This Asheville main street was voted among top 10 in the US: What makes it so special?

Biltmore Avenue and Broadway Street in Asheville made it into the top 10 of 100 main streets in the United States.

The rankings from personalized photo gift website Mixbook called main streets "crucial to the town's identity, creating connections and memories for both residents and visitors." It's no surprise based on this definition that Broadway and Biltmore landed at eighth place out of a total list of 100.

Mixbook compiled the list based on results of a panel survey of 3,000 respondents, using a two-step process to ensure representativeness of various demographics.

Here's what they said about Biltmore Avenue, plus their other N.C. choices.

More: 'Chihuly at Biltmore' art exhibit opens with glass chandeliers, more at historic estate

What's so special about Biltmore Avenue?

Mixbook called Biltmore Avenue a cultural hub, praising its shops, dining options and the Asheville Art Museum. The list also noted nearby attractions including the Blue Ridge Parkway and, of course, the Biltmore Estate, as adding to the vibrancy of Western North Carolina.

Biltmore Avenue leads into the famous Biltmore Village, known for both its connection to the Biltmore Estate and its own array of fine dining, shopping, lodging and cultural value.

Antler Hill Village at Biltmore Estate during Christmas at Biltmore.

More: Asheville ranks high on list of best flower festivals in the world

Is it free to go to Biltmore Village?

While the Biltmore Estate requires tickets to enter, exploring the Biltmore Village is completely free. Many of the most famous aspects of the village can be pricey to enjoy, but simply walking the historic area, taking in the English village-themed buildings and more is always a pleasant time.

More: 5 reasons why there’s no better time to become a Biltmore Passholder

Is parking free at the Biltmore Village?

Parking is complimentary at the Biltmore Village, on a first-come first-served basis. There is additional parking available in the garage below Talbots and Williams-Sonoma with stair and wheelchair accessibility.

More: Spring is in bloom in the Walled Garden on Biltmore Estate in Asheville

What to do in the Biltmore Village

Here are a few of the many shopping options:

Southern Highland Craft Guild

Gardners Cottage home and garden shop

New Morning Gallery

Olde World Christmas Shoppe

Some dining options include:

Village Wayside Bar & Grille

Red Stag Grill

The Cantina Biltmore

Guests enjoy an outdoor concert on the lawn at Antler Hill Village at Biltmore Estate.

More: See inside most expensive luxury home in Biltmore Forest near Asheville

Hotels at the Biltmore Village

There are plenty of options of lodging in Biltmore Village, including along Biltmore Avenue itself. Here are some of the options for staying in the famous area:

Residence Inn Asheville Biltmore - 701 Biltmore Avenue

Courtyard by Marriott Asheville Biltmore Village - 26 Meadow Road

Grand Bohemian - 11 Boston Way

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Asheville - 115 Hendersonville Road

Hampton Inn and Suites Asheville Biltmore Village - 117 Hendersonville Road

Clarion Inn Biltmore Village - 234 Hendersonville Road

Home2 Suites by Hilton Asheville Biltmore Village - 61 Thompson Street

More: New Asheville hotel proposed near Biltmore Park as area hotel rooms grow 5% in 2024

Top 10 main streets in the U.S., according to Mixbook

Here is the full top 10 list of best main streets in the US:

King Street, Charleston, South Carolina Main Street, Lake Placid, New York Main Street, Beacon, New York Main Street, Montpelier, Vermont E Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Broughton Street, Savannah, Georgia King Street, Alexandria, Virginia Broadway Street/Biltmore Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina Washington Avenue, Ocean Springs, Mississippi Main Street, Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Best main streets in North Carolina, according to Mixbook

No. 8 - Broadway Street/Biltmore Avenue, Asheville

No. 15 - Main Street, Blowing Rock

No. 18 - Main Street, Beaufort

Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Best main streets in US include Asheville's Biltmore Avenue, Broadway