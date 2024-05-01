Armstrong Museum holding logo design contest

May 1—WAPAKONETA — The Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta is seeking submissions for artwork as part of its logo design contest for the 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon.

According to a release from the museum, the winning design will become the official logo for the celebration and will be featured prominently in promotional materials, merchandise and online advertising. The winning designer will receive $300 as well as a complimentary piece of merchandise with the logo, while the second-place winner will receive a free Ohio History Connection membership for a year. Third place will receive a complimentary total eclipse banner.

Guidelines for the logo and instructions for submission can be found on the museum's website, armstrongmuseum.org. All entries must be received by May 15.