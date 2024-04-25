Can I Take Amoxicillin While Pregnant?

Amoxicillin is a commonly prescribed antibiotic, but can you take it during pregnancy? Here's what the experts say.

Medically reviewed by Renita White, MD

Pregnancy comes with a lot of unwanted side effects, such as morning sickness and swollen feet. No one wants to add more to the list of unpleasant symptoms, especially not an infection like pneumonia or a urinary tract infection (UTI). But thanks to your suppressed immune system, you might find yourself fighting a bacterial infection while expecting.

In the past, your health care provider might have put you on an antibiotic like amoxicillin to treat your infection. But now that you're pregnant, you might be questioning whether or not amoxicillin is a safe medication to take during pregnancy. Fear not: Experts say that you can safely take amoxicillin while pregnant under the guidance of a health care provider.

"Amoxicillin has been used for many decades and is the most commonly prescribed antibiotic in pregnancy," says David Eugene Beatty, MRCGP, MBBS, DRCOG, a general practitioner based in Sussex, England, with experience in obstetrics and gynecology and a doctor of medicine at Strong Home Gym.

Read on to learn about what amoxicillin is, the risks of taking amoxicillin during pregnancy, and how to take it safely while expecting.

damircudic / Getty Images

What Is Amoxicillin?

Amoxicillin is an antibiotic used to treat a variety of bacterial infections, including bronchitis and pneumonia. It can also be used as an antidote to anthrax exposure or as part of a combination treatment for stomach ulcers.

You can take amoxicillin as a capsule, chewable tablet, hard tablet, or a liquid. It falls under the category of penicillin-like antibiotics. Like all antibiotics, amoxicillin works to kill bacteria. It will not help with viral infections such as a cold or the flu.



Is It Safe To Take Amoxicillin During Pregnancy?

It is most likely safe to take amoxicillin during pregnancy as long as your health care provider believes that it's necessary. The medication is commonly prescribed to pregnant people and the dosage is typically the same as it would be if you weren't pregnant.

One time your health care provider might avoid prescribing amoxicillin during pregnancy, however, is during the first trimester. This is because it may increase the risk of cleft palate in your baby.

Amoxicillin is classified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as Pregnancy Category B. "This means that multiple studies that look at amoxicillin use in pregnant animals have not shown fetal harm to occur after maternal use of amoxicillin, but there are no adequate or well-controlled studies of the use of amoxicillin in pregnant women," explains Kelly Johnson-Arbor, MD, FACEP, FUHM, FACMT, a medical toxicologist and co-medical director at the National Capital Poison Center.

Dr. Johnson-Arbor continues: "A few human studies found that amoxicillin might be associated with birth defects, specifically cleft palate, when used in the first trimester of pregnancy during the period of fetal organ development." For this reason, it's important that your prescribing health care provider is aware of your pregnancy and how far along you are.

What If I Took Amoxicillin Before Realizing I Was Pregnant?

If you took amoxicillin before you knew you were expecting, contact your health care provider for instructions on what to do. They may have you stop the antibiotics or they may have you finish the course.

If you have already finished your course and you are just finding out you are pregnant, try not to worry. According to Dr. Beatty, trial results from studies looking at the connection between amoxicillin and an increased risk of cleft palate have been inconsistent. "Even if the data is absolutely correct, the chances are very high that your baby won't be affected," he notes.

Potential Risks of Taking Amoxicillin During Pregnancy

If you take amoxicillin during pregnancy, there are a few potential risks to bear in mind. "Since amoxicillin does transfer from the [gestational parent's] bloodstream to the placenta, it is important to recognize the potential risks associated with the use of amoxicillin in pregnancy," says Dr. Johnson-Arbor. Let's dive into them.

Maternal allergic reaction

Amoxicillin may cause an allergic reaction in some people, although severe reactions are rare. If you have had a rash or an allergic reaction to amoxicillin or another type of penicillin in the past, it is best not to take the medication. If you notice a rash while taking amoxicillin, stop taking it until you can speak with a health care provider about what to do next.

Fetal cleft palate

Some research has found a link between taking amoxicillin during pregnancy and an increased risk of cleft palate in babies. "Historically, there has been a concern about this, but trial results have been inconsistent," says Dr. Beatty. He says the studies on this have limitations that might reduce the weight given to the results.

Since there might be an increased risk of cleft palate if you take amoxicillin during the first trimester of pregnancy, it may be best to err on the side of caution and not take it during this period. After the first trimester, however, there is no need to worry. "The palate is fully formed during the twelfth week of the fetal period, so amoxicillin taken in the second or third trimesters of pregnancy definitely won't cause cleft lip or cleft palate," notes Dr. Beatty.

When To Skip Amoxicillin

If you and your health care provider think you can make it through your infection without antibiotics, that might be your best course of action during pregnancy. "I wouldn't advise antibiotic prescription for the majority of upper respiratory infections unless they are severe," notes Dr. Beatty. "This is especially true in the first trimester when the baby is being structurally formed."

You also shouldn't take amoxicillin for viral infections like a cold or the flu, as antibiotics don't treat viruses.

If, however, your symptoms make it difficult for you to function, don't hesitate to reach out to your health care provider. Antibiotics might be the best course of action, as untreated bacterial infections can present their own risks to you and your baby during pregnancy. Even if your symptoms are on the milder side, it is always a good idea to seek professional medical care for illnesses during pregnancy.



Related: 11 Pregnancy Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore

For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.