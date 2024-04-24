April full moon has us tickled pink in these gorgeous photos

The full moon in the night sky.

The full moon of April 2024 put on a show for photographers, shining brightly in the spring night sky.

The Full Pink Moon rose on April 23, 2024, putting a damper on chances of catching any Lyrid meteors but providing a gorgeous target for cameras around the globe. The full moon enjoyed the sky mostly to itself, with a few visible planets rising just hours before it set on the morning of April 24.

If you missed the full moon in the sky last night, we've got you covered with this round-up of Full Pink Moon photos.

Lisa Shislowski of Dania Beach, Florida sent in this photo of the full moon above the Atlantic Ocean.

"The clouds gave way as the Pink Full Moon rose above the ocean at about almost 8:00 p.m. I believe it was high tide, which made for a beautiful scene with the crashing waves," Shislowski wrote.

the full moon above an ocean shoreline

Josh Dury of Somerset, England sent this stunning photo of the moon looking quite pink in the night sky.

the bright full moon in the night sky

Dury also caught the moon hiding behind a tree as it rose in the night sky.

the full moon in the night sky

Photographer Gary Hershon caught this serendipitous shot of the Full Pink Moon rising behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City on April 23, 2024, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.

the bright full moon in the night sky

Photographer Soumyabrata Roy caught the 'Pink Moon through gaps in the branches and leaves of a date palm tree at Tehatta, West Bengal, India.

the bright full moon in the night sky

Cloud cover led to this dramatic shot taken by Roslan Rahman in Singapore on April 24, 2024.

the full moon in the night sky

Cloud cover also led to the following photo taken from L'Aquila, Italy, on April 23rd, 2024.

the full moon in the night sky

Marcos del Mazo caught this gorgeous shot of the Full Pink Moon rising over a fire lookout tower in Madrid, Spain.

the full moon in the night sky

Under clear skies, photographer Manuel Romano caught this shot of the full moon from Lecce, Italy, on April 24, 2024.

the full moon in the night sky

Hoping to snap a good photo of the next full moon, or the lunar surface at any other time? Our guide on how to photograph the moon is always helpful if you need a few tips.

And as always, our guides for the best telescopes and best binoculars can help you prepare for the next full moon or any other skywatching event.

Editor's note: If you get an amazing photo of the moon you'd like to share for a possible story or image gallery, you can send images and comments in to spacephotos@futurenet.com.