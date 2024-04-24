Annual Stillwater plant sale set for May 18

Perennials, annuals, herbs and vegetables will be sold from 8 a.m. to noon May 18 at 601 W. Olive St., Stillwater.

The sale is an annual event of the Trillium Chapter of the Perennial Garden Club. Club members will be available to help with plant selection.

Proceeds will help maintain the public rock garden across the street from the Lowell Inn, provide scholarships for horticulture students and promote pollinator education.

For details, contact trilliumchapter@outlook.com.

