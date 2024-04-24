Annual Stillwater plant sale set for May 18
Perennials, annuals, herbs and vegetables will be sold from 8 a.m. to noon May 18 at 601 W. Olive St., Stillwater.
The sale is an annual event of the Trillium Chapter of the Perennial Garden Club. Club members will be available to help with plant selection.
Proceeds will help maintain the public rock garden across the street from the Lowell Inn, provide scholarships for horticulture students and promote pollinator education.
For details, contact trilliumchapter@outlook.com.
Related Articles
Local News | Washington County to ban cannabis use in county parks
Local News | Death of woman at Hugo assisted-living center investigated as homicide
Local News | World Tai Chi Day in Stillwater to feature debut of traditional Chinese dancing dragon
Local News | Landfall’s Tree Equity project aims to reinvigorate urban forest
Local News | Sudden closure of Isanti wedding venue leaves bride scrambling