Americans Are Proving Europeans Wrong Who Say They Have "No Culture" By Sharing Pictures Of "American Culture"

It feels like Americans are always feuding with Europeans about their "culture."

Yes, we have one. Yes, it's a real thing. American culture is... unique!!!

Here are pictures that prove it...

1.

"americans have no culture" um explain this then 🙄 pic.twitter.com/lCEKag7eeN — Ruby 🐉 (@kaworuevian) March 24, 2021

2.

Ok Europeans, if America has no culture then explain this??? pic.twitter.com/YW5nT1diTs — thismachinekillsmusic (@thismachinekil2) July 30, 2022

3.

“america has no culture” okay so explain this . pic.twitter.com/sVi79DvNVc — ✨𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕤🥹 is the age of ✨𝕞𝕦𝕕💖 (@greenstain58) October 6, 2023

4.

“America has no culture”Explain this pic.twitter.com/CsB7pcladr — Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) December 29, 2023

5.

6.

I can't believe people claim that America has no culture pic.twitter.com/UIB955m2TY — 🫡 Minoru-kun🫶 (@Minoru79) February 22, 2024

7.

If someone ever tells you America has no culture of its own, show them this. pic.twitter.com/lFOGFjy2Mf — Andy 🐀 (@andygraaay) October 1, 2023

8.

People who say America has no culture…What do you call this? pic.twitter.com/8e1PJOAZQh — Taylor Leddin-McMaster (@taylorleddin) July 1, 2023

9.

“America has no culture”Look who the real goobers are pic.twitter.com/IKlVuhf3Rx — Sly (@Sly6uy) July 15, 2023

10.

Oh “america has no culture” ??then explain this pic.twitter.com/aeAPx9XsyU — Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) November 6, 2022

11.

You: America has no culture.Me: pic.twitter.com/6QI4AqVDzx — Stage Banter Guy Fieri (@TweeterReprise) August 8, 2023

12.

And to think people say America has no culture pic.twitter.com/U9NOnUQoCE — 2024 Disliker (@WindingDot) November 24, 2023

13.

No one: "America has no Culture"America: pic.twitter.com/LOJbsypsZH — SIN JONES (@CultistCorasahn) December 13, 2023

14.

15.

“America has no culture” wtf do you call this then? pic.twitter.com/BxC1T5FftP — Morgan 🌿🥂 (Taylor's Version) (@ohheyimmorgan) October 1, 2022

16.

And they say America has no culture 😍 https://t.co/fNBQ6AYr04 — Liberal, Not Lefty (@liberalnotlefty) March 5, 2022

17.

America has no culture???? Explain this!!!! pic.twitter.com/pb93Da5zB7 — Shey (@666larrie) March 4, 2023

18.

If America has no culture then what's this? pic.twitter.com/vHe29ykUVQ — aborteddreams (@aborteddreams) February 6, 2022

19.

“America has no culture”Explain this pic.twitter.com/nv9EmYSdN1 — Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) August 30, 2023

20.

"america has no culture" oh yeah?? whats this then 🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/yztdPgHPQa — mars 🐛 (@marzeats) September 24, 2022

21.

22.

They say america has no culture. Riiiiight pic.twitter.com/m2vEOYfgGO — DC Sports Messiah (@troychewning) March 4, 2024

23.

24.

Who says America has no culture? pic.twitter.com/dQRhum3R7x — F. Scott Fitz Jesse (Johnny Utah Edition) (@FScottFitzJesse) January 7, 2023

25.

If America has no culture then explain this pic.twitter.com/ptyuHPJScR — Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) February 11, 2024

26.

Never let anyone say the United States has no culture https://t.co/RaQam7nWK0 — Stephalococcus ColdCheddar (@SoundTheLetters) February 12, 2023

27.

"america has no culture" explain this https://t.co/hY9MU69T27 — Katherine Jeanes 🪩 (@KatherineJeanes) March 13, 2024

28.

If America has no culture then explain THIS pic.twitter.com/j8ykFg7Xm2 — Jess got h*cked ☹️ (@secondaryjess) March 18, 2024

29.

Americans have no culture?Explain this https://t.co/zyGoE5VbxY — Bryan Harnsberger, Psy.D (@PSYCH_HYPE) November 24, 2021

30.

if Americans have no culture then explain this??? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/miSoeZVtTQ — yoce (@yocebot) February 17, 2022

31.

if americans have no culture then how do you explain this pic.twitter.com/JCMu9HHe60 — Ayra (@AlwaysLiquid8d) February 24, 2022

32.

"White Americans have no culture.” Then explain this. https://t.co/zocYc0Zi6Q — Eliyahu (@CrazyNormie) August 30, 2022

33.

If Americans have no culture, explain this pic.twitter.com/3eV64QliSO — Hannah Fishman (@HANnah_SOL0) January 14, 2023

34.

“Americans have no culture!” Explain this then pic.twitter.com/rb0LsGirHZ — Metroflexual 🔻 (@LibraAndProud) June 28, 2023

35.

People say have Americans have no culture…explain this pic.twitter.com/n3jnzbLIgy — little miss undue burden (@narrowlytaylord) July 3, 2023

36. And lastly...

oh Americans have no culture? explain this: pic.twitter.com/8TrGZStkYp — Nessie (@smthnboutnessie) February 2, 2024

