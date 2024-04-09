Build a Home Gym for Cheap With the Best Workout Equipment on Sale at Amazon
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."
You haven't experienced the wonders of 21st century supply-chains until you've ordered 300 pounds worth of bumper plates and had it delivered to your door within a week. Workout equipment used to take special catalog ordering, or you had to buy it off a gym that was going out of business. Now you can buy it online like you buy toilet paper. It all ships free (or at a competitive rate), and it gets there within a week. You might have to help the delivery person get it out of the truck, but that's it.
We also have to give props to Amazon because a lot of this stuff is on sale right now. If you're picky about the way your home gym looks, go to Nike Strength, because all that stuff actually looks good. If you just want to stay on budget, you can build out a home gym today and save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars doing it. This stuff, unlike your Equinox membership, is a one-time payment, and unlike the cold plunges you see on Instagram, it'll actually help you.
But, what's exactly on sale? You can snag a stationary bike for the low. Pick up Bowflex’s popular adjustable kettlebell and dumbbells to hit your whole body. There's ab rollers, rowing machines, plyometric gear, running shoes, and marathon running gear—you name it. With deals at upwards of 50 percent, there's never been a better time to cancel that pricey gym membership. Oh, don't forget to buy a gym floor, either. Can't be fucking up that nice, new home of yours.
Shop The Best Home Gym Deals on Amazon
