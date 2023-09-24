These 10 cult-fave gadgets will make life so much easier, starting at $6

Some of our favorite things start off as a recommendation from a friend. Whether they swear by a cleaning must-have or something to make dinner prep a little less exhausting, we rely on those in the know to give us the scoop on what really works. Now, imagine you had access to the opinions of tens of thousands of friends from all different walks of life — if that many people rally behind something, there's no way it's a dud. No need to join any new social media groups; instead, trust the opinions of countless Amazon reviewers. They know how to differentiate something gimmicky from something great; they're a discerning bunch, and you can use their knowledge to your advantage. Scroll down for our favorite Amazon gadgets with cult-favorite status.

You don't have to be a gear-head to appreciate just how useful this telescoping tool is. It's kind of like a flashlight with a long neck and a magnet on the end. That means you can pick up tiny items in hard to reach places. If any of the 14,000 five-star reviews say anything, it's that this gadget makes an addition to any tool kit. And just for today you can get it for

"Wrapped this up as a last minute gift for my Father’s 92nd birthday," shared a five-star fan. "He thought it was a clever tool. Dropping little odds and ends happens frequently with my aging parents. Getting that bright direct light in a tight area is very helpful. The magnetic end will is handy for those little screws that come out of their glasses. I recommend this product."

The Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer is an easygoing little guy, with only an on/off switch and an indicator light telling you when your drink is hot — it takes less than two minutes to do its thing! It has a nice long cord, easily wipes clean and is tiny enough to fit in a carry-on. And now that the weather is starting to cool down, your coffee doesn't have to!

"Keeps drinks warm for hours," reported one of 34,000 five-star fans. "It is amazing (and sad) how quickly a hot drink cools. My husband loves this cup warmer as it allows his coffee (he is a slow drinker) to remain warm for hours. He liked it so much he gifted a few to the technicians and nurses at his dialysis center."

If you like to have drinks in your car but don't like the mess, these coast can help keep your car tidy. They're removable, washable and keep your beverages from sliding around. More than 13,000 shoppers give this handy gadget a perfect five-star rating.

"Even if I don't spill the condescension from drinks still gets into the cup holder," reported a five-star fan. "With this item it makes my cup holders clean from mess and it's easy to remove and clean, so no worries what so ever."

If you're a late-night reader or just can't seem to put down the crossword at bedtime, this reading light might just change your routine. It's horseshoe-shaped and hangs around your neck like a necklace with two little lights on the end. It's also rechargeable, adjustable and has over 83,000 five-star fans.

"I honestly only bought this on a whim but now I'm not sure how I can continue life without it," reported a rave reviewer. "Amazing for reading, crochet, power outages, camping....10/10."

The 32-page Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook is perfect for the student, the professional or anyone who takes lots of notes. This topseller is also a dream solution for those who want to reduce paper waste and clutter. Simply send handwritten notes to the cloud and then wipe the pages clean for reuse. It has nearly 52,000 five-star ratings! The Rocketbook is currently available in two sizes and 17 colors and comes with a Pilot Frixion pen and a microfiber cloth.

"The Rocketbook was a great find," shared a rave reviewer. "It allows me to keep track of notes rather than notebooks (I've used and lost many). The cool thing that I have found with it is the ease that it is with set up and storage of notes. I like the fact that it is quick and easy with simple shortcuts. I recommend it for those struggling to track and find notebooks."

Professional organizers will tell you that the key to a happy pantry is to swap out all those ugly cardboard boxes and polypropylene for clear containers so that you know exactly what you have. This seven-piece set, complete with reusable labels, does just that — plus their easy-lock lids ensure maximum freshness. Over 21,000 five-star reviewers rank them as perfection.

This happy reviewer gets it: "Great organizers to bring some calm to your chaos and not just for food! My pantry finally looks organized. The containers are heavy-duty and seal very well...I recommend these multi-purpose containers to anyone who wants to bring some calm to their chaos, whether it’s food, craft supplies or anything you need to securely store."

EZ Off EZ Off Jar Opener for Weak Hands $15 $30 Save $15 The EZ Off Jar Opener affixes to the underside of your kitchen cabinet with adhesives and a few small screws. It has a V-shape with metal teeth on one side. The teeth grip the jar and pry it open when you twist. $15 at Amazon

Opening jars never seems to get any easier, especially if you have arthritis. For those people, the EZ Off Jar Opener is a game-changer.

"My husband bought this for me and I love it!" raved one of 20,000 five-star fans. "I'm not a kitchen gadget person but I think everyone should have one of these if you're getting tired of trying to open jars and bottles. It's an excellent gift for anyone, especially an older person. The older I get, the more frustrated I get with opening jars and bottles. We gave one to our 84-year-old friend and she loves it!"

LIGHTIMETUNNEL Lightimetunnel Sleep Headphones $23 $31 Save $8 This sleep mask-headphone combo is ergonomically designed to keep your eyes comfortable while blocking out 100% of light all while letting you listen to what lets you sleep best. $23 at Amazon

Have trouble sleeping? This mask blocks light while letting you listen to comforting tunes to help you sleep. It's already helped over 11,000 five-star fans get some zzzs.

"I usually listen to sleep meditations at night, but my husband doesn’t like them," shared a happy sleeper. "I tried these out and I’m in love!! Sometimes I listen to rain too. It’s so relaxing! Great fit, very comfy, great battery life, great sound quality. Like it says in the description, they are NOT noise cancelling, but they are still great!!"

We could all use a bit more power in our lives. For the person on your gift list who's alway running low on juice for their phone, this mighty portable charger can keep them powered up for days. 57,000 Amazon shoppers give it two thumbs up, so you know it's gotten people out of close calls.

"By far the best portable charger I have ever used!" shared a happy shopper. "Every other portable charger i’ve owned in the past would take too long to charge, over heat, doesn’t charge at all over night or takes forever to charge my phone but this charger actually does its job well, i’ve let others at my work place use it and they agree! I also really love the little paw that shows how much battery it has left."

Pro-LifT Pro-Lift Z-Creeper Seat $60 This handy gadget converts from a creeper to seat with padded cushions and has six swivel casters for easy maneuverability. $60 at Amazon

If there's someone in your life who likes to spend time in the garage tinkering, this creeper lets you get on the ground and underneath whatever you're fixing and keep you comfortable. More than 17,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.

"I'm a bigger guy and squatting out crawling under my jeep can be a challenge at times," shared a rave reviewer. "This creeper allows me to comfortably lay down and roll under my jeep or simply sit down when I am working at a higher level. More sturdy and reliable than other creepers I have tried."

