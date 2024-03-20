An Aspiring Race Car Driver Lists Her Peaceful Beverly Hills Retreat for $30 Million

Though she’s not quite a household name yet, Sayo Haraishi soon hopes to become a regular fixture on the racing circuits. Meanwhile, the aspiring driver has been keeping herself busy spearheading the revamp of a 1970s-era house in the posh Beverly Hills enclave of Trousdale Estates. Now the newly completed spread has just popped up for sale, asking a speck under $30 million.

Originally acquired by Haraishi back in August 2019 for $5 million, the existing property underwent an extensive four-year remodel by Los Angeles-based Montalba Architects—widely known for its work with Nobu Hotels and Soho House—and includes four bedrooms and five baths sprawled across 7,000 square feet of modern yet warm living space adorned throughout with a mix of hardwood and stone floors, high ceilings, custom millwork, designer lighting and clerestory windows. Walls of glass also provide sweeping city lights, hillside and coastline views.

The great room hosts a dining area, sunken living room and glass doors spilling out to the backyard.

Tucked away on a gated parcel spanning over a half-acre, the sleek architectural structure is described in the listing as a “seamless fusion of Japanese-inspired design elements and contemporary luxury.” A set of pivoting double front doors open into the open-concept great room, which is highlighted by a sunken living area centered between a massive linear fireplace with a floating hearth and built-in shelving, plus a spacious dining room adjoining a space that’s big enough to accommodate a large piano for entertaining guests.

A bookshelf-lined family room connects to the gourmet kitchen, which is outfitted with an eat-in island, top-tier appliances, ample wine storage and an accompanying breakfast nook, and elsewhere is a private office, plus an inviting primary bedroom sporting another linear fireplace, a built-in desk, and showroom-style closet and dressing room, as well as a spa-like bath equipped with dual vanities, a teak-clad soaking tub and separate rainfall shower.

A Japanese soaking tub in the primary bathroom offers the feeling of bathing amid nature.

The amenities continue out to the landscaped grounds, where Zen-like courtyards are bolstered by bonsai and maple trees, a seating area is warmed by a fire-pit, and a curving infinity-edge swimming pool with a Baja shelf and spa is flanked by a sundeck—all overlooking those picturesque vistas. There’s also an attached two-car garage out front.

The listing is held by Ben Bacal of Revel Real Estate and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty.

