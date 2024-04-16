Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority plants trees at Douglass School

Apr. 16—One day, you might be able to walk down Bell Street passing by the Douglass School and pick yourself an apple.

If the fruit comes to bear, you can thank the Omicron Phi Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Members of the sorority and the Douglass School Steering Team gathered Saturday afternoon to plant the first of four trees on the grounds of the once-segregated school building.

There will be two apple trees and two dogwood trees, all donated by Lowe's in Kokomo.

It's part of the sorority's Enhance Our Environment initiative, which aims to improve communities through sustainability.

"Our chapter is so honored to do this on a historical landsite," said Jackie Cole, chair of the Enhance our Environment initiative. "The purpose of Enhance Our Environment program is to educate our community to impact the beautification of the community."

The local chapter of the first and oldest Black sorority plants trees once a year. Last year, members planted trees at Huston Park, on Kokomo's north side, and at Indiana University Kokomo.

Joanne Barnes, vice president of the sorority, said the trees will also serve as a learning tool.

"We're going to be able to teach people how to harvest them," she said.

The sorority has plans to start a community garden on Havens Street with the help of Second Missionary Baptist Church, led by pastor the Rev. William Smith.

Smith is also heading the ongoing efforts to turn the Douglass School into a cultural center.

Slowly but surely, the Douglass School is coming along.

Smith said Saturday plumbing work and construction plans are taking place.

"After that, we'll be ready to do the build out," he said.

$600,000 in grants have helped put in new HVAC, plumbing and solar panels.

Plumbing and HVAC have been at the focus of renovations as once those are complete, it will allow crews to work year-round. About another $1 million is needed to finish the project, according to Smith.

Douglass School will include, when finished:

—Museum space for rotating exhibits telling the story of the cultural history of the region.

—A Heritage Classroom that will allow regional students to experience a 1940s learning environment.

—A family and history research room to allow individuals within the region to research their personal history and genealogy.

—An event space and warming kitchen to support gatherings of up to 150 people.

—A small meeting breakout space.

—A cultural store.

Smith hopes to keep the museum from being stagnant by having rotating exhibits and inviting local authors to speak at Douglass School.

Renovations in the last few years have allowed the Douglass School group to host open-house tours. The tours have seen many former students return to the school grounds.

Spencer Durham can be reached at 765-454-8598, by email at spencer.durham@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @Durham_KT.