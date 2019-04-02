Alyssa Milano accused of having 'double standards' after supporting Joe Biden over #MeToo claims

Alyssa Milano has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement — the former child star is often credited with popularizing the hashtag, though activist Tarana Burke is the movement’s true founder. And while the actress has spoken out against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct, she’s switching gears in the case of Joe Biden.
The former vice president and potential 2020 candidate has been accused by former Nevada state assemblywoman Lucy Flores of making her feel uncomfortable by touching her shoulders and kissing the back of her head at an event five years ago, saying she felt “powerless” at his “intimate behavior.”
While his opponents have seized upon the allegations, Biden has received support from the likes of Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski as well as The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg. Brzezinski called Biden “extremely flirtatious in a completely safe way,” while Goldberg described him as a “hands-on guy” and suggested that Flores should have said something to him before making her discomfort public years later.
Now Milano has added her two cents. In a series of tweets posted late Monday evening, the star called Biden a “friend” and a “leader and a champion on fighting violence against women for many years.”
2. That's who Joe Biden is – a warm, generous individual who believes its on all of us to pay attention to women's stories and experiences.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2019
4. Joe Biden’s response that he never meant to make anyone uncomfortable and that he'll listen and learn from anyone who says otherwise is exactly the leadership we need to build a culture where women are heard and are equal.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2019
6. I believe that Joe Biden's intent has never been to make anyone uncomfortable, and that his kind, empathetic leadership is what our country needs. Especially now.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2019
She went on to praise the politician’s statement addressing Flores’s complaint.
“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately,” Biden said in a statement. “If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully.
“But it was never my intention. I may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised at what I hear. But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention. And I will.
“I will also remain the strongest advocate I can be for the rights of women. I will fight to build on the work I’ve done in my career to end violence against women and ensure women are treated with the equality they deserve.
“I will continue to surround myself with trusted women advisers who challenge me to see different perspectives than my own. I will continue to speak out on these vitally important issues where there is much more progress to be made and crucial fights that must be waged and won.”
According to Milano, Biden’s statement is “exactly the leadership we need to build a culture where women are heard and are equal.”
She went on to discuss Flores herself.
“I respect Lucy Flores’s decision to share her story and agree with Biden that we all must pay attention to it,” Milano tweeted. “But, just as we must believe women that decide to come forward, we cannot assume all women’s experiences are the same.”
But Milano’s defense of Biden in light of her activism has critics accusing her of having “double standards” because of politics. Many pointed to the Kavanaugh hearings and Milano’s support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.
Like hers??????? pic.twitter.com/OQuMMnGnof
— Mjtr (@Mjtr99) April 2, 2019
"we can not assume all women's experiences are the same"
That's the damn point, Alyssa.
— Justin Varricchione (@Taco_Jones) April 2, 2019
I am seriously in shock at this response after sitting and watching this woman at the Brett Kavanaugh hearings I just can’t believe she would even have the nerve to say this stuff, she is so wrong for this. #BelieveAllWomen
— Clyde (@CuzClydeCan) April 2, 2019
Your double standard is disgusting. Take a step back and look at all the “stances” you take. You’re nothing, if not consistent, with jumping on a bandwagon, but only if it is being pushed by the left Can you think for yourself and is this a brainwash living in California?
— gia (@REALLYGIA) April 2, 2019
Whether or not Lucy Flores said anything, the sheer number of videos is all I need to see. Biden’s not being able to keep his hands off of women & girls is disturbing. To not recognize that, in his powerful position, he intimidates women this way, is simply willfully ignorant.
— cdbrzezinski ⏳🌹 (@cdbrzezinski) April 2, 2019
That seems a tad bit hypocritical!
— David Roberts † (@BuckeyeDave93) April 2, 2019
This is disgusting and you should be ashamed excusing his behavior
— jhitchy (@jhitchy1) April 2, 2019
As I hear about women being touched by Biden and see the many photos/videos online, then read tweets like yours defending him, I get sick to my stomach. Even many years after being raped, I can't handle being touched by a man like that. What he is doing is NOT OKAY.
— Dagan K (@dagank4) April 2, 2019
Wait, you and all the others on the left created the rules. Believe All Women.
Now that the left is eating its own and taking out their only hope of beating Trump, we need to evaluate experiences?
Nope, these are your rules and now you can live with them.
— Russell Colosi (@Stickballruss) April 2, 2019
Milano has not yet addressed the backlash, though she did later retweet this message about Biden’s credentials.
In 1990 @JoeBiden wrote the Violence Against Women Act. Congressional Republicans oppose the reauthorization of that law because the NRA doesn’t support it. Just something to think about.
— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) April 2, 2019
