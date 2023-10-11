Whoa! This top-rated air purifier is only $80 — that's over 50% off — for Prime Day
If you're an allergy sufferer, you're all too familiar with the sneezing caused by wildfire smoke, pollen, dust and dander. Thankfully, there is a way to ward off itchy eyes, runny noses and all the unseen pollutants headed your way at your home or office — and that's by investing in a quality air purifier. Right now, you can score the top-rated Veva 9000 on super-sale — more than 50% off, bringing it down to one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen it. Air purifiers are only designed to cover a certain range, the Environmental Protection Agency points out — getting more than one allows you coverage in different rooms at once. But you'll want to act fast, because this sale ends Monday.
This 4-in-1 medical-grade purifier offers coverage for spaces up to 600-square-feet. The manufacturer recommends replacing the filters every two to six months for the best results. Make sure to clip the on-page coupon and apply the discount at checkout for the full deal.
Designed with large rooms in mind, the Veva ProHEPA 9000 Premium Air Purifier has a 4-in-1 system that passes air through a micro-mesh pre-filter, activated carbon filter and H13 premium HEPA filter before dispersing the newly-fresh air throughout the room, free of smoke, pollen, odors and bacteria.
Its HEPA filter is designed to capture particles as small as .3 microns. That means it can filter out everything from odors and mold to bacteria, microbes, wildfire smoke and pet dander. The fan has an adjustable speed allowing you to customize your comfort, ranging from "Ultra Quiet" for those desk-side study sessions, to "Ultra Turbo" for when that new recipe you wanted to try took a particularly odorous turn.
Shoppers find that big things come in small packages when it comes to the purifying power of the Veva ProHEPA 9000. "Don’t let the compactness of this unit fool you! The Veva ProHEPA 9000 Air Purifier is absolutely the real deal," one owner exclaimed. "I noticed a major air improvement in the back rooms of my home within only the second day of use. Bravo, Veva!"
The Veva Circular also boasts a HEPA filter and covers up to 220 square feet of space, making it a good fit for your bedroom or home office. At just shy of 16 inches high, you can also place this air purifier on a desk or tabletop.
This sleek air purifier has a washable filter for easy maintenance. It also features a pre-filter panel to pull out larger particles and extend the life of your HEPA filter.
