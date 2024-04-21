Appleton International Airport shines light on Autism

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton International Airport hosted its “Wings for Autism” event, which allows children with autism to practice boarding a plane.

Jonathan Krueger says practice makes perfect, “Our son Marcus had some issues with autism going on a flight. We went on a cruise recently and he did not want to fly, so I had to take extra time off work to drive to Florida to get on a cruise. So my wife knew this was an option to have him try it out,” stated Krueger.

“It can be very stressful if it’s not a planned you know, like they understand what’s going on it could be very stressful,” explained Executive Director Dawn Scannell.

Appleton International Airport Development Manager Jesse Funk says the airport’s staff intends to make traveling easy for everyone. “The Appleton Airport encourages travel for all, and we want everybody to be able to experience travel regardless of their abilities,” stated Funk.

Krueger looks forward to traveling with his family.

“It should be a good thing for our family, hopefully, he’ll be able to fly after this,” said Krueger.

The Appleton International Airport will soon have two inaugural flights taking off.

