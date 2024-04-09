I've traveled and trekked all over the world — these are the 10 camping essentials I want in my kit

Here's a fun fact: I've camped in multiple countries all over the world, including Canada, Mexico, Vietnam, Japan and the Philippines. I've seen a lot of strange things (and had rocks thrown at me by a monkey). I wasn't always prepared for the conditions I encountered (and some of these trips were years ago, before all these fun gadgets existed). But now, if I could build my dream camping bag? It would hold all of these items.

Amazon Szhlux Camping Hammock $12 $40 Save $28 Sleeping on the ground is never as comfortable as sleeping in a hammock, especially if the ground is wet or damp. At a whopping 70% off, this hammock is the perfect addition to a camping kit, especially since it packs up small and can easily fit in a backpack. In Vietnam, sleeping in a hammock is preferable to sleeping on the ground, too — you get a lot better airflow and stay cooler. $12 at Amazon

Amazon Powerlix Ultralight Inflatable Sleeping Pad $34 $60 Save $26 with Prime When the time comes that you do have to sleep on the ground, a quality pad is essential for protecting you from the cold. There was one particular night in Japan when I slept under a gazebo beside the water— this sleeping pad would have made it so much more comfortable. This ultralight, inflatable sleeping pad has everything you need for a great night's sleep while on the trail. It even includes a patch kit and is available in loads of colors (though the orange and black option is the best price). Save $26 with Prime $34 at Amazon

Amazon MalloMe Camping Cookware $20 $25 Save $5 Anyone who tells you that you can't cook delicious food while camping just hasn't been shaken out of their granola-overdose delusions. You can cook a tremendous amount of food over a campfire, and this easy-to-store kit has a pot, pan, spot, spork and several other accessories that will help you crank out gourmet-worthy eats, even in the middle of nowhere. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Special Made Collapsible Water Bottle $8 $12 Save $4 I visited both Vietnam and Japan during some of the warmest months of the year, so suffice it to say, I spent a lot of time drinking water. Carrying an empty water bottle around is a waste of space, which is why this collapsible bottle is so useful. You can shrink it to a much smaller size and store it in a side pocket of your backpack, rather than hauling it around and feeling it swing up against your back with every step. $8 at Amazon

Amazon GearLight 2Pack LED Headlamp $18 $22 Save $4 with coupon Ever tried to set up a tent in the dark? Let me tell you, it's a pain. That's why a headlamp is important, and a better option than a flashlight — you can stay hands-free and still see. This two-pack is just $18, which means you get these headlamps for $9 each. It's a small investment that will go a long way. This headlamp is especially cool because it has a red light option, which I recommend for late-night tent-pitching sessions. You'll be able to see clearly and won't mess with your night vision as much. Save $4 with coupon $18 at Amazon

Amazon Loveledi Portable Charger $16 $20 Save $4 with coupon When I camp, I try to avoid electronics — but I still carry my phone with me in case of emergencies. I like to have a backup power source, just in case, and these Loveledi chargers provide 15,000mAh of charge and are just $8 each. Save $4 with coupon $16 at Amazon

Amazon Kseibi Wood Axe $16 $24 Save $8 Do us a favor: Please don't think you can break wood with your hand or your foot. That's the surest way to get an injury on your trip. A small, handheld hatchet can have you break wood for a fire or a shelter setup with ease. Sometimes branches are too thick to be safely used in a campfire, but a few strikes with this axe will bring them down to size. It has an anti-slip handle to avoid any unfortunate accidents in the woods, too. $16 at Amazon

Amazon Etekcity Lantern Camping (4 Pack) $24 $27 Save $3 with coupon Once you settle into camp, you might not be ready for bed yet. Maybe the sounds of wildlife are keeping you up, maybe you want to play cards for an hour or so or maybe you just want to read a Stephen King story in the middle of nowhere (not that we recommend that) — whatever the reason, you can get four camp lanterns with up to 50 hours of light for just $6 each. Save $3 with coupon $24 at Amazon

Amazon Aeropress Original Coffee Maker $35 $40 Save $5 Camping is no excuse not to have great coffee. I can't start the day without it, and the Aeropress actually IS one item I carried across multiple countries. It made it easy to brew up a pot of coffee first thing in the morning and made even the cheapest coffee grounds taste delicious. If you wake up and can't fully open your eyes until that first cup of joe, add this to your kit. $35 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Suuson Car Phone Holder $11 $17 Save $6 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

MotoPower OBD2 Scanner Code Reader $20 $27 Save $7 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $235 $269 Save $34 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $89 $200 Save $111 See at Amazon

Iwoly Cordless Vacuum $100 $150 Save $50 with Prime See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $130 $273 Save $143 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker $70 $90 Save $20 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $10 $21 Save $11 See at Amazon

Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack $20 $43 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Lamu Lazy Susan Turntable for Fridge $20 $26 Save $6 with Prime See at Amazon

Carote Nonstick Granite 10-Piece Cookware Set $80 $150 Save $70 See at Amazon

Whall Touch-Screen Toaster $60 $91 Save $31 See at Amazon

Home

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $18 $26 Save $8 See at Amazon

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen $28 $120 Save $92 with coupon See at Amazon

Aiper Seagull Robotic Pool Cleaner $160 $300 Save $140 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Fanbladecleaner Ceiling Fan Duster $14 $18 Save $4 See at Amazon

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $20 $28 Save $8 See at Amazon

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $30 $70 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

Mosalogic Flying Insect Trap $16 $20 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $19 $45 Save $26 with Prime See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chainsaw $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon