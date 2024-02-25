Amazon's secret overstock section is bursting with huge savings — starting at $10

Every week, we spend hours combing the internet for the best products at the lowest prices, from the biggest brand names to the most viral items out there. But there's one thing that makes a deal even better: The product solves a problem. You probably already know that Amazon is loaded with items that meet both criteria. What you might not know is that Amazon has a secret outlet section with awesome overstock items that are a serious bargain. It's packed with everything you need, but we've selected some of our favorite items that can make your life a little bit easier — all at a discount!

Zenbo Zenbo Glitter Tumbler With Handle $15 $30 Save $15 This handy companion keeps drinks cold for up to 34 hours (!) with no sweating, thanks to its insulation and stainless steel construction. It also has a 100% leak-proof lid, making it easy to carry this mug in your bag. You'll tumble for it. "I have A LOT of tumblers," revealed this shopper. "This by far is my favorite!! Stays cold overnight. Stays hot for hours and hours. Pop in the dishwasher and ready to go again. The color is super cute too!" $15 at Amazon

Hoctieon Hoctieon 5-Tier Shoe Storage Organizer $25 $50 Save $25 You don't have to have a huge household to accumulate a lot of shoes. And while we often put away off-season clothes, everything from boots to sandals are usually wth us year-round. Now they can be in one location with this 5-tier organizer, which keeps everything in one place and looks great doing it. Shoppers love that you don't need to set aside hours to put it together. "Sturdy construction, easy to assemble," said one. "I did it in under an hour. Looks nice and it's so much better than shoes all over the floor." $25 at Amazon

Amazon Sleep Zone Satin Pillowcases, Queen, 2-Pack $10 $16 Save $6 Did you know that having the right pillowcase can make a difference when it comes to hair and skin? These satin pillowcases are super soft and gentle, and they can help prevent hair breakage and tangles, as well as skin creases that can lead to wrinkles. Plus, hot sleepers will adore the cool feel. "I decided to give these a try to help my hair get less tangled," wrote a five-star fan. "They feel nice, don’t seem to get hot and do help my hair from getting tangled/bed head." $10 at Amazon

Amazon Black and Decker PowerSeries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum $160 $200 Save $40 Dyson who? This affordable stick vac offers up to 55 minutes of runtime and boasts a patented rubber brush bar designed to lift stubborn pet hair and dirt from all floor types. Since it's cordless, you won't have to worry about tripping over cables, and it also transforms into a handheld for reaching higher surfaces. "I am disabled, so finding a vacuum with power that is truly lightweight and easy to use was hard," shared a shopper. "I am really glad that I found this one ... It is not too heavy. It does not scratch my hardwoods. The charge seems to last longer than I thought it would. The canister is very easy to empty." $160 at Amazon

Amazon Jelife Adult Bento Lunch Box $13 $16 Save $3 Win at lunch with this bento box, a game-changer for busy adults. Five compartments and two sauce containers mean you'll always have spots for tasty pasta, chicken, salads and more. Plus, its sleek design features leak-proof compartments so you don't have to worry about soy sauce destroying your bag. It's also microwave-, dishwasher- and freezer-safe. This fan, who provided pics, wrote, "It is perfect to take to work, and it has several compartments to organize lunch and snacks. It's ideal for use in the microwave and is also easy to wash. The lunch box comes with its own cutlery and two additional small containers ideal for dressings or sauces. I have 10-hour workdays and I bring all my food there." $13 at Amazon

Amazon Powrui Multi-Plug Wall Outlet $13 $25 Save $12 Never run out of places to plug in with this three-sided outlet extender and surge protector. With six outlets and three USB ports (including one USB-C), the whole family will be able to keep their devices juiced up without fighting over the one free socket. Plus, it's got an adjustable LED night-light built right in. "These work very well and the night-light is a plus," raved a repeat buyer. "This is the second one of the same brand that I have purchased. ... The USB ports get used the most, so everyone can charge all of their devices. The night-light also has adjustable light levels. The install was very easy and straightforward." $13 at Amazon

Mueller Austria Janska Adjustable Over The Sink Colander $11 $16 Save $5 How clever is this expandable colander that stretches out to fit over your sink? It's hands-free, allowing you to easily wash vegetables, drain pasta ... you can even use it as a little drying rack. And when it's not in use, it collapses to save space. "I ordered this sink strainer because I needed one that wouldn’t take up half of the sink space," explained one reviewer. "This one is a perfect size if you quickly want to strain fruit, veggies, herbs or just put some things in it to dry (silverware, glasses for example). I’m very happy with it. You can leave it in place and still have plenty of room in your sink for other tasks." $11 at Amazon

Amazon Beben Wireless Earbuds $16 $20 Save $4 with coupon Need a replacement for your fraying headphones but don't feel like shelling out for pricey AirPods? We've got you. This $11 pair (be sure to apply the on-page coupon for the sale price) comes highly rated by thousands of Amazon shoppers and offers up to 40 hours of playtime. Plus, they're sweat-proof and waterproof, making them ideal for workouts. "Everything about these earbuds is excellent," raved a verified listener. "I ordered three sets, one for myself and two for family members. My daughter says she loves the way they stay in her ears, much better than the Apple AirPods. Sound quality is awesome. The charging case has a magnetic grip to keep the earbuds in place while charging. So easy to use and pair with an iPod, or a smartphone!" Save $4 with coupon $16 at Amazon

Amazon Mozaik Compostable Dinner & Accent Plates, 40-Piece Set $15 $19 Save $4 When you don't want to do dishes but also don't want to serve dinner on cheap paper plates, there's this plant-based (yes, plant-based) set that includes 20 dinner plates and 20 salad plates. They're microwave-safe and oven-safe up to 400 degrees, and are compostable and recyclable when you're finished. The woven detail around the edges also gives them a polished look. "We used these for our daughter's engagement party," attested this entertainer. "She wanted eco-friendly. They held up nicely to pasta. Very sturdy." $15 at Amazon

Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream $14 $27 Save $13 Our under-eyes have a tendency of letting the world know just how much sleep we didn't get the night before, and if yours could use a little refresh, this lightweight gel-cream might be just the ticket. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid to hydrate and smooth skin for a plumper, more-awake look, and since it's noncomedogenic, it won't clog pores. Oh, and it's over 50% off! "As I've aged, my under-eye area has become really dry and somewhat puffy in the morning," wrote a satisfied shopper. "I'm in my early 60s and have tried a number of products, both expensive and drug store versions. For me, this product gives immediate results, blends quickly and is non-greasy, so it doesn't negatively impact the makeup I apply." $14 at Amazon

