Build a Home Gym for Cheap With the Best Workout Equipment on Sale at Amazon

Luke Guillory
·6 min read
best workout equipment on sale at amazon
Amazon's Home Workout Equipment Is On Major SaleCourtesy


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."

You haven't experienced the wonders of 21st century supply-chains until you've ordered 300 pounds worth of bumper plates and had it delivered to your door within a week. Workout equipment used to take special catalog ordering, or you had to buy it off a gym that was going out of business. Now you can buy it online like you buy toilet paper. It all ships free (or at a competitive rate), and it gets there within a week. You might have to help the delivery person get it out of the truck, but that's it.

We also have to give props to Amazon because a lot of this stuff is on sale right now. If you're picky about the way your home gym looks, go to Nike Strength, because all that stuff actually looks good. If you just want to stay on budget, you can build out a home gym today and save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars doing it. This stuff, unlike your Equinox membership, is a one-time payment, and unlike the cold plunges you see on Instagram, it'll actually help you.

But, what's exactly on sale? You can snag a stationary bike for the low. Pick up Bowflex’s popular adjustable kettlebell and dumbbells to hit your whole body. There's ab rollers, rowing machines, plyometric gear, running shoes, and marathon running gear—you name it. With deals at upwards of 50 percent, there's never been a better time to cancel that pricey gym membership. Oh, don't forget to buy a gym floor, either. Can't be fucking up that nice, new home of yours.

Shop The Best Home Gym Deals on Amazon

Pro

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0844GP7QP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.a.38684543%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pro</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$2045.00</p>

Shop Now

Pro

amazon.com

$2045.00

Rowing Machine

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B2P23DBS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.a.38684543%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Rowing Machine</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$239.99</p>

Shop Now

Rowing Machine

amazon.com

$239.99

NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750; iFIT-Enabled Incline Treadmill for Running and Walking with 14” Pivoting Touchscreen

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BS4D9G22?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.a.38684543%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750; iFIT-Enabled Incline Treadmill for Running and Walking with 14” Pivoting Touchscreen</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$1999.00</p>

NordicTrack Commercial Series 2450; iFIT-Enabled Incline Treadmill for Running and Walking with 22” Pivoting Touchscreen and SpaceSaver Design

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BS4DY9J6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.a.38684543%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>NordicTrack Commercial Series 2450; iFIT-Enabled Incline Treadmill for Running and Walking with 22” Pivoting Touchscreen and SpaceSaver Design</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$2499.98</p>

Heavy Punching Bag Stand

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CK57MP7R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.a.38684543%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Heavy Punching Bag Stand </p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$97.00</p>

Shop Now

Heavy Punching Bag Stand

amazon.com

$97.00

Adjustable Power Rack

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081S9FC5X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.a.38684543%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Adjustable Power Rack</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$212.99</p>

Shop Now

Adjustable Power Rack

amazon.com

$212.99

Cap Barbell THE BEAST Olympic Bar | For Weightlifting and Power Lifting, THE BEAST - Black/Chrome, No Center Knurl, 7' Olympic, (OBIS-86B) New Version

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09Z1BXM53?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.a.38684543%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cap Barbell THE BEAST Olympic Bar | For Weightlifting and Power Lifting, THE BEAST - Black/Chrome, No Center Knurl, 7' Olympic, (OBIS-86B) New Version</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$124.40</p>

Marcy Home Gym A-frame Organizer for 2-Inch Olympic Weight Plates and Bar, 300 lbs Capacity PT-5740

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JVKYCQL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.a.38684543%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Marcy Home Gym A-frame Organizer for 2-Inch Olympic Weight Plates and Bar, 300 lbs Capacity PT-5740</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$58.14</p>

SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells with Stand

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001ARYU58?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.a.38684543%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells with Stand</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$429.00</p>

Shop Now

SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells with Stand

amazon.com

$429.00

