Americans Are Proving Europeans Wrong Who Say They Have "No Culture" By Sharing Pictures Of "American Culture"
It feels like Americans are always feuding with Europeans about their "culture."
Yes, we have one. Yes, it's a real thing. American culture is... unique!!!
Here are pictures that prove it...
1.
"americans have no culture" um explain this then 🙄 pic.twitter.com/lCEKag7eeN
— Ruby 🐉 (@kaworuevian) March 24, 2021
2.
Ok Europeans, if America has no culture then explain this??? pic.twitter.com/YW5nT1diTs
— thismachinekillsmusic (@thismachinekil2) July 30, 2022
3.
“america has no culture” okay so explain this . pic.twitter.com/sVi79DvNVc
— ✨𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕤🥹 is the age of ✨𝕞𝕦𝕕💖 (@greenstain58) October 6, 2023
4.
“America has no culture”Explain this pic.twitter.com/CsB7pcladr
— Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) December 29, 2023
5.
Europeans: America has no culture!!! America: pic.twitter.com/ifc6RxrRiw
— globohomo 👽 (@westernproglib) August 10, 2023
6.
I can't believe people claim that America has no culture pic.twitter.com/UIB955m2TY
— 🫡 Minoru-kun🫶 (@Minoru79) February 22, 2024
7.
If someone ever tells you America has no culture of its own, show them this. pic.twitter.com/lFOGFjy2Mf
— Andy 🐀 (@andygraaay) October 1, 2023
8.
People who say America has no culture…What do you call this? pic.twitter.com/8e1PJOAZQh
— Taylor Leddin-McMaster (@taylorleddin) July 1, 2023
9.
“America has no culture”Look who the real goobers are pic.twitter.com/IKlVuhf3Rx
— Sly (@Sly6uy) July 15, 2023
10.
Oh “america has no culture” ??then explain this pic.twitter.com/aeAPx9XsyU
— Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) November 6, 2022
11.
You: America has no culture.Me: pic.twitter.com/6QI4AqVDzx
— Stage Banter Guy Fieri (@TweeterReprise) August 8, 2023
12.
And to think people say America has no culture pic.twitter.com/U9NOnUQoCE
— 2024 Disliker (@WindingDot) November 24, 2023
13.
No one: "America has no Culture"America: pic.twitter.com/LOJbsypsZH
— SIN JONES (@CultistCorasahn) December 13, 2023
14.
“America has no culture.” pic.twitter.com/EyiYsqvQz3
— tamer abouras (@tamer_abouras) January 13, 2024
15.
“America has no culture” wtf do you call this then? pic.twitter.com/BxC1T5FftP
— Morgan 🌿🥂 (Taylor's Version) (@ohheyimmorgan) October 1, 2022
16.
And they say America has no culture 😍 https://t.co/fNBQ6AYr04
— Liberal, Not Lefty (@liberalnotlefty) March 5, 2022
17.
America has no culture???? Explain this!!!! pic.twitter.com/pb93Da5zB7
— Shey (@666larrie) March 4, 2023
18.
If America has no culture then what's this? pic.twitter.com/vHe29ykUVQ
— aborteddreams (@aborteddreams) February 6, 2022
19.
“America has no culture”Explain this pic.twitter.com/nv9EmYSdN1
— Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) August 30, 2023
20.
"america has no culture" oh yeah?? whats this then 🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/yztdPgHPQa
— mars 🐛 (@marzeats) September 24, 2022
21.
"America has no culture" pic.twitter.com/mUs7dzK16g
— Acheronix (@acheronix) February 8, 2024
22.
They say america has no culture. Riiiiight pic.twitter.com/m2vEOYfgGO
— DC Sports Messiah (@troychewning) March 4, 2024
23.
“america has no culture” pic.twitter.com/C32bNjOF6X
— ✨ 𝕮𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖎 ✨ (@Lindseylick) March 29, 2024
24.
Who says America has no culture? pic.twitter.com/dQRhum3R7x
— F. Scott Fitz Jesse (Johnny Utah Edition) (@FScottFitzJesse) January 7, 2023
25.
If America has no culture then explain this pic.twitter.com/ptyuHPJScR
— Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) February 11, 2024
26.
Never let anyone say the United States has no culture https://t.co/RaQam7nWK0
— Stephalococcus ColdCheddar (@SoundTheLetters) February 12, 2023
27.
"america has no culture" explain this https://t.co/hY9MU69T27
— Katherine Jeanes 🪩 (@KatherineJeanes) March 13, 2024
28.
If America has no culture then explain THIS pic.twitter.com/j8ykFg7Xm2
— Jess got h*cked ☹️ (@secondaryjess) March 18, 2024
29.
Americans have no culture?Explain this https://t.co/zyGoE5VbxY
— Bryan Harnsberger, Psy.D (@PSYCH_HYPE) November 24, 2021
30.
if Americans have no culture then explain this??? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/miSoeZVtTQ
— yoce (@yocebot) February 17, 2022
31.
if americans have no culture then how do you explain this pic.twitter.com/JCMu9HHe60
— Ayra (@AlwaysLiquid8d) February 24, 2022
32.
"White Americans have no culture.” Then explain this. https://t.co/zocYc0Zi6Q
— Eliyahu (@CrazyNormie) August 30, 2022
33.
If Americans have no culture, explain this pic.twitter.com/3eV64QliSO
— Hannah Fishman (@HANnah_SOL0) January 14, 2023
34.
“Americans have no culture!” Explain this then pic.twitter.com/rb0LsGirHZ
— Metroflexual 🔻 (@LibraAndProud) June 28, 2023
35.
People say have Americans have no culture…explain this pic.twitter.com/n3jnzbLIgy
— little miss undue burden (@narrowlytaylord) July 3, 2023
36. And lastly...
oh Americans have no culture? explain this: pic.twitter.com/8TrGZStkYp
— Nessie (@smthnboutnessie) February 2, 2024