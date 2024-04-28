Applause: Thanks to all who supported annual Canton Easter egg hunt

The Vietnam Vets Motorcycle Club Chapter E Ohio would like to thank all who came out in the nasty weather to participate in our annual Easter egg hunt held at Arboretum Park on March 30. Considering the rain, it was a nice turnout. All 7,000 eggs were whisked away in due time, and plenty of Easter baskets and lots of toys and stuffed animals were handed out.

The VNV MC would like to thank the following for their continued support: Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, Canton Parks and Recreation, Bubba's 33, Dairy Queen (Hills & Dales Road), Belden Brick, Notre Dame Club of Canton, Dr. Michael Thomas, D.D.S., The Cafe at Michael D's, Michael D's Sports Bar and Grill, DeMario's Pizza, Tripp's Kremeland, Mary Ann Donuts, Bair's Powersports, Advance America, Engravers Gallery, News Talk 1480 WHBC, Canton Cycle, The Print Shop, Sweet Candies, Second Brigade MC, Leatherneck Nation MC, Diamond Dreams Sports Academy, CH. L VNVMC, and VNV MC State of Ohio and Victor Pergola, who took all the pictures.

Once again, many thanks to all who attended.

Bill "Brother Maddog" Madden and the Brothers of the VNVMC Chapter E Ohio.

