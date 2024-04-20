Arizona ghost town: Gold King Mine in Jerome is a hidden gem

Arizona’s strangest museum — or maybe just its rustiest — clings to a hill high above the Verde Valley. It looks like several garages exploded. Or like the ruins of an ancient junkyard have been unearthed by archaeologists.

Shaggy, disheveled and full of history, Gold King Mine and Ghost Town has the power to captivate families for hours at a time.

Sitting a mile north of Jerome, Gold King Mine harbors an assortment of ramshackle buildings, a menagerie of friendly animals and a sprawling collection of rusted machinery that forever teeters between ruin and redemption.

More AZ mining history: Bisbee is cute, historic and an easy drive from Phoenix. Here's why it's worth visiting

What you can see at Gold King Mine in Jerome

This open-air museum preserves the clanking metal skeleton of a hardworking industrial era spread across the site. Approximately 100 vehicles line the sloping pathways.

Trucks, cars, buses, tractors, bulldozers, cranes and some conveyances that defy description are everywhere you look. These include some incredible finds like a 1902 Studebaker electric carriage, one of only two known to exist.

Tools and equipment from wrenches to chainsaws to a towering stamp mill to prehistoric washing machines that look like tubs with teeth are scattered about the grounds of this ghost town that sprang up by accident.

Gold King Mine Jerome history

In 1890, the Haynes Copper Company sunk a 1,200-foot shaft into a mountain that was practically made of copper. They whiffed. Astride one of the richest copper deposits in history, they couldn’t find the green ore.

But sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. They struck a vein of gold instead and the town of Haynes developed around the diggings.

Haynes never exactly thrived but it held on for years. It had its own post office from 1908 through 1922. Eventually the gold ran out and residents scattered. Then in 1981, this scarred slope that still wore the derelict remnants of its past was discovered by Don and Terry Robertson. It proved to be a perfect setting for what they had in mind.

Don Robertson was born on an Iowa farm, seemingly with a wrench in his hand. By age 3 he was taking apart and rebuilding his tricycle. Robertson continued his insatiable tinkering with bicycles, tractors and finally, cars and trucks, on his way to becoming a master mechanic. He developed a fascination with mining equipment and began collecting pieces that interested him.

Now with room to spread out on the hillsides above Jerome, the collecting intensified. Vintage vehicles soon joined the antique tools and mining paraphernalia. Before he passed away in 2016, Robertson used to say that he collected the things that built this country. He wanted to preserve them to honor that work ethic and sense of accomplishment.

That’s how an intriguing tourist attraction was born.

Best Jerome day trip itinerary: Galleries, restaurants and ghosts

Things to do at Gold King Mine

Now run by the Robertsons' daughter, Jeannie Leffew and her husband Mike, Gold King Mine and Ghost Town continues attracting visitors from around the world. It retains some of the same appeal as Route 66, comforting and nostalgic, harkening back to simpler times.

Pathways wind among the weathered buildings and mechanical treasures spread over the terraced hillside. Original structures remain from Haynes, including a boarding house built in 1909.

Others have been salvaged from different locations and stand as furnished exhibits with creaking floors and faded signs, offering a glimpse of history. There’s a one-room schoolhouse, a miner’s cabin, assay office, town laundry, shoe repair shop, gas station and “painless” dentist office, which housed early Jerome dentists and actually resembles a torture chamber bristling with frightening instruments.

A turn-of-the-century sawmill still fills orders for new homes in the Verde Valley, cutting planks with the 1914 Witte engine powering the antique Belsaw. Watching the mill operator slicing through logs is noisy poetry in motion. The sound of the hammer rings out from the blacksmith shop where the smithy offers demonstrations, usually on Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday.

Yet everything comes to a halt if “Big Bertha” fires up. The massive Chicago Pneumatic three-cylinder generator dates to about 1930 and was originally used at the mine in Bagdad, Arizona. It belches flames and booms like a thunderclap when turned on, and the sound echoes down the mountain. Big Bertha is operated only by request, and has a $25 fee for fuel.

There’s also a petting zoo that includes Bella the pig, goats Bonnie and Clyde, donkeys and rabbits. Bags of animal feed can be purchased in the gift shop. Chickens have their own coop but are usually busy roaming the grounds, scratching in the dirt beneath old Packards and flatbed Fords.

Can you pan for gold in Jerome AZ?

Guests at Gold King Mine can pan for gold ($18) or gems ($12) under the guidance of knowledgeable staff.

What's ahead for Gold King Mine and Ghost Town

Don Robertson may be gone but his legacy continues to entertain and educate thousands of visitors each year. Gold King Mine provides a roadmap to a pre-internet world, one without software, just stylish hardware.

This mountain of metal is crowned by an array of metal machines — highlighting the classic architecture of vehicles built to endure with their swooping curves, rounded fenders and eye-pleasing lines.

But don’t expect shine and polish. These are not gleaming car show dandies. This fleet ages naturally in the Arizona sun, wearing a warm patina as a badge of honor. Yet surprisingly, many still run. That’s another testament to Robertson’s lifelong skill.

The Leffews continue to expand the collection Robertson started. They’re always on the lookout for donations of tools, vehicles and equipment that help tell the story of American labor. They also hope to add additional interactive experiences and possibly regular events to the property, updating while maintaining the original character.

Visitation increases each year as gearheads, history buffs, photographers and families drive up the mountain to Jerome, and then continue a mile farther to the little outpost of Gold King Mine and Ghost Town. Here, beneath the shade of the paradise trees amid a cluster of rickety buildings — where chickens cross the road but the cars don’t — time slows down. Here they can spend a few peaceful moments connecting to a rustic piece of Americana.

Gold King Mine is the kind of place that’s becoming harder to find in a fast-paced world. Nice to know it’s waiting just up the hill.

Gold King Mine Ghost Town location

Where: 1000 Jerome-Perkinsville Road, just outside of Jerome, AZ. Turn at the Jerome Fire Station and follow the signs for 1 mile. The road is paved all the way to the property.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. Closed Tuesdays.

Admission: $12, $7 for ages 6-12. Extra fees for some activities. Backpacks are not allowed. Photographers with camera bags should check with staff in the gift shop for permission.

Details: 928-634-0053, www.goldkingmineghosttown.com.

Find the reporter at www.rogernaylor.com. Or follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RogerNaylorinAZ or Twitter @AZRogerNaylor.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona hidden gem: Gold King Mine & Ghost Town in Jerome