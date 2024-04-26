This Asheville main street was voted among top 10 in the US: What makes it so special?
Biltmore Avenue and Broadway Street in Asheville made it into the top 10 of 100 main streets in the United States.
The rankings from personalized photo gift website Mixbook called main streets "crucial to the town's identity, creating connections and memories for both residents and visitors." It's no surprise based on this definition that Broadway and Biltmore landed at eighth place out of a total list of 100.
Mixbook compiled the list based on results of a panel survey of 3,000 respondents, using a two-step process to ensure representativeness of various demographics.
Here's what they said about Biltmore Avenue, plus their other N.C. choices.
What's so special about Biltmore Avenue?
Mixbook called Biltmore Avenue a cultural hub, praising its shops, dining options and the Asheville Art Museum. The list also noted nearby attractions including the Blue Ridge Parkway and, of course, the Biltmore Estate, as adding to the vibrancy of Western North Carolina.
Biltmore Avenue leads into the famous Biltmore Village, known for both its connection to the Biltmore Estate and its own array of fine dining, shopping, lodging and cultural value.
Is it free to go to Biltmore Village?
While the Biltmore Estate requires tickets to enter, exploring the Biltmore Village is completely free. Many of the most famous aspects of the village can be pricey to enjoy, but simply walking the historic area, taking in the English village-themed buildings and more is always a pleasant time.
Is parking free at the Biltmore Village?
Parking is complimentary at the Biltmore Village, on a first-come first-served basis. There is additional parking available in the garage below Talbots and Williams-Sonoma with stair and wheelchair accessibility.
What to do in the Biltmore Village
Here are a few of the many shopping options:
Southern Highland Craft Guild
Gardners Cottage home and garden shop
New Morning Gallery
Olde World Christmas Shoppe
Some dining options include:
Village Wayside Bar & Grille
Red Stag Grill
The Cantina Biltmore
Hotels at the Biltmore Village
There are plenty of options of lodging in Biltmore Village, including along Biltmore Avenue itself. Here are some of the options for staying in the famous area:
Residence Inn Asheville Biltmore - 701 Biltmore Avenue
Courtyard by Marriott Asheville Biltmore Village - 26 Meadow Road
Grand Bohemian - 11 Boston Way
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Asheville - 115 Hendersonville Road
Hampton Inn and Suites Asheville Biltmore Village - 117 Hendersonville Road
Clarion Inn Biltmore Village - 234 Hendersonville Road
Home2 Suites by Hilton Asheville Biltmore Village - 61 Thompson Street
Top 10 main streets in the U.S., according to Mixbook
Here is the full top 10 list of best main streets in the US:
King Street, Charleston, South Carolina
Main Street, Lake Placid, New York
Main Street, Beacon, New York
Main Street, Montpelier, Vermont
E Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Broughton Street, Savannah, Georgia
King Street, Alexandria, Virginia
Broadway Street/Biltmore Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina
Washington Avenue, Ocean Springs, Mississippi
Main Street, Eureka Springs, Arkansas
Best main streets in North Carolina, according to Mixbook
No. 8 - Broadway Street/Biltmore Avenue, Asheville
No. 15 - Main Street, Blowing Rock
No. 18 - Main Street, Beaufort
Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Best main streets in US include Asheville's Biltmore Avenue, Broadway