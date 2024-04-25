Ashland's Day of Prayer service has the theme of Lift Up the Word and Light Up the World

North Central Ohio was captivated recently by the marvelous display of a total solar eclipse. It was fascinating to watch the moon and the sun come and go to eclipse. The moon obscures the light of the sun to give us a 360 degree sunset feeling. We could watch the brilliance of the sun overlap the moon’s circumference. The stellar display captivated the watching world.

An eclipse of another kind is coming to Ashland on Thursday, May 2, as we celebrate together the National Day of Prayer in Ashland County. The event brings together hundreds of people from every way of life to celebrate our faith and pray together.

This years theme is, Lift up the World ... Light up the world. The idea was born out of 2 Samuel 22:29-31, “For you are my lamp, O LORD, and my God lightens my darkness. For by you I can run against a troop, and by my God I can leap over a wall. This God − His way is perfect; the word of the LORD proves true; he is a shield for all those who take refuge in him."

Four insights will come with the message

You will gain four insights by attending this year’s breakfast. Everyone is born into darkness. The soul is dark until Jesus’ light is born into it. This is very personal for everyone. No one can believe for another. Jesus is the Light of the world, John 8:12.

Two, God made a way for us to have a lightened path to God Himself. 1 Peter 3:18 tells us, “For Christ also suffered once for sins, the righteous for the unrighteous, that He might bring us to God, being put to death in the flesh, but made alive in the Spirit.”

Three, This God, His way is perfect. There is nothing in this life that is perfect except the Creator of all Perfection. Jesus is God’s perfect representative of Himself to our hearts. Everything He does is perfect. He alone can perfectly restore you to a proper relationship with your Savior.

The fourth piece of this year’s breakfast that will speak to your heart and soul, “the Word of the Lord proves true. Truth is a funny thing. If something is true, it is always true. God’s Word is the perfect reflection of the heart of God to your own heart. “Jesus said, “I am the Way and the Truth.” John 14:6

You can visit www.ashlandcma.org for more information on the breakfast. You can purchase tickets at Grace Church, Trinity Lutheran Church and the Salvation Army Kroc Center for $25. Seats are reserved by ticket numbers. We begin promptly at 6:30 a.m. and conclude at 7:59 a.m.

Our Ashland County Ministerial Association will be providing nine prayer movements for our national, state, county and city civic leaders. We will pray over our schools, businesses in the county. Law enforcement divisions of the city police, sheriff and state patrol will be recognized.

Help us “Lift Up the Word and Light Up the World.”

John Bouquet is the senior pastor at Bethel Baptist Church.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland National Day of Prayer service features nine prayer movements