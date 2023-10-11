This foot massager is 'heaven' to 10,000 fans — and it's $80 off for Prime Day

What is it?

Got sore tootsies? Or maybe you want to give the gift of relaxation. Either way, Amazon is here to help. For Prime Day it's offering up The Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager for just $160, down from $240. If you're not familiar with this genius machine, it's a miracle worker that massages, kneads and heats stressed, seized-up muscles and joints. Powerful, versatile and gentle when it needs to be, it's like treating your south-of-the-torso self to a spa day ... all from the comfort of your living room.

Why is it a good deal?

Getting your own on-demand personal massager isn't cheap, but you'll score a sweet $80 off today and will save big on spa treatments in the long run.

Why do I need this?

The Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager soothes tired feet, ankles and calves in just minutes. Even when it's the kind of soreness that "hurts so good," it still, well, hurts. If you work on your feet, you're all too familiar with everyday waist-down aches and muscle fatigue.

Massage as a whole does more than just relieve workday aches and pains; it's also a powerful tool to help relieve symptoms of chronic conditions like plantar fasciitis, diabetes, neuropathy and more.

Talk about a multitasker: The Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager can even accentuate your decor! (Photo: Cloud Massage)

What reviewers say:

No wonder it's garnered 10,000+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. "I am over-the-top thrilled by this new foot massager," said one very happy customer. "This is a heated, vibrating, deep kneading shiatsu type of foot massager and has these air bags that squeeze in and out at various pressures which are awesome for circulation issues. I was in heaven."

"My feet were basically dying from running around at work all day," begins the tale of another besotted user. "I lift heavy boxes and am constantly standing on my feet. I wanted to go get a foot massage but was too shy to ask someone just to massage my poor ugly toes. Then along comes this machine. Masseuses, light some aromatherapy candles and rejoice; you will not have to see my feet ever again!"

So, a messenger of relief for the weary, a godsend for the afflicted. We'd say "Run, don't walk!" to grab this deal, but your feet are killing you!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

