Alyssa Milano accused of having 'double standards' after supporting Joe Biden over #MeToo claims

Alyssa Milano has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement — the former child star is often credited with popularizing the hashtag, though activist Tarana Burke is the movement’s true founder. And while the actress has spoken out against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct, she’s switching gears in the case of Joe Biden.

The former vice president and potential 2020 candidate has been accused by former Nevada state assemblywoman Lucy Flores of making her feel uncomfortable by touching her shoulders and kissing the back of her head at an event five years ago, saying she felt “powerless” at his “intimate behavior.”

Lucy Flores says Biden's "intimate behavior" at a 2014 event left her uncomfortable. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto)

While his opponents have seized upon the allegations, Biden has received support from the likes of Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski as well as The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg. Brzezinski called Biden “extremely flirtatious in a completely safe way,” while Goldberg described him as a “hands-on guy” and suggested that Flores should have said something to him before making her discomfort public years later.

Now Milano has added her two cents. In a series of tweets posted late Monday evening, the star called Biden a “friend” and a “leader and a champion on fighting violence against women for many years.”

2. That's who Joe Biden is – a warm, generous individual who believes its on all of us to pay attention to women's stories and experiences. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2019





4. Joe Biden’s response that he never meant to make anyone uncomfortable and that he'll listen and learn from anyone who says otherwise is exactly the leadership we need to build a culture where women are heard and are equal. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2019





6. I believe that Joe Biden's intent has never been to make anyone uncomfortable, and that his kind, empathetic leadership is what our country needs. Especially now. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2019





She went on to praise the politician’s statement addressing Flores’s complaint.

Alyssa Milano has spoken out in support of Joe Biden. (Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately,” Biden said in a statement. “If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully.

“But it was never my intention. I may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised at what I hear. But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention. And I will.