“About 400 pounds.”

So I got these two guys together. The camera crew loaded their gear into dog sleds at the Dutchman Flat Sno-Park. The dogs hauled everything up to the lake in Broken Top’s east crater. We camped on the frozen lake. The next morning, Jahn gave me a hand-held camera and wished me good luck on the trek around Broken Top.

“You’re not coming?”

“Are you kidding? We’re staying here to snowboard on the slope above the lake.”

Without Jahn, my group made it the 15 miles around the mountain in a day of hard skiing. The episode we filmed has become a winter favorite of "Oregon Field Guide" reruns. Surprisingly, it hasn’t inspired crowds to camp at Broken Top in April.

Sled dogs are seen on Broken Top during an "Oregon Field Guide" trip.

People ask me if I worry about giving away Oregon’s “secret places” in my guidebooks. I describe more than a thousand trails throughout the state. I reveal when they are most beautiful. I do hide the most fragile places in the “More Hikes” section at the back of my books. But it doesn’t seem to matter. Crowds still go to the same few dozen overused places, year after year, at the same time.

Crowds are never likely to camp at Broken Top in April.

I’ve decided, it’s just as well.

William Sullivan is the author of 22 books, including “The Ship in the Woods” and the updated “100 Hikes” series for Oregon. Learn more at oregonhiking.com.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: How to backpack at Central Oregon's snowy Broken Top in April