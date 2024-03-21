Amazon Big Spring deal: Save $87 on the Oral-B electric toothbrush we love

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

With Amazon's Big Spring sale in full swing, now is the time to shop for everything on your spring wish list. For keeping your pearly whites clean and sparkly, consider the Reviewed-approved Oral-B iO Series 9 rechargeable electric toothbrush. During this Amazon spring sale, you can get personalized AI coaching while taking care of your teeth and scoring brilliant savings!

What we love about the Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush

According to our testers, this Oral-B electric toothbrush is very quiet, which means you don't have to worry about disturbing your loved ones if the early morning hours call for a brushing session. To be sure you're making the most out of those precious few minutes, the brush also comes equipped with a digital screen that flashes feedback on your brushing. A happy face will smile back at you if you've completed two minutes of brushing, and you'll receive a sad face if you fail to meet the two-minute mark. Oh, and if you're concerned about the grip, our testers confirm it's "easy to hold." Plus, this smart toothbrush will notify you when you have to change the brush head, recharge, and so much more.

If you're looking to upgrade your brushing game, look no further than the Oral-B iO Series 9 electric toothbrush, but hurry: this Amazon Big Spring deal won't last. Happy brushing!

