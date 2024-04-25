Annual Arbor Day celebration is Friday in Rochester

Apr. 24—ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Utilities' annual Arbor Day Celebration is set for Friday.

Working with partners from Maier Tree & Lawn, Rochester Parks & Recreation and Sargent's Gardens, RPU will host the 22nd annual event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2024, at Three Links-Silver Lake Park, located at 840 Seventh St. NE in Rochester.

The free community event will feature a variety of activities, music and displays that will include a tree giveaway, and a free lunch of hot dogs, corn on the cob, chips, cookies and soda will be provided. Both will continue as long as supplies last.

Tree experts will also be on hand to answer questions on tree planting and care, along with many other vendor activities and information.

Children will be able to enjoy the apple toss game, tree cookie stacking, tree ring toss, tree medallion necklaces, and much more!

At noon, an awards ceremony will honor Rochester elementary school students selected as finalists of the 2024 Arbor Day poster contest, as well as this year's overall winner, Shaarav Nawale, a Washington Elementary School fourth-grader, who will receive a $100 Target gift card and have his winning poster will be featured in RPU's 2025 calendar. A tree will be planted in Nawale's honor at Washington Elementary School.

In the event of rain, the celebration will be moved to Rochester Community & Technical College's Field House. This announcement will be made on the RPU Facebook and Twitter accounts.