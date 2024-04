I've traveled and trekked all over the world — these are the 10 camping essentials I want in my kit

Ever tried to set up a tent in the dark? Let me tell you, it's a pain. That's why a headlamp is important, and a better option than a flashlight — you can stay hands-free and still see. This two-pack is just $18, which means you get these headlamps for $9 each. It's a small investment that will go a long way. This headlamp is especially cool because it has a red light option, which I recommend for late-night tent-pitching sessions. You'll be able to see clearly and won't mess with your night vision as much.