Another Harry Gesner ‘Wave House’ hits the market, this time in Beverly Hills

A house built by iconic Los Angeles architect Harry Gesner is now available for rent.

The “Wave House” in Beverly Hills, located at 624 Cole Place, is situated behind a winding gated driveway and features Gesner’s famous wavy roofline as well as his trademark stone floors, soaring fireplaces and walls of glass.

Comprised of five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the 6,474 square-foot home features a chef’s kitchen, a “massive” primary suite, a theatre room and an infinity pool, among other amenities.

The Harry Gesner ‘Wave House’ in Beverly Hills is available for rent. (Eleanor Amari/DADA Goldberg)

Below the main level is a two-bedroom suite and a junior kitchen along with a large exterior patio and storage.

“This architectural trophy is the perfect place to entertain or hide away in the sky,” the home’s listing said.

624 Cole Place is available to rent for $55,000 per month.

Another “Wave House” on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, built by Gesner for his friends Glenn and Gerry Cooper, was listed for sale for $49.5 million in June 2023.

