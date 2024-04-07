Amazon Is Secretly Taking up to 50% Off Spring Camping Gear

John Thompson
·2 min read
a group of people by a tent by a lake with mountains in the background
Amazon Is Taking up to 50% Off Spring Camping Gear


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."

[table-of-contents] stripped

SPRING IS FINALLY here, and a lot of us are probably thinking about heading outside. But outdoor and hiking gear doesn't come cheap, which is why our shopping team is always looking for great deals to cop before camping season is in full swing. Luckily for you, we found a bunch of secret steals from Amazon, with discounts of up to 50% Off.

Shop Now

If you're into trail running, hiking, camping, or just chilling outside, then these deals are going to help maximize your budget. To help you save some time, we're rounding up the best hidden gem deals from Amazon's outdoor gear section in real time through May. Keep scrolling to see our top deals, followed by a curated list of category links that make for easier navigation of the sale.

Best Outdoor Gear Deals at Amazon

Coleman Evanston Screened Camping Tent, 6/8 Person

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004E4AW1K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60421323%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Coleman Evanston Screened Camping Tent, 6/8 Person</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$108.85</p>

Shop Now

Coleman Evanston Screened Camping Tent, 6/8 Person

amazon.com

$108.85

Columbia Men's Watertight II Jacket, BLACK, Large

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DQYWIHA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60421323%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Columbia Men's Watertight II Jacket, BLACK, Large</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$59.98</p>

Shop Now

Columbia Men's Watertight II Jacket, BLACK, Large

amazon.com

$59.98

Men's Lightweight Waterproof Hooded Rain Jacket

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08F9Z9LH4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60421323%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Men's Lightweight Waterproof Hooded Rain Jacket</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$39.99</p>

Shop Now

Men's Lightweight Waterproof Hooded Rain Jacket

amazon.com

$39.99

Alvada Merino Wool Hiking Socks Thermal

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07F3FFTMK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60421323%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Alvada Merino Wool Hiking Socks Thermal </p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$19.99</p>

Shop Now

Alvada Merino Wool Hiking Socks Thermal

amazon.com

$19.99

FirePit Smokeless Outdoor Wood and Charcoal Burning

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BCTC22X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60421323%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>FirePit Smokeless Outdoor Wood and Charcoal Burning</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$249.95</p>

Shop Now

FirePit Smokeless Outdoor Wood and Charcoal Burning

amazon.com

$249.95

SSolar Charger Power Bank, 10,000mAh Portable

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FDXDB3W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60421323%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>SSolar Charger Power Bank, 10,000mAh Portable</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$28.99</p>

Shop Now

SSolar Charger Power Bank, 10,000mAh Portable

amazon.com

$28.99

Columbia Mens Newton Ridge Plus Ii

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00KWK8AC8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60421323%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Columbia Mens Newton Ridge Plus Ii </p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$72.00</p>

Shop Now

Columbia Mens Newton Ridge Plus Ii

amazon.com

$72.00

Durecopow Solar Charger

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BG2NB95C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60421323%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Durecopow Solar Charger</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$19.00</p>

Shop Now

Durecopow Solar Charger

amazon.com

$19.00

Folding Camping Chair

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B5H654VQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60421323%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Folding Camping Chair</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$55.99</p>

Shop Now

Folding Camping Chair

amazon.com

$55.99

Mongoose Switchback Expert Adult Mountain Bike

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084HKQYYJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60421323%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mongoose Switchback Expert Adult Mountain Bike</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$635.40</p>

Shop Now

Mongoose Switchback Expert Adult Mountain Bike

amazon.com

$635.40

Coaster 2 Person Inflatable Kayak

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09K28DB6P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60421323%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Coaster 2 Person Inflatable Kayak</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$541.79</p>

Shop Now

Coaster 2 Person Inflatable Kayak

amazon.com

$541.79

Amazon Basics Dome Camping Tent

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Basics-Person-Camping-Rainfly/dp/B077Y8DLSN/?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60421323%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Amazon Basics Dome Camping Tent</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$54.00</p>

Emerson CQC-6K Folding Pocket Knife

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YVVBKJF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60421323%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Emerson CQC-6K Folding Pocket Knife</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$40.20</p>

Shop Now

Emerson CQC-6K Folding Pocket Knife

amazon.com

$40.20

Shop Now

Shop Amazon's Outdoor Gear Sale by Category

Shop More of Our Favorite Outdoor Gear

Best Camping Gadgets | Camping Solar Panels | Camping Gift | Camping Essentials | Camping Lanterns | Camping Tents | Camping Grills

You Might Also Like