Amazon Is Secretly Taking up to 50% Off Spring Camping Gear

SPRING IS FINALLY here, and a lot of us are probably thinking about heading outside. But outdoor and hiking gear doesn't come cheap, which is why our shopping team is always looking for great deals to cop before camping season is in full swing. Luckily for you, we found a bunch of secret steals from Amazon, with discounts of up to 50% Off.

If you're into trail running, hiking, camping, or just chilling outside, then these deals are going to help maximize your budget. To help you save some time, we're rounding up the best hidden gem deals from Amazon's outdoor gear section in real time through May. Keep scrolling to see our top deals, followed by a curated list of category links that make for easier navigation of the sale.

Best Outdoor Gear Deals at Amazon

Coleman Evanston Screened Camping Tent, 6/8 Person

Columbia Men's Watertight II Jacket, BLACK, Large

Men's Lightweight Waterproof Hooded Rain Jacket

Alvada Merino Wool Hiking Socks Thermal

FirePit Smokeless Outdoor Wood and Charcoal Burning

SSolar Charger Power Bank, 10,000mAh Portable

Columbia Mens Newton Ridge Plus Ii

Durecopow Solar Charger

Folding Camping Chair

Mongoose Switchback Expert Adult Mountain Bike

Coaster 2 Person Inflatable Kayak

Amazon Basics Dome Camping Tent

Emerson CQC-6K Folding Pocket Knife

Shop Amazon's Outdoor Gear Sale by Category

Shop More of Our Favorite Outdoor Gear

Best Camping Gadgets | Camping Solar Panels | Camping Gift | Camping Essentials | Camping Lanterns | Camping Tents | Camping Grills

