An Artist’s Colorful Live-Work Studio in Brooklyn Can Be Yours for $7 Million

After spending more than a decade in Brooklyn, acclaimed sculptor John Mosler is moving on, and the home that he’s leaving behind is a piece of art in its own right.

The property, one of New York’s more unique offerings, is a two-story live-work warehouse on the border of Carroll Gardens and Gowanus. Dubbed “Number 47″—a nod to its 47 4th Street address—the spread is listed for just shy of $7 million and features a state-of-the-art studio and workshop, a gallery space, an office, and private living quarters. All together, there are two full bathrooms and a couple of half-baths.

Aside from all that, the abode includes private parking via a remote-controlled garage and a sprawling roof deck. If you happen to be more of a collector than a creative, or someone who wants even more space than the existing 5,782 square feet, the pad also presents an opportunity for future expansion that could take the dwelling to a whopping 12,500 square feet.

The ground floor spans an impressive 90 feet long and includes a lounge area with a sleek kitchen.

Mosler bought the derelict building in 2010 with his wife, Jean Won Mosler, founder of Maum Design. At the time, the couple shelled out a cool $1.1 million for the structure and then tapped architect Jonathan Marvel to lead a gut renovation while Jean Won tackled the interior. “Everything here has a changeability to it,” she told The New York Times back in 2015. “It had to be able to transform very easily from studio to gallery to entertainment space to business meetings.”

From the outside, the brick-clad pad is painted bright purple and sports bubblegum pink doors. Internally, the ground floor is decked out with soaring 17-foot ceilings and a 30-foot glass-walled central atrium that brings ample light to the center of the building. One side of the home is equipped with a gallery space that features a 12-foot glass folding wall. Beyond that is a lounge and casual entertaining area with radiant heated floors, a sleek kitchen and a linear gas fireplace. Towards the back, you’ll find an office (or guest room, your choice) with dramatic 20-foot ceilings, a lofted area and an ensuite bath.

Sunlight streams down through skylights in the lounge area, which features a six-foot gas linear fireplace.

One of the artsy dig’s many highlights is the upper-level penthouse bedroom suite, which spans a whopping 1,200 square feet and features oak flooring, motorized shades, a kitchenette concealed within cabinetry, a large walk-in closet, and a windowed ensuite bath. The latter is kitted out with a custom double vanity, a smart toilet, heated towel racks, a steam shower, and a soaking tub. Of course, the coolest part is the private terrace for those summer sunsets.

On the opposite end is where Mosler’s studio and workshop are located. The art lab is illuminated by lots of skylights, plus it has exposed beams and a mezzanine level. Fun fact: It’s also where the sculptor and ceramicist has held his in-studio exhibitions.

Mosler’s personal studio and workshop.

“What truly sets 47 4th Street apart is its role in Gowanus—an area that is experiencing a renaissance unlike any other, making it an enticing destination for investors seeking growth potential and community vibrancy,” notes the listing, which is held by Ravi Kantha of Serhant. “Developers are transforming the area into the ‘Venice of Brooklyn’ that will bring an estimated 8,200 new apartments, including 3,000 affordable units, to an 82-block swath of Gowanus by 2035. The neighborhood will be mostly reoriented toward the waterfront, where there will be a new network of public esplanades, parkland, and plaza space with shops and eateries dotting brand-new streets—as well as plenty of new luxury housing.”

