'Prefer over AirPods': The latest and greatest Tozo earbuds are on sale, starting at $16

Have you worn out your old earbuds — or, worse, accidentally laundered them? If you're looking for a replacement, you don't have to splurge on AirPods to get excellent quality; in fact, you can pick up a pair of earbuds from a brand that some people actually "prefer over AirPods for as little as $16. Tozo's T20 wireless earbuds deliver superb sound quality at a fraction of the cost of those Apples. There are multiple other Tozos — all affordable! — on sale right now, too. Never heard of Tozo? Thousands upon thousands of Amazon shoppers are beyond impressed. Read on to see why.

One fan said, "The Tozo T20 earbuds are truly in a league of their own! From the moment I popped them in, I was blown away by their exceptional sound quality. The bass is deep and powerful, making my favorite songs come to life in a way I've never experienced with other earbuds. The fit is incredibly snug and comfortable, and they stay put even during the most intense workouts. These are probably the most comfortable earbuds I've ever worn."

Said this shopper, who bought the A1s for his niece: “They stay in her ears and produce excellent sound quality and a great price! … These are durable and high-quality. The touch features work great, she loves that she can control the volume and pause what she's listening to/watching without having to touch her tablet; this makes it easy to mount the tablet on the headrest so she doesn't have to hold it on long car rides.... These are great earbuds, especially for a first pair, because if the kids lose them or break them, they are not expensive to replace.”

Said one shopper: "These earbuds have been great so far. Love the fact that I can use either one by [it]self without the other. Battery life is pretty good; I've only had to charge them once a week or so. Sound quality and noise cancellation are very good for the cost of these. Range is great too. I would highly recommend these and wouldn't hesitate to buy them again."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Another Tozo enthusiast opined: "The price and performance are unmatched, and quality is better than other brands I have tried. My wife even stopped using her AirPods in favor of the Mini A2s."

One of the shoppers who gave the A1s a five-star review was so impressed that he bought his wife the slightly more expensive T6s: “She loves that she's no longer tethered to the laptop... The earbuds are really comfortable and stay in place extremely well for her! …She used them to listen to music yesterday while out in the yard and said the sound quality is the best that she's ever heard. These give great all-around sound and have great bass, especially if you set your sources’ EQ properly! The touch controls are excellent! … The battery life is incredibly long — she uses these all day for work calls, only charging them for 30 minutes during lunch. The case she charges once every three days.”

Even better, he noted, is how durable they are: “She dropped one in her cereal while taking it out of the charging case. We turned it off, washed it with soap and water and wiped it dry, turned it back on, and it still works like new! These are very water-resistant!”

This customer said the “bass is punchy and resonant, high end is very clear and crisp. The mids may be scooped a little, but it's not bad.” He adds that they “sound way better than any normal wired earbuds I've owned, and not having a wire tying you to the phone is really nice when you're trying to listen to something and cook or do other tasks.”

As for the T10s, one user summed them up: "First, it's really hard for me to find earplugs or headphones that actually fit my ears. These fit right away, so I'm impressed. They aren't overly large and chunky like a lot of these things can be that make you look like you're about to turn into a cyberman from Dr. Who...The sound quality is great on them and so is the battery life. I've not had issues with them cutting out or any other audio distortion. I was pretty skeptical about getting something from a brand I'd never heard of. But these have been great, don't regret getting them one bit."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $150 $169 Save $19 See at Amazon

CXK Wireless Earbuds $16 $51 Save $35 with coupon See at Amazon

Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds $16 $30 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $16 $30 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro $180 $350 Save $170 See at Amazon

Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones $273 $350 Save $77 See at Amazon

Bose Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones $299 $379 Save $80 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones $480 $549 Save $69 See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Insignia 32-Inch Fire TV $90 See at Amazon

Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV $110 $200 Save $90 See at Amazon

Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV $180 $250 Save $70 See at Amazon

Insignia 43-Inch Fire TV $190 $270 Save $80 See at Amazon

Samsung 55-Inch Smart TV $1,598 $1,998 Save $400 See at Amazon

TCL 65-Inch Fire TV $430 $530 Save $100 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet $120 $150 Save $30 See at Amazon

Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi Router $45 $70 Save $25 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $45 $50 Save $5 See at Amazon

The Battery Organizer and Tester $22 $25 Save $3 See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $899 $999 Save $100 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $273 $430 Save $157 See at Amazon

Iniu Wireless Charger $16 $27 Save $11 See at Amazon

Vanzon V40 Bluetooth Speaker $38 $130 Save $92 See at Amazon